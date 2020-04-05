Edge Pilot BTC

  • Эксперты
  • Shipra Gupta
    Shipra Gupta

    Shipra Gupta

    5 (1)
    Я — Шипра Гупта, трейдер и разработчик количественных стратегий с сильной подготовкой в области математики, экономики и алгоритмических торговых систем. За годы работы я получила обширный опыт на рынках Forex, золота, индексов, сырьевых товаров и криптовалют, сосредоточившись на создании торговых
    20 продуктов
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 20

EdgePilot BTC — Momentum Intelligence Engine for MetaTrader 5

EdgePilot BTC is a fully automated Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, developed exclusively for BTCUSD trading on the M30 timeframe.

Inspired by modern AI decision frameworks, EdgePilot combines momentum analysis, breakout confirmation, volatility qualification, and adaptive trade management to identify high-conviction trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk control.

Rather than responding to every market movement, EdgePilot focuses on recognizing periods where momentum is strengthening and market conditions favor sustained directional expansion.

Why EdgePilot?

Bitcoin markets frequently alternate between consolidation, expansion, and rapid momentum phases.

EdgePilot continuously evaluates market acceleration, trend quality, volatility, and execution conditions before opening a position. Every trade must satisfy multiple confirmation layers, allowing the Expert Advisor to participate selectively instead of reacting to every breakout signal.

The objective is simple: improve trade quality while maintaining consistent execution.

Momentum Intelligence Framework

Every trading decision combines multiple market observations, including:

  • Momentum acceleration

  • Breakout confirmation

  • Trend validation

  • Volatility analysis

  • Market structure evaluation

  • Session-aware execution

  • Dynamic risk assessment

Only when these factors align does the Expert Advisor execute a position.

Adaptive Trade Management

Every position is managed automatically from entry to exit.

Features include:

  • Automatic position sizing

  • Adaptive stop-loss calculation

  • Configurable Risk-to-Reward targets

  • Dynamic trailing stop

  • Intelligent break-even management

  • Maximum spread protection

  • Percentage-based account risk management

Trade management continuously adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining predefined risk parameters.

Built for Bitcoin

EdgePilot has been developed specifically for the behavior and volatility characteristics of BTCUSD.

Recommended environment:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Symbol: BTCUSD

  • Strategy Timeframe: M30

  • Account Type: Hedging

  • ECN or Raw Spread broker recommended

  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted execution

The Expert Advisor internally evaluates M30 market conditions regardless of the chart timeframe on which it is attached.

Optimization

EdgePilot provides configurable strategy parameters while maintaining carefully validated default settings.

Available settings include:

  • Momentum sensitivity

  • Breakout confirmation

  • Volatility filter

  • Stop-loss calculation

  • Risk-to-Reward ratio

  • Trailing stop

  • Risk percentage

  • Spread protection

Walk-Forward Analysis is recommended after optimization to verify robustness under changing market conditions.

Development Philosophy

EdgePilot BTC was developed through extensive historical research covering thousands of Bitcoin market scenarios.

Rather than increasing trading frequency, development focused on building a momentum-driven execution framework capable of recognizing stronger directional market conditions while maintaining disciplined risk management.

The result is an Expert Advisor designed for consistency, controlled exposure, and systematic execution.

Main Features

  • Fully automated Bitcoin Expert Advisor

  • Designed exclusively for BTCUSD

  • Momentum intelligence framework

  • Multi-factor signal confirmation

  • Breakout and trend validation

  • Adaptive volatility analysis

  • Intelligent trade management

  • Dynamic trailing stop

  • Automatic position sizing

  • Spread protection

  • Optimized for M30 trading

  • MetaTrader 5 compatible

Disclaimer

EdgePilot BTC uses a deterministic trading algorithm inspired by AI-based decision frameworks and multi-factor momentum analysis. References to AI describe the strategy's analytical design and should not be interpreted as self-learning or machine-learning functionality.

Historical performance and backtesting results do not guarantee future performance. Forward testing on a demo account is recommended before live deployment.


Рекомендуем также
Cordoba mt5
Mikhail Mitin
Эксперты
Основное: Не мартингейл, не сеточник; Работает на всех парах;  Использовать на EURUSD; Использовать на М5 Сигналы: В основе хороший рациональный алгоритм. Работа по взаимодействию двух индикаторов: Ichimoku и Alligator  (можно задавать отдельный Timeframe для каждого индикатора) Stop Loss/Take Profit: Присутствует хорошая система money management (есть несколько вариантов trailing stop loss); Присутствуют виртуальные уровни Stop Loss/Take Profit Возможность работать фиксированным лотом, либо
ATrain
Natthapong Koman
Эксперты
Description: Welcome to the Dynamic Trail & Break Even EA ! This Expert Advisor is built upon my personal trading strategy and is currently in active development. Since I am constantly optimizing and improving its logic, I have decided to release this beta version completely FREE for everyone to test and experience its capabilities. The core concept revolves around smart risk management and dynamic trailing stops to secure profits while minimizing exposure. It comes with a built-in clean dashboa
EA Gold Shopee
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Эксперты
Overview EAshopee   is a multi -str ategy breakout Expert Advisor for MT5, designed to trade around   Peak/Trough (swing) levels .   The EA identifies key market structure   zones , places pending orders with offset   distance , and manages open positions   using   built-in protection tools such as   Trailing Stop ,   Bre akeven , and   Partial Close on Reversal .   It also includes   risk controls   (Maximum   Drawdown and Daily Loss Limit ) plus   a   trading schedule filter   to control when
Hyperion Quantum Pulse
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
HYPERION QUANTUM PULSE  100-Point Signal Score + ATR-Adaptive Trend Intelligence (Gold + Forex) Hyperion Quantum Pulse  is an institutional-grade Expert Advisor powered by a proprietary 100-Point Signal Score System. Named after Hyperion, the Greek Titan of Light and celestial observation, this EA illuminates the market with multi-indicator intelligence and executes ONLY when all signals converge with overwhelming confidence. Unlike simple EAs that rely on a single indicator, Hyperion calcula
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
WDO Range Reversal ProPanel
Marcelo Do Couto Rodrigues
Эксперты
WDO Range Reversal ProPanel Expert Advisor intradiário para WDO que opera reversões após falsos rompimentos confirmados da faixa de abertura, com saídas baseadas em ATR, controles diários e painel informativo em inglês. Descrição do produto WDO Range Reversal ProPanel é um Expert Advisor intradiário desenvolvido para o contrato futuro de mini dólar negociado na B3. O robô constrói uma faixa de abertura entre 09:00 e 09:45, considerando o horário do servidor da corretora. Depois que a faixa
RangePulse ORB Index EA
German Pablo Gori
Эксперты
RangePulse ORB Expert Advisor RangePulse ORB is a high-performance institutional EA designed to trade Open Range Breakouts on indices with precision and discipline. Its architecture integrates quantitative filters, advanced risk management, and an AI‑ready decision module to maximize entry quality under real market conditions. 1. Core Strategy (ORB) The system core relies on a methodical execution of breakouts: Range Calculation: Defines the day's initial range and executes the breakout with co
Sovereign Shield EA XAU
Abdelilah Ait Nassar
Эксперты
Sovereign Shield Prop EA: Institutional Drawdown Defense Sovereign Shield is a quantitative recovery engine built specifically for the strict drawdown parameters of modern Proprietary Trading Firms. A primary cause of evaluation failure is static algorithmic exposure during unpredictable macro-economic trends. Sovereign Shield addresses this by deploying a proprietary, volatility-adjusted recovery matrix. It continuously monitors price exhaustion and dynamically recalculates its exposure distan
Long Journey EA
Frederick Mensah
Эксперты
- No Martingale - No Grid - No high Risk Strategy.                  - Target big moves - Swing - Low Risk This EA is good for busy individuals who doesn't have time to monitor the screen at all times. Just place it on 4H Timeframe and let it do all underground work. This excellent expert advisor is not a scalper. It’s made to target greater moves and a long term big wins while minimizing losses. Long Journey EA is a sophisticated mathematical algorithm that analyzes market data, it's based on
Titan Trend Architect
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
TITAN TREND ARCHITECT — The Ultimate Strategy Builder EA "Don't just buy an EA. Buy the Blueprint. Build Your Own Edge." > Inspired by the market's leading Strategy Builder EAs, but forged with TumWebTH's unmatched Aegis Shield technology. Are you tired of buying black-box Expert Advisors where you have no control over the entry logic? Titan Trend Architect- changes the game. It is a No-Code Strategy Builder- that allows you to Mix & Match Entry Triggers, Trend Filters, and Exit Logic direct
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
Эксперты
NanoTrade Pro — это современный автоматизированный торговый советник, предназначенный для оптимизации вашей торговой стратегии на быстро меняющихся финансовых рынках. Используя передовые алгоритмы и анализ данных в реальном времени, NanoTrade Pro автоматизирует процесс скальпинга, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из небольших движений цен с поразительной точностью и эффективностью. Принципиально советник не использует никаких риск-систем с увеличением объема или увеличением количества открыт
Orderflow Scalper EA
TitanScalper
Эксперты
ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection] Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] Instrument : US30 [DJ30] Time Frame : 15Min Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/] Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions] ️ Original Price: $2,399 Limited-Time Offer: $899 Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Sma
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует скальпинг стратегию в ночное время, торговля состоит из   трёх алгоритмов и каждый алгоритм  работает в своём интервале времени. Советник использует множества умных фильтров для адаптации под практически любые экономические ситуации. Используется отложенные ордера для наименьшего проскальзывания при торговли скальпинга. Советник безопасный и не требует никаких настроек от пользователя, просто установить на график и готова. Советник устанавливает защитный стоп-приказ, поэтому
Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
Эксперты
BTC AURA – Интеллектуальный робот MT5 BTC AURA — это продвинутая торговая система, созданная для автоматизации операций на BTCUSD , с использованием стратегии обратного Мартингейла и интеллектуальных настроек. Робот использует прорывы и развороты рынка, стратегически управляя входами и размером лота, с фильтрами по времени, контролем по дням недели и визуальной панелью. С его помощью вы участвуете в волатильности Биткойна автоматически, без ручного вмешательства, с полной защитой через Stop Loss
GoldenPulse PRO
Mehmet Kerem Semiz
Эксперты
GoldenPulse PRO – High Winrate is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to trade Gold (XAUUSD) with precision and consistency. It uses a proprietary momentum/volatility framework that adapts to changing conditions, focusing on high win rate and controlled drawdown —without grid, martingale, or risky averaging. Key Features 100% automated — plug & play Optimized for XAUUSD , compatible with other symbols Smart logic — no martingale, no grid, no averaging Minimal interface — only Lot Size
Aura Gold Sniper
Mohammed Abdullah Ghaleb Farea Al-dub
Эксперты
**Product Name**: Aura Gold Sniper AI **Price**: $500 for 3 month --- DESCRIPTION --- **Trade Gold (XAUUSD) With Precision & Speed!** Introducing **Aura Gold Sniper AI**, an advanced algorithmic trading system built exclusively for the mechanics of Gold. Rather than relying on lagging indicators or dangerous grid grids, Aura Gold Sniper uses a proprietary "Impulse Velocity Trigger" mechanism, scanning tick-level volume movements to snipe breakouts before they happen. **Why Choose Aura G
Veteran Army Gold
Seckin Erkut
Эксперты
Start with the loss, not the profit. First decide how deep a drawdown you are willing to sit through — and then let the system go after returns inside that limit. That is the order Veteran Army Gold works in. And because gold does not move the way currencies move, it works the market one price level at a time, buying and selling, instead of betting the account on a single idea. The same discipline behind Veteran Army FX, applied to a single market that behaves like nothing else. At a glance Mark
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
Эксперты
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
Alfred Marshall AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
ИИ Маршалла — идеальный баланс в автоматизированной торговле После многих лет углубленного изучения финансовых рынков и экономических принципов Альфреда Маршалла мы представляем шедевр, который объединяет теорию спроса и предложения в сочетании с дифференциальной относительностью различных рынков с передовым искусственным интеллектом и невиданными ранее методами. Это не просто торговая система — это эволюция экономического анализа, управляемая и разработанная ИИ для переопределения стоимости и
AurumSentinel
Usman Gomez
Эксперты
Aurum Sentinel doesn't predict the breakout. It's already standing at the level when it happens. No indicators, no repainting, no discretionary judgment calls at 3 AM. It places real pending Stop orders at genuine standing price extremes and lets the market pull the trigger — then manages risk mechanically from the instant the trade opens. Why Aurum Sentinel 1. It trades levels, not indicators Every hour, Aurum Sentinel recalculates the highest high and lowest low over your chosen lookback windo
Institutional Levels
SASA MIJIN
Эксперты
Institutional Levels is an intelligent, fully automated Expert Advisor. This algo is arranged in such a way that the EA uses levels of importance combined with price action, without reliance on indicators. The strategy behind it is based on the teachings of a professional traders, and ex traders. It will find untested levels at which institutions are known to be interested in, in the number of candles you’ve set and will make trades based on these levels, re-test and trend. It will automaticall
Gold Edge V1
Thorsten Koch
5 (1)
Эксперты
Gold Edge V1 is a real-tick-safe volatility breakout Expert Advisor for Gold (XAUUSD). It trades long breakouts from H1 compression zones using market execution, large profit targets and adaptive trailing stops. Of course, the zone timeframe and entry timeframe can be changed at any time if you want to experiment a little. Gold Edge V1 – Volatility Breakout Expert for Gold Gold Edge V1 is a professional volatility breakout Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). It wa
TrendFollowMT
King Lok Leung
Эксперты
TrendFollowMT is a fully automated trading system which is using large time frame to determine the trend and use small time frame to find the entry point. Once the trend changed to opposite side, the system will wait for another entry point to recover with bigger lot size. Moreover, the target profit will be moved up when more position had been opened. The aim is to cover the cost of waiting time and risk. Trend filter: ADX and zzFibo (suggest time frame: H4) Entry: RSI and Pin bar (use current
AurumEdgePro
Francis Giguere
Эксперты
AurumEdge Pro — 8-Strategy Gold Intelligence System for XAUUSD AurumEdge Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines 8 independent breakout strategies into a single intelligent system. Each strategy targets a different market condition — daily S/R levels, session openings, pivot points, multi-timeframe trend confluences — targeting different market structures across sessions. Backtest Results (Strategy Tester) — 01/01/2026 to 24/02/2026 (55 Days) Win Rate: 89.5% on 1,
Violence Great Wall ss
Ze Yuan Wang
Эксперты
Violence Great Wall is an MT5 intelligent trading robot. It takes into account the price support and pressure position, and provides phased prediction in the future, accurate opening position, and stable stop loss position. The main trading variety is gold! To be on the safe side, it is recommended that you provide funds above 3000 dollars, and leverage above 1:500. The position opening is extremely accurate, but due to the complexity of position opening factors, we must keep EA running stably
Double Top Bottom Pro
John Muguimi Njue
Эксперты
Double Top Bottom Pro Enhanced EA: Прецизионное мастерство мульти-шаблонов для FOREX, XAUUSD и индексов Раскройте потенциал Double Top Bottom Pro Enhanced — советника (EA), разработанного для торговли на рынках FOREX и XAUUSD. Этот EA объединяет стратегии, основанные на шаблонах, включая двойные вершины/основания, голову и плечи, пинцеты и поглощения, с механизмами тайминга, обнаружением ликвидности и динамическим управлением рисками. SET FILE:   MQL5 CHAT LINK Все SET-файлы должны быть оптимиз
Deli Bot PRO
Firat Budag
Эксперты
DeliBot Pro XAUUSD Master – Профессиональный Советник для Золота Добро пожаловать в новое поколение торговли золотом.   DeliBot Pro   — это институциональная мультивременная торговая система, разработанная специально для   XAUUSD (Золото) . Объединяя минутный импульс (M1), сигналы разворота и подтверждение макро-тренда на М15, советник обеспечивает ювелирную точность входов и высочайшую безопасность. Торговая стратегия В отличие от опасных сеточных советников или мартингейла, DeliBot Pro — это  
BTC Master Pro
Farzad Saadatinia
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
BTC Master Pro — ваш надежный инструмент для дисциплинированной торговли Bitcoin. Новая версия теперь усилена искусственным интеллектом OpenAI , обеспечивая более точное исполнение сделок и улучшенную фильтрацию торговых сигналов в условиях высокой волатильности крипторынка. Этот профессиональный торговый робот разработан специально для торговли Bitcoin (BTCUSD) на платформе MetaTrader 5 , с акцентом на структурированное исполнение, контролируемую нагрузку на депозит и интеллектуальное управлени
EurUsd London Breakout Pro
Morgana Brol Mendonca
Эксперты
EURUSD London Breakout Pro Разработанный с использованием передовых инструментов искусственного интеллекта, EURUSD London Breakout Pro предлагает чистый и эффективный код, оптимизированный для скорости и стабильности. Этот советник применяет институциональный подход к управлению рисками и избегает высокорискованных стратегий, таких как мартингейл, усреднение по сетке (grid averaging) или неконтролируемый хеджинг. Создан для трейдеров, которые ценят точность и безопасность, система сочетает пров
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
Эксперты
BYRDI - Сеть ИИ, которая торгует как единое целое Большинство советников видят один терминал. BYRDI видит всю сеть. Сделка, открытая на одном счёте, может изменить риск каждого другого вашего счёта. BYRDI объединяет отдельные терминалы MetaTrader 5 в одну согласованную mesh-сеть. Каждый узел может сохранять свой счёт, брокера, рынки, модель ИИ, стратегию и настройки риска, оставаясь при этом осведомлённым о системе в целом. BYRDI может распределять возможности, контролировать экспозицию и обесп
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
Эксперты
AETHERION PRIME EA Точная алгоритмическая торговля на XAUUSD, таймфрейм H1 Публичный живой сигнал для мониторинга в реальном времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Ограниченное стартовое предложение Первые 7 копий доступны всего за $259 . После их продажи цена сразу увеличится на $100 — до $359 . Это стартовое предложение предназначено для трейдеров, которые хотят присоединиться к Aetherion Prime EA на самом раннем этапе и с самого начала наблюдать за развитием системы через публичный
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Эксперты
ArtQuant Gold — мультимодульный торговый советник для XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold — это автоматическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для торговли золотом в MetaTrader 5. Советник объединяет несколько независимых торговых модулей с централизованным управлением портфелем, ограничениями экспозиции, фильтрами исполнения, виртуальным управлением сделками и средствами защиты счета. Он предназначен для трейдеров, которым нужна специализированная система для XAUUSD без необходимости самостоятел
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подкл
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
Эксперты
ГОТОВО К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ РЕКВИЗИТА! -->   СКАЧАТЬ ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ ДЛЯ СЪЕМОК ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВИНКА (от 399$)   : Выберите 1 советника бесплатно! (ограничено 2 номерами торговых счетов, любые мои советники, кроме UBS) Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Live Signal 2 !! ЗОЛОТОЙ ФАНТОМ УЖЕ ЗДЕСЬ !! После оглушительного
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Эксперты
Gold House — Система торговли на пробоях свинг-структуры золота Один советник. Три торговых режима. Выберите тот, который подходит именно вам. Без сетки. Без мартингейла. Цена будет увеличиваться на 50 долларов после каждых 10 покупок. Окончательная запланированная цена: 1 999 долларов. Торговые сигналы в реальном времени: Режим Profit Priority: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 Режим BE Priority:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Адаптивный режим:   https://www.mql5.com/en/sign
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цена
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Эксперты
Запустить промо: Ограниченное количество копий по текущей цене Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: получите 1 EA бесплатно!   (за 2 торговых счета) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Set Files Добро пожаловать в DayTrade Pro Algo!   После многих лет изучения рынков и программирования различных стратегий я нашел алгоритм, в котором есть все, что нужно хорошей торговой системе: Не зависит от брокера Распрост
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Эксперты
БОНУС ДЛЯ КАЖДОГО ПОКУПАТЕЛЯ: Покупатель этого бота получает в подарок GRABBER BOT : Акция имеет временные ограничения. Поэтому поспешите! Без шума и без лишнего риска с минимальной торговой просадкой: One Man Army — это подготовленная для личного и ПРОП-фирм трединга мультивалютная торговая система, работающая по стратегии скальпирования краткосрочных и среднесрочных коррекций и разворотов рынка. Торгует отложенными лимитными ордерами. Этот торговый бот не угадывает направление, а входит в рын
Другие продукты этого автора
Gold Flash
Shipra Gupta
Эксперты
GoldFlash EA — Адаптивный советник для торговли пробоев Gold на MetaTrader 5 GoldFlash EA — это полностью автоматизированный советник по золоту для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия сочетает в себе торговлю пробоев каналов Дончиана, подтверждение тренда с помощью EMA, фильтрацию волатильности по ATR и выбор торговых сессий для выявления высоковероятных пробойных возможностей при избегании неблагоприятных рыночных условий. Созданный на основе анализа более 1
IFVG Sniper Entry Engine
Shipra Gupta
Индикаторы
IFVG Sniper Entry Engine — Описание для Маркетплейса MQL5 IFVG Sniper Entry Engine — это высокоточный индикатор для MT5, построенный вокруг одного из самых специфических и высоковероятных паттернов входа в Smart Money Concepts — инверсного имбаланса (Inverse Fair Value Gap, IFVG). Он незаметно отслеживает каждый сформированный на графике «сырой» Fair Value Gap, проверяет его на предмет инверсии (митигации), и в тот момент, когда квалифицирующий паттерн IFVG подтверждается, генерирует сигнал на П
FREE
Liquidity Intelligence System
Shipra Gupta
Индикаторы
Liquidity Intelligence System — Описание для Маркетплейса MQL5 Liquidity Intelligence System — это индикатор институционального уровня для MT5, который отображает пулы ликвидности Smart Money, обнаруживает сетапы снятия ликвидности с разворотом (sweep-and-reverse) и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы с помощью 16 независимо тестируемых сигнальных моделей — и все это внутри одного лаконичного индикатора. Как это работает Движок непрерывно выстраивает живую карту ликвидности, обнаруживая зон
FREE
Volume Breakout Pro
Shipra Gupta
Индикаторы
ИНДИКАТОР VOLUME BREAKOUT PRO ДЛЯ MT5 Профессиональная торговая система расширения объема и пробоя для MetaTrader 5 Volume Breakout Pro — это индикатор пробоя институционального уровня, разработанный специально для платформы MetaTrader 5. Созданный для скальперов, внутридневных трейдеров и трейдеров на пробой импульса, этот инструмент фокусируется на выявлении взрывных ценовых движений, вызванных аномальным расширением объема и дисбалансом ликвидности. Индикатор объединяет в себе: Логику среднев
FREE
Smart Breakout Targets
Shipra Gupta
Индикаторы
Smart Breakout Targets PRO для MT5 Smart Breakout Targets PRO — это профессиональный инструмент для торговли на пробой, разработанный специально для платформы MetaTrader 5. Индикатор создан для скальперов, внутридневных трейдеров и системных свинг-трейдеров. Данный инструмент автоматизирует процесс определения консолидации рынка и последующего импульсного движения цены. Система непрерывно сканирует рынок для поиска зон сжатия, локальных пулов ликвидности и неизбежного расширения волатильности.
FREE
Squeeze Monentum Breakout
Shipra Gupta
Индикаторы
ИНДИКАТОР SQUEEZE MOMENTUM BREAKOUT ДЛЯ MT5 Профессиональная торговая система сжатия волатильности и пробоя импульса для MetaTrader 5 Squeeze Momentum Breakout — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя для MT5, разработанный для обнаружения взрывных рыночных движений после периодов консолидации с низкой волатильностью. Созданный для скальперов, внутридневных и импульсных трейдеров, этот индикатор объединяет сжатие волатильности, подтверждение импульса, фильтрацию по объему и структурированное упра
FREE
Adaptive Fibonnaci Trailing System
Shipra Gupta
Индикаторы
Адаптивная трейлинг-система Фибоначчи (AFT) Адаптивная трейлинг-система Фибоначчи (AFT) — это передовой трендовый индикатор без перерисовки (non-repainting) для MT5 и TradingView. Он разработан, чтобы помочь трейдерам находить высоковероятные возможности для покупок (BUY) и продаж (SELL), используя адаптивную структуру Фибоначчи, умную логику трейлинга и подтверждения на основе волатильности. В отличие от традиционных индикаторов скользящего стопа (trailing stop), AFT динамически подстраивается
FREE
KN Smart Tp and SL
Shipra Gupta
5 (1)
Индикаторы
KN Smart TP SL Signals — Трендовый индикатор пересечения EMA для MT5 KN Smart TP SL Signals — это удобный визуальный торговый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который генерирует сигналы на покупку (Buy) и продажу (Sell) на основе пересечения скользящих средних EMA. Он автоматически выстраивает готовый торговый план — Вход (Entry), Стоп-лосс (Stop Loss), TP1, TP2 и TP3 — для каждого сигнала на вашем графике. Никакого ручного рисования уровней и никаких догадок. Разработан для трейдеров, которым нужны
FREE
Tension Flow Indicator
Shipra Gupta
Индикаторы
Tension Flow Trend — Динамическая лента HMA с историческим бэктестом RR Tension Flow Trend — это продвинутый трендовый индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет в себе трендовую ленту на основе скользящей средней Халла (HMA), анализ импульса Z-Score и встроенный визуальный модуль бэктестинга соотношения риска и прибыли (Risk:Reward) в одном графическом оверлее. Разработанный для выявления высоковероятных возможностей продолжения тренда, этот индикатор отфильтровывает рыночный шум, требуя ка
FREE
Meridian Flow Indicator
Shipra Gupta
Индикаторы
Meridian Flow — Индикатор структуры Смарт-Мани для MT5 Meridian Flow — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, созданный для трейдеров, которые следуют концепции Смарт-Мани (SMC) и методологии прайс экшн ICT. Он автоматически обнаруживает события BOS (Break of Structure / Пробой структуры) и CHoCH (Change of Character / Смена характера рынка) на любом символе и таймфрейме, а затем строит полную карту рисков — Вход (Entry), Стоп-лосс (Stop Loss), TP1, TP2 и TP3 — для каждого сигнала, включая исторические
FREE
Precision Sniper Trader
Shipra Gupta
Индикаторы
Precision Sniper Trader Precision Sniper Trader — это профессиональный индикатор следования за трендом и подтверждения импульса, разработанный для трейдеров, которым важно чистое исполнение на графике, высокая вероятность входа и структурированное управление сделками на рынках Forex, золота, индексов и криптовалют. Созданный на основе подхода «снайперской точности», индикатор сочетает в себе трендовый анализ EMA, подтверждение импульса, динамические цели на основе ATR и интеллектуальную фильтрац
TrendIQ pro
Shipra Gupta
Индикаторы
TrendIQ Pro — адаптивный индикатор тренда и волатильности для MT5 TrendIQ Pro — это профессиональный торговый индикатор тренда для MT5, разработанный для трейдеров, торгующих на Forex, золоте (XAUUSD), индексах, криптовалюте, а также для скальперов, которым требуются высоковероятные сигналы на покупку/продажу с адаптивным анализом волатильности. Созданный на основе передового метода определения тренда по ATR, фильтрации Ehlers Super Smoother, оценки импульса и технологии динамического трендового
Gold Range Striker
Shipra Gupta
Эксперты
Gold Range Striker EA Gold Range Striker — это автоматический советник (Expert Advisor) для XAUUSD на платформе MetaTrader 5, построенный на стратегии пробоя дневного диапазона. Советник измеряет предопределенный торговый диапазон, выставляет отложенные ордера на пробой выше и ниже этого диапазона и автоматически управляет сделками, используя стоп-лосс, тейк-профит, безубыток и трейлинг-стоп. Разработанный для XAUUSD на таймфрейме M5, Gold Range Striker сочетает в себе прозрачное исполнение сдел
BTC Strike AutoTrader
Shipra Gupta
Эксперты
BTCStrike EA — Описание MQL5 BTCStrike — это профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor) по Биткоину для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для автоматической торговли парой BTCUSD на таймфрейме M30. Созданный на основе реверс-инжиниринга логики тысяч реальных сделок по BTC, BTCStrike использует динамическое определение зон поддержки и сопротивления в сочетании с точными пробойными входами, адаптивным управлением рисками и многоуровневой защитой сделок для достижения стабильных результатов в любых рыноч
Gold Vortex Pro Scalper
Shipra Gupta
Эксперты
Gold Vortex Pro Scalper Gold Vortex Pro — это высокоточный скальпер, разработанный исключительно для пары XAUUSD на 15-минутном таймфрейме (M15). Он использует собственную систему подтверждения на нескольких таймфреймах для определения прорывов с высокой вероятностью успеха, выставляя по одному отложенному ордеру на сигнал с фиксированным временем действия. Советник (EA) не использует сетки, мартингейл или усреднение. Каждая сделка имеет жестко заданные уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит, определенн
Gold Neural Scalper
Shipra Gupta
Эксперты
Gold Neural Scalper Gold Neural Scalper — это высокоточный советник (EA) для MT5, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD. Он применяет многоуровневую систему принятия решений в нейронном стиле к внутридневной динамике золота: каждая потенциальная сделка проходит через каскад фильтров, имитирующих то, как нейросеть взвешивает качество сигнала перед входом. Золото — это единственный рынок, для которого создавался этот робот, на котором он настраивался и на котором его следует использовать. От моду
Titan Forge Gold Engine
Shipra Gupta
Эксперты
Titan Forge Gold Engine — AI-вдохновленная торговая система для золота на MetaTrader 5 Titan Forge Gold Engine — это полностью автоматизированный советник для торговли золотом на MetaTrader 5, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD. Вдохновленный современными нейронными моделями принятия решений, Titan Forge объединяет несколько технических сигналов в структурированную аналитическую систему, которая оценивает силу тренда, волатильность, потенциал пробоя и рыночные условия перед исполнением сде
Quantum Pulse XAU AI
Shipra Gupta
Эксперты
Quantum Pulse XAU AI — Интеллектуальный робот для торговли пробоев Gold на MetaTrader 5 Quantum Pulse XAU AI — это полностью автоматический торговый советник (Expert Advisor) по золоту для MetaTrader 5, разработанный эксклюзивно для торговли парой XAUUSD. Созданный под влиянием методов интеллектуальной обработки сигналов, Quantum Pulse непрерывно анализирует рыночный импульс, волатильность, силу пробоя и направленный вектор рынка для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей. Вместо того
Alpha Vault BTC
Shipra Gupta
Эксперты
AlphaVault BTC — Intelligent Capital Management System for MetaTrader 5 AlphaVault BTC is a fully automated Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 , developed exclusively for BTCUSD trading on the M30 timeframe . Built around an AI-inspired market intelligence framework, AlphaVault combines breakout detection, momentum validation, adaptive volatility analysis, and intelligent capital management to identify high-quality Bitcoin trading opportunities. Rather than chasing every market movement, A
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв