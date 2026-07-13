Solarize Trade Panel

Solarize – Professional Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5

Solarize is a premium trading panel designed for traders who demand speed, precision, and efficiency in every execution.

Built with a luxurious Black & Gold interface, Solarize combines an elegant design with practical trading tools, allowing traders to manage positions, pending orders, risk, and account statistics from a single control panel.

Whether you're a scalper, intraday trader, or swing trader, Solarize helps simplify your workflow without interrupting your chart analysis.

Main Features

One-Click Trading

Execute Buy and Sell orders instantly with a single click.

Flexible Money Management

Choose between:

  • Fixed Lot
  • Risk Percentage (%)

making position sizing easier and more consistent.

Real-Time Bid & Ask Display

Always monitor live Buy and Sell prices directly from the panel.

Fast SL & TP Configuration

Quickly configure:

  • Stop Loss (Points)
  • Stop Loss (Price)
  • Take Profit (Points)
  • Take Profit (Price)

before opening any position.

Pending Order Manager

Place pending orders quickly using an intuitive interface.

Complete Position Management

Manage your trades effortlessly:

  • Close All Positions
  • Close All Buy
  • Close All Sell
  • Close Only Profitable Trades
  • Close Losing Trades

Pending Order Control

Delete pending orders individually or all at once:

  • Buy Limit
  • Sell Limit
  • Buy Stop
  • Sell Stop

Grid Trading Support

Solarize includes an optional Grid Order management system that can be enabled or disabled according to your trading strategy.

Live Trading Statistics

Monitor your account in real time:

  • EA Status
  • Grid Status
  • Grid Level
  • Buy Profit
  • Sell Profit
  • Total Profit
  • Net Profit
  • Daily Target Progress

Magic Number Management

Trade safely using customizable Magic Numbers to separate manual and automated trades.

Spread & Ping Monitor

Instantly view:

  • Current Spread
  • Server Ping

before executing any order.

Elegant User Interface

Solarize was designed with productivity in mind.

The premium Midnight Black & Gold theme reduces eye fatigue while providing a clean, modern, and professional trading environment.

The interface is lightweight, responsive, and optimized for MetaTrader 5.

Suitable For

✔ Scalpers

✔ Day Traders

✔ Swing Traders

✔ Gold (XAUUSD)

✔ Forex

✔ Indices

✔ Commodities

✔ Crypto CFDs

Advantages

• Premium Black & Gold Interface

• One-Click Trading

• Professional Trade Management

• Built-in Money Management

• Grid Order Support

• Live Trading Statistics

• Fast Order Execution

• Lightweight & Optimized

• Easy to Use

• Beginner Friendly

• Professional Grade

Recommended Timeframes

Compatible with all timeframes.

Supported Symbols

Works with any symbol supported by your MetaTrader 5 broker, including:

  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Silver
  • Indices
  • Commodities
  • Crypto CFDs
System Requirements
  • MetaTrader 5
  • Windows VPS or PC
  • AutoTrading Enabled
Disclaimer

Solarize is a professional trading assistant designed to simplify trade execution and position management.

Trading in financial markets involves substantial risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use appropriate risk management.


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Premium Trade Manager - Торговая панель со встроенным коучем Premium Trade Manager помещает торгового коуча прямо в ваш график, а под ним работает полноценный движок исполнения. Настройте сделку так, как вы всегда это делаете, затем позвольте Max, вашему ИИ-наставнику по трейдингу, прочитать именно эту настройку с учётом вашего живого счёта и дать чёткое заключение до того, как вы входите: соответствует ли стоп дисциплинированному подходу, разумен ли риск, не выходит ли высоковолатильный релиз ч
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
Утилиты
Профессиональный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader 5 Быстрый, профессиональный и надежный копировщик сделок для MetaTrader . COPYLOT позволяет копировать сделки Forex между терминалами MT4 и MT5 с поддержкой счетов Hedge и Netting . Версия COPYLOT для MT5 поддерживает: - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting Версия MT4 Полное описание + DEMO + PDF Как купить Как установить Как получить файлы жур
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Утилиты
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 5. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT5. Также доступна версия для MT4. Руководст
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
Утилиты
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
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ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.75 (16)
Утилиты
ВРЕМЕННАЯ СКИДКА  -40% !    Всего $30 вместо $50 за бессрочную версию!   Максимальный реальный дисконт! ТОЛЬКО ДО 22/08 HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! полное описание    ::    demo-версия    ::   60-sec-video-description Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для
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Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
Утилиты
Trade Dashboard simplifies how you open, manage, and control your trades, with built-in lot size calculation. It allows you to execute trades, manage risk, and control positions directly on the chart, with tools such as partial close, breakeven, and trailing stop. Designed to reduce manual work and help you stay focused on your trading decisions. A demo version is available for testing. Detailed explanations of features are provided within the MQL5 platform. Installation instructions are include
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Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
Утилиты
Внимание: Ознакомиться с работой программы можно с помощью бесплатной версии  YuClusters DEMO . YuClusters это профессиональная система анализа рынка. Для трейдера открываются уникальные возможности анализа потока ордеров, объемов торговли, движения цены используя различные графики, профили, индикаторы, графические объекты. YuClusters оперирует данными на основе ленты сделок или тиковой информации, в зависимости от того, что доступно в котировках финансового инструмента.  YuClusters позволяет с
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
Утилиты
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Power Candles Strategy Scanner — самооптимизирующийся инструмент для поиска настроек по нескольким инструментам Power Candles Strategy Scanner использует тот же самооптимизирующийся движок, что и индикатор Power Candles — для всех символов в вашем Market Watch, одновременно. На одной панели отображается информация о том, какие символы в данный момент являются статистически торгуемыми, какая стратегия выигрывает на каждом из них, оптимальная пара Stop Loss / Take Profit, а также отправляется увед
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
Утилиты
Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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Vyacheslav Izvarin
5 (2)
Утилиты
ADAM EA Special Version for FTMO Please use ShowInfo= false for backtesting ! Our 1st EA created using ChatGPT technology Trade only GOOD and checked PROP FIRMS  Default parameters for Challenge $100,000 Tested on EURUSD and GBPUSD only  Use 15MIN Time Frame Close all deals and Auto-trading  before Weekend at 12:00 GMT+3  Friday For Prop Firms MUST use special Protector  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94362 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Утилиты
Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для MetaTrader 5 — профессиональная торговля в один клик с графика и клавиатуры Мощная торговая панель для активного ручного трейдинга, которая позволяет открывать, сопровождать и закрывать сделки значительно быстрее и удобнее, чем стандартными средствами MetaTrader. Панель создана для тех, кто хочет получить полный контроль над позициями, ордерами, прибылью и торговыми сценариями в одном рабочем пространстве. Это не просто вспомогательная утилита. Это полноценный торговый интер
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Утилиты
Equity Protect Pro: Ваш эксперт по комплексной защите счетов для спокойной торговли Если вы ищете такие функции, как защита счета, защита капитала, защита портфеля, защита мультистратегий, защита прибыли, сбор прибыли, безопасность торговли, программы контроля рисков, автоматический контроль рисков, автоматическая ликвидация, условная ликвидация, запланированная ликвидация, динамическая ликвидация, скользящий стоп-лосс, закрытие в один клик, ликвидация в один клик и восстановление в один клик,
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Утилиты
Скачать рабочую демо-версию Copy Cat More (Копи Кэт Мор) — копировщик сделок (Trade Copier) MT5 — это локальный копировщик сделок и полноценная система управления рисками и исполнения, созданная для современных торговых задач. От челленджей проп-фирм (prop firm) до управления личным портфелем — он адаптируется к любой ситуации благодаря сочетанию надёжного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает в обоих режимах — Мастер (Master, отправи
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Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
Утилиты
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
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Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
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Inakis Srl
5 (2)
Утилиты
Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Утилиты
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (23)
Утилиты
Многофункциональная утилита: калькулятор лота, сеточные ордера, индикатор Price Action, менеджер ордеров, рассчёт R/R, и многое другое Демо-веpсия  |   Инструкция  |   Версия для MT4 Утилита не работает в тестере стратегий: вы можете скачать демо-версию ЗДЕСЬ , чтобы протестировать продукт перед покупкой. Напишите мне  если есть вопросы / идеи по улучшению / в случае найденного бага Упроситите и сделайте вашу торговлю быстрее, при этом расширяя стандартные возможности терминала. 1. Открытие но
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Adeni Ferreira
222
Adeni Ferreira 2026.07.14 17:52 
 

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Ahmad Yusuf
183
Ответ разработчика Ahmad Yusuf 2026.07.15 06:18
Thankyou Sir
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