Half Trend pro MT4

HalfTrend — Trend Line, ATR Channel & Buy/Sell Signals with Smart Alerts





**HalfTrend turns noisy price action into one clear question: are we in an uptrend or a downtrend?**





It draws a single stepped trend line that flips color when the market genuinely changes direction — blue for uptrend, red for downtrend — surrounded by an ATR channel that shows you exactly where volatility says your stop belongs. No lagging MA crossovers, no cluttered chart: one line, one channel, one arrow when it matters.





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## How it works





HalfTrend tracks two adaptive levels: the **highest of the lows** while trending up, and the **lowest of the highs** while trending down. The trend only flips when BOTH conditions are met:





1. The moving average of lows/highs crosses the opposite extreme level, **and**

2. Price closes beyond the previous bar's high/low.





This double condition is what filters out the fake breakouts that kill single-MA systems. The ATR(100)-based channel around the line adapts stop distance to current volatility automatically.





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## Features





- ✅ **Non-repainting after bar close** — once the signal bar closes, the arrow is fixed forever

- ✅ **Clear Buy/Sell arrows + text labels** at the exact flip bar

- ✅ **ATR channel** (dotted lines + colored ribbon) for stop placement and volatility context

- ✅ **5 notification modes**: MT5 Alert, MT5 mobile push, Email, Telegram message, Telegram with chart screenshot

- ✅ **"Alert on bar close" mode** — get notified only on confirmed, non-repainting signals

- ✅ **Lightweight** — incremental calculation, object-based arrows, no buffer bloat; friendly to EAs reading its buffers

- ✅ **EA-ready** — trend state exposed in a buffer (0 = up, 1 = down) for easy `iCustom` integration

- ✅ Works on **any symbol and any timeframe**





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## How to trade / read the signals





| What you see | What it means |

|---|---|

| **Blue line below price** | Uptrend active — look for longs only |

| **Red line above price** | Downtrend active — look for shorts only |

| **Blue arrow up + "Buy" label** | Trend just flipped up — long entry signal |

| **Red arrow down + "Sell" label** | Trend just flipped down — short entry signal |

| **Dotted ATR channel** | Volatility envelope — natural stop-loss zone |

| Price pulls back to the line but line keeps color | Trend intact — pullback, not reversal |





**Long playbook:**

1. Wait for the buy arrow **and let the signal bar close** (or use "Alert on bar close" mode)

2. Enter at the open of the next bar

3. Stop-loss: below the lower ATR channel line, or 3×ATR(14) for swing trades

4. Exit: on the opposite (sell) arrow — let the trend run instead of using a fixed take-profit





**Short playbook:** mirror the above on a red flip.





**Signals to skip:**

- Flips during tight sideways ranges — check ADX(14): below ~25, skip the signal (this single filter removed most losing trades in our 8-year backtests)

- Arrows that appear mid-bar and vanish — an arrow is only final when its bar closes

- Signals against the higher-timeframe HalfTrend color, and entries minutes before major news





**Recommended starting point (from 8 years of backtesting):** H4 timeframe, Amplitude 2, entries on confirmed flips with ADX(14) ≥ 25, stop 3×ATR, exit on opposite flip. Scalping on M5–M15 with raw signals is NOT recommended — this is a trend tool, let it breathe.





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## Input parameters





| Parameter | Default | Description |

|---|---|---|

| Amplitude | 2 | Sensitivity — higher = fewer, slower, cleaner flips |

| Channel Deviation | 2 | ATR channel width (× ATR/2) |

| Show Arrows | true | Buy/Sell arrows on flip bars |

| Show Channels | true | ATR channel lines + colored ribbon |

| Show Buy/Sell Labels | true | Text labels next to arrows |

| Alert only on closed bar | true | Confirmed, non-repainting notifications |

| Notification type | Alert | None / Alert / Telegram / MT5 app / Email / Telegram + screenshot |

| Email subject / Telegram settings | — | Fill in only for the mode you use |





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## Notes





- The arrow can appear intrabar and disappear if price reverses before the bar closes — this is the live nature of any trend indicator. Keep "Alert only on closed bar" enabled for fully confirmed signals.

- For automated trading, read buffer 9 via `iCustom`: value 0 = uptrend, 1 = downtrend. A flip between two closed bars is the entry signal.

- Questions, suggestions, or a feature request? Leave a comment — I actively maintain this tool.





**Add HalfTrend to your chart today and stop guessing the trend.**