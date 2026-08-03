TradeAssist Risk Panel MT4
- Утилиты
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Yang Yu QunMetaTrader 4/5 Indicator & EA Developer
Cooperation contact QQ: 664810588
Cooperation mailbox: 664810588@qq.com
Cooperation WeChat: 664810588
Contact: Telegram @JohnHansonDev
- Версия: 1.0
TradeAssist Risk Panel MT4 — a professional manual-trading panel for MetaTrader 4: risk-based lot sizing, draggable Entry/SL/TP chart lines, multi-level partial close, 6 trailing-stop variants, automatic break even and full on-chart order management.
TradeAssist Risk Panel MT4 （click to download） TradeAssist Risk Panel MT5 （click to download）
Application instructions -
Application instructions -
RISK MANAGEMENT
- Automatic lot calculation from the risk amount and the SL distance
- 8 risk modes: Fixed $, % Balance, % Equity, % Free Margin, % Custom base, % Balance of previous Day / Week / Month — plus fixed manual lot
- TP by Risk/Reward ratio; SL/TP by points, exact price, or the high/low of the last N bars
- Live preview of lot, money risk and RR before the order is sent
- Spread filter; profit/loss threshold auto close of all positions
TRADING AND POSITION MANAGEMENT
- Market orders, Limit / Stop pending orders
- Batch close by direction / profit / loss / all; batch deletion of pending orders by type
- Multi-level partial close: up to 10 TP and 10 SL levels per position, 3 lot methods, 6 price methods, dynamic levels
- Trailing stop with 6 variants: Points, Fractals, MA, Parabolic SAR, ATR, High/Low of previous bar
- Automatic break even (4 trigger units, spread+commission offset) and one-click manual breakeven
- Trailing of pending Limit / Stop orders behind the price
- Hide SL TP: stealth stops monitored inside the EA, invisible to the broker
- Apply any automation per position, per symbol or to all positions; new positions inherit the template
- Settings presets: save, load and switch complete configurations
ON THE CHART
- Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with live labels and green/red profit-risk zones
- An order line with a "..." menu for every position and pending order: close, reverse, breakeven, partial close %, edit SL/TP, hide SL/TP, comment
- In-chart confirmation overlay before every trading action
- Two-row 8-tab panel: Trade / Close / Set / Info + In parts / Trailing / BE+ / Notify
- Light / dark theme, HiDPI support, adjustable width and font size, English / Chinese interface
- Optional WeChat and Telegram push notifications
IMPORTANT
- Recommended usage: one chart, one instance per symbol.
- Automation (break even, trailing, partial close, hidden SL/TP) works only while the terminal and the EA are running — use a VPS for 24/5 operation.
- This utility helps with execution and risk control. It does not guarantee trading results.