Aussie Loonie Revolution

AUSSIE-LOONIE E.A. is an automated averaging system built specifically for AUDCAD on the M15 timeframe .

This EA is designed to run on ECN / Raw Spread accounts with low commission rates.





It combines a rule-based entry trigger with a layered position-sizing mechanism, and — unlike most averaging systems on the market — a real, broker-side stop loss that is recalculated as the sequence develops.





This is not a "set and forget" signal generator. It is a risk-management framework built around a martingale-style entry sequence, designed for traders who understand what averaging strategies are and want the downside handled with the same care as the upside.





HOW IT WORKS

Entry: a position opens on an RSI-based trigger (M15). Averaging: if price moves against the position, the EA adds a further position with lot size increased by a configurable multiplier, up to a maximum number of trades per cycle that you set. Exit: the take profit target is calculated on the cycle's average entry price and adjusted for accumulated swap and commission, so the net result at target matches the profit you actually intended — not a gross figure eroded by carrying costs.





RISK MANAGEMENT — WHAT THIS EA DOES DIFFERENTLY





Real stop loss, not a software watchdog . Every position in the cycle carries a stop loss placed directly on the broker's server. It does not depend on the EA staying connected, the VPS staying online, or the terminal staying open.





. Every position in the cycle carries a stop loss placed directly on the broker's server. It does not depend on the EA staying connected, the VPS staying online, or the terminal staying open. Calculated on real equity . The stop distance is derived from your account equity net of broker bonus/credit, since bonus funds are frequently non-withdrawable and would otherwise overstate the capital actually protecting your risk.





. The stop distance is derived from your account equity net of broker bonus/credit, since bonus funds are frequently non-withdrawable and would otherwise overstate the capital actually protecting your risk. Forward-looking exposure. Rather than sizing the stop only on the position currently open, the calculation also accounts for the exposure the cycle would reach if it ran to your configured maximum number of trades — so the stop is meaningful from the first entry, not only once several averaging levels are already open.





Rather than sizing the stop only on the position currently open, the calculation also accounts for the exposure the cycle would reach if it ran to your configured maximum number of trades — so the stop is meaningful from the first entry, not only once several averaging levels are already open. Isolated order handling. The EA identifies its own trades by a dedicated magic number and will not manage, modify, or close manual trades or positions opened by other Expert Advisors on the same account.





The EA identifies its own trades by a dedicated magic number and will not manage, modify, or close manual trades or positions opened by other Expert Advisors on the same account. Fixed operating timeframe. The EA locks itself to M15 automatically on attach and will reset the chart if changed, removing a common source of user error with averaging systems.







CONFIGURABLE PARAMETERS

Starting lot size and lot progression multiplier (low/medium/high)

Maximum number of trades per averaging cycle

Equity risk percentage used for stop loss calculation

Trading hours and enabled weekdays, set independently for each day





REQUIREMENTS

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Symbol: AUDCAD

Timeframe: M15 (enforced automatically)

Suggested minimum deposit: $900

Account type: hedging (the EA holds multiple simultaneous positions in the same direction)

A VPS or continuously running terminal is recommended, since the strategy manages open positions across sessions





RISK DISCLOSURE

Trading CFDs and leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk to your capital. Averaging (martingale-style) strategies can, by their nature, produce extended losing sequences in adverse market conditions, even with the risk controls described above in place. Past performance, including results obtained on real tick data, is not indicative of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose.

This product is a trading tool, not investment advice.



