Solarize Trade Panel

Solarize – Professional Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

Solarize is a premium trading panel designed for traders who demand speed, precision, and efficiency in every execution.

Built with a luxurious Black & Gold interface, Solarize combines an elegant design with practical trading tools, allowing traders to manage positions, pending orders, risk, and account statistics from a single control panel.

Whether you're a scalper, intraday trader, or swing trader, Solarize helps simplify your workflow without interrupting your chart analysis.

Main Features

One-Click Trading

Execute Buy and Sell orders instantly with a single click.

Flexible Money Management

Choose between:

Fixed Lot

Risk Percentage (%)

making position sizing easier and more consistent.

Real-Time Bid & Ask Display

Always monitor live Buy and Sell prices directly from the panel.

Fast SL & TP Configuration

Quickly configure:

Stop Loss (Points)

Stop Loss (Price)

Take Profit (Points)

Take Profit (Price)

before opening any position.

Pending Order Manager

Place pending orders quickly using an intuitive interface.

Complete Position Management

Manage your trades effortlessly:

Close All Positions

Close All Buy

Close All Sell

Close Only Profitable Trades

Close Losing Trades

Pending Order Control

Delete pending orders individually or all at once:

Buy Limit

Sell Limit

Buy Stop

Sell Stop

Grid Trading Support

Solarize includes an optional Grid Order management system that can be enabled or disabled according to your trading strategy.

Live Trading Statistics

Monitor your account in real time:

EA Status

Grid Status

Grid Level

Buy Profit

Sell Profit

Total Profit

Net Profit

Daily Target Progress

Magic Number Management

Trade safely using customizable Magic Numbers to separate manual and automated trades.

Spread & Ping Monitor

Instantly view:

Current Spread

Server Ping

before executing any order.

Elegant User Interface

Solarize was designed with productivity in mind.

The premium Midnight Black & Gold theme reduces eye fatigue while providing a clean, modern, and professional trading environment.

The interface is lightweight, responsive, and optimized for MetaTrader 5.

Suitable For

✔ Scalpers

✔ Day Traders

✔ Swing Traders

✔ Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Forex

✔ Indices

✔ Commodities

✔ Crypto CFDs

Advantages

• Premium Black & Gold Interface

• One-Click Trading

• Professional Trade Management

• Built-in Money Management

• Grid Order Support

• Live Trading Statistics

• Fast Order Execution

• Lightweight & Optimized

• Easy to Use

• Beginner Friendly

• Professional Grade

Recommended Timeframes

Compatible with all timeframes.

Supported Symbols

Works with any symbol supported by your MetaTrader 5 broker, including:

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Silver

Indices

Commodities

Crypto CFDs

MetaTrader 5

Windows VPS or PC

AutoTrading Enabled

System RequirementsDisclaimer

Solarize is a professional trading assistant designed to simplify trade execution and position management.

Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management.