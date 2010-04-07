Gold Breakout Exit Manager MT4

Professional Exit Enhancement Engine for XAUUSD Breakout EAs

Great breakout strategies deserve intelligent exits.

For many breakout strategies, the entry isn't the problem—it's the exit.

Gold Breakout Exit Manager is a professional trade management utility designed exclusively for XAUUSD breakout strategies. Rather than replacing your existing EA, it works alongside compatible breakout systems by intelligently managing open positions using adaptive institutional reference levels.

The objective is simple: help profitable breakout trades capture more of the move by exiting in areas where gold is more likely to encounter meaningful support or resistance following a sustained breakout.

But not every breakout succeeds.

False breakouts and failed momentum moves are a natural part of trading. By monitoring the same adaptive institutional reference levels, Gold Breakout Exit Manager may also help reduce risk by closing positions before a failed breakout develops into a larger loss. While no exit method can eliminate losses or guarantee profits, intelligent trade management can play an important role in both protecting profits and preserving trading capital.

Gold Breakout Exit Manager does not generate trade entries or attempt to improve poor trading strategies. Its purpose is to complement compatible breakout EAs or strategies with a professional exit management layer. The overall profitability of your trading will always depend on the quality of the underlying breakout strategy, but better exits can help quality strategies realise more of their potential.

Key Features

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD breakout strategies

  • Works alongside compatible Expert Advisors

  • Monitors open positions automatically

  • Adaptive institutional-level exit management

  • Fast real-time execution using live Bid/Ask prices

  • Lightweight and VPS-friendly

  • Supports trades opened manually or by other Expert Advisors

  • Compatible with both hedging and netting accounts

  • Optional partial position closing

  • Simple, clean interface with minimal configuration

Important Information

Suitable Trading Strategies

Gold Breakout Exit Manager is specifically designed for XAUUSD breakout strategies that aim to capture strong directional momentum. It is most effective when paired with breakout systems that trade significant highs and lows, where breakouts have a greater probability of producing powerful momentum capable of reaching meaningful institutional reference areas.

This Exit Enhancement Engine is generally not suitable for tight trailing-stop scalping breakout strategies that seek only small price movements. These systems often exit trades long before price reaches the institutional reference areas monitored by Gold Breakout Exit Manager, leaving little or no opportunity for the manager to enhance the exit.

For the best results, Gold Breakout Exit Manager should be paired with breakout strategies that:

  • Break above or below significant highs and lows.
  • Target medium to larger price movements rather than short-term scalps.
  • Allow profitable trades sufficient room to develop without an overly aggressive trailing stop.
  • Aim to capture strong directional momentum following a confirmed breakout.

By combining quality breakout entries with intelligent exit management, Gold Breakout Exit Manager is designed to complement compatible breakout strategies and help them realise more of their profit potential while managing risk more effectively.

We strongly recommend testing Gold Breakout Exit Manager on a demo account before using it on a live account. Every breakout strategy behaves differently, and the effectiveness of the manager will depend on the quality of the underlying entry system, trading style, broker conditions, and market volatility. Demo testing allows you to evaluate how the exit management integrates with your existing EA, fine-tune the buffer settings if required, and gain confidence that the manager performs as expected before committing real capital. As with any trading software, past performance does not guarantee future results, and users should ensure the product is suitable for their individual trading approach.


Gold Breakout Exit Manager is not a trading strategy and does not generate trade entries. It is an Exit Management Engine designed to enhance the exit process of compatible breakout systems.

The profitability of any trade remains entirely dependent on the quality of the underlying EA or trading strategy. A poor entry strategy cannot be made profitable simply by improving its exits.

However, when paired with a well-designed breakout strategy, intelligent exit management can play an important role in improving trade efficiency by reducing the tendency to hold profitable positions beyond high-probability market objective areas.

If your breakout EA already produces quality entries but you believe its exit logic is leaving money on the table, Gold Breakout Exit Manager provides a professional solution designed specifically to complement—not replace—your existing trading system.

Built for traders who understand that consistent profitability depends on both where you enter and where you choose to exit.



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Утилиты
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — расширенная торговая панель и рабочее пространство на графике для MetaTrader 4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это профессиональная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками для MetaTrader 4 . Она помогает трейдерам быстрее открывать, сопровождать, защищать, закрывать и анализировать сделки из одного интерфейса на графике. Продукт создан для активных ручных трейдеров, которым нужно больше, чем простой набор кнопок. PRO SE объединяет исполнение в один клик, отложен
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
Утилиты
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
Утилиты
Это визуальная торговая панель, которая помогает вам легко размещать сделки и управлять ими, избегая человеческих ошибок и повышая вашу торговую активность. Он сочетает в себе простой в использовании визуальный интерфейс с надежным подходом к управлению рисками и положением [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно простой в использовании Торгуйте легко с графика Торгуйте с точным управлением рисками, без проблем Сохранение
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Утилиты
MT4 к Telegram Signal Provider - это простой в использовании и полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять сигналы в Telegram, превращая ваш аккаунт в поставщика сигналов. Формат сообщений полностью настраиваем! Однако для простого использования вы также можете выбрать предопределенный шаблон и включать или отключать определенные части сообщения. [ Демо ]  [ Руководство ] [ Версия для MT5 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Телеграм-канал ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Шаг за
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
Утилиты
Профессиональная панель для ручной торговли: весь цикл сделки в одном окне на графике, от точного входа до защиты счёта. Рассчитывайте объём строго под заданный риск, стройте сделку линиями прямо на графике с помощью RR Tool, открывайте рыночные и отложенные ордера, сетки и OCO. Сопровождение позиции панель берёт на себя: частичное закрытие до пяти уровней, шесть типов трейлинг-стопа, безубыток и Virtual SL/TP. Дневные, недельные и месячные лимиты защищают депозит и срабатывают автоматически при
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
Утилиты
Автоматически торгуйте зонами поддержки и сопротивления или спроса и предложения, как только вы определите ключевые области, из которых хотите торговать. Этот советник позволяет вам рисовать зоны покупки и продажи одним щелчком мыши, а затем размещать их именно там, где вы ожидаете разворота цены. Затем советник отслеживает эти зоны и автоматически совершает сделки на основе ценового действия, которое вы указываете для зон. После совершения первоначальной сделки советник выйдет с прибылью в про
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Утилиты
Custom Alerts AIO: Универсальный сканер рынка — Без настройки Обзор Custom Alerts AIO — это самый быстрый и простой способ отслеживать рыночные сигналы в реальном времени на множестве инструментов без дополнительной настройки и без необходимости покупать другие продукты. В состав входят все необходимые индикаторы от Stein Investments, что делает этот инструмент идеальным решением «всё в одном» для трейдеров, ценящих простоту и эффективность. Просто установите на график и сразу получайте сигнал
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов напрямую в MetaTrader 4. Никаких ботов, никаких браузерных расширений, никакого ручного копирования. Вы получаете сигнал в Telegram, и советник открывает сделку на вашем терминале за несколько секунд. Продукт включает два компонента: приложение для Windows, которое слушает ваши Telegram-каналы, и этот советник, который исполняет сигналы на терминале MT4. Также доступна версия для MT5. Руководст
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 4. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия MT5  |
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Утилиты
TradeMirror - это советник-копировщик для платформы MT4/MT5. Руководство по использованию Нажмите на ссылку Руководство по Trademirror , чтобы посмотреть больше инструкций. Почему TradeMirror Мы понимаем важность безопасности, стабильности и конфиденциальности для финансового программного обеспечения, поэтому мы приложили максимум усилий для детального укрепления этих трех элементов: Предоставляет удобный графический интерфейс, которым легко управлять Фокус на конфиденциальности и безопасности,
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Утилиты
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Утилиты
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider — это удобный, полностью настраиваемый инструмент, предназначенный для отправки торговых сигналов напрямую в Discord. Этот инструмент превращает ваш торговый счет в эффективного поставщика сигналов. Настройте формат сообщений под свой стиль! Для удобства выберите из предварительно разработанных шаблонов и решите, какие элементы сообщения включить или исключить. [ Демо ] [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT5 ] [ Версия Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Следуйте
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Утилиты
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
Утилиты
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
Утилиты
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Утилиты
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
Утилиты
"Trader Evolution" - Утилита, предназначенная для трейдеров, которые используют в своей работе волновой и технический анализ. Одна вкладка утилиты способна управлять капиталом и открывать ордера, а другая - помогать в построении волн Эллиотта, уровней поддержки и сопротивления, а также линий тренда. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ5 Преимущества 1. Торговля в несколько кликов. В панели доступны немедленные и отложенные ордера 2. Управление капиталом
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Утилиты
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Утилиты
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – Продвинутая система контроля рисков и управления сделками для MT4 Бесплатная версия: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 Обзор Crystal Trade Manager PRO (CTM) — это полнофункциональная утилита для MetaTrader 4, предназначенная для профессионального управления рисками, автоматизации сделок и обеспечения строгой торговой дисциплины. Система защищает капитал, контролирует дневную просадку, автоматически устанавливает SL/TP, обеспечивает быстрые команды управле
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
Утилиты
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
GerFX BreakingNews Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Утилиты
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT5 version is availalble   here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it w
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
Утилиты
Если нужен советник по сигналах   любого стрелочного индикатора   - эта утилита однозначно вам поможет.  Вы сможете, с помощью этой утилиты сформировать неограниченное количество советников по ВАШИХ сигналах , с вашим набором настроек, с вашим копирайтом и полным исходным кодом . Вы сможете неограниченно использовать полученные советники, в том числе размещать на Маркете и других ресурсах.  Бесплатная простая версия скрипта для генерации,  которая поможет вам понять принцип работы - вот Что дела
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Утилиты
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Утилиты
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
Auto Trade Driver
Vu Trung Kien
4.6 (15)
Утилиты
Auto Trade Driver - мощный автоматический инструмент (работает как советник), который поможет вам управлять рисками и контролировать ордера для максимизации прибыли с правилами мультизащиты и трейлинг-стопа. Этот инструмент будет очень полезен как для скальперов, так и трейдеров, торгующих по тренду. Он не только вычисляет точный торговый риск, но также защищает и увеличивает прибыль в реальном времени. Работая с этим инструментом, единственное, что вам нужно сделать, это открывать сделки в соот
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Sniper Xenith
Truong Nguyen
5 (1)
Эксперты
Посмотрите, как советник работает в реальных рыночных условиях: Сигнал реальной торговли Руководство пользователя Sniper Xenith По всем вопросам, связанным с использованием и поддержкой Sniper Xenith, свяжитесь со мной через MQL5. ЧТО ТАКОЕ SNIPER XENITH? Sniper Xenith не использует широкий Stop Loss, чтобы удерживать слабые входы открытыми. Он разработан для поиска более точного уровня входа. Sniper Xenith — полностью автоматизированный советник для точного скальпинга XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5. Он
Gold Breakout Exit Manager
Truong Nguyen
Утилиты
Professional Exit Enhancement Engine for XAUUSD Breakout EAs Great breakout strategies deserve intelligent exits. For many breakout strategies, the entry isn't the problem—it's the exit. Gold Breakout Exit Manager   is a professional trade management utility designed exclusively for   XAUUSD breakout strategies . Rather than replacing your existing EA, it works alongside compatible breakout systems by intelligently managing open positions using adaptive institutional reference levels. The objec
Breaksmith
Truong Nguyen
Эксперты
Пробой — это только начало. Дальнейший результат определяет управление сделкой. Сигнал реальной торговли Сигнал реальной торговли переносится к брокеру с условиями исполнения, лучше подходящими для стратегии. Результаты могут отличаться у разных брокеров из-за спреда, проскальзывания и качества исполнения. Стартовая цена: 299 USD. Breaksmith | Обновления и поддержка Для получения помощи и информации о продукте используйте канал MQL5 или комментарии к продукту. Что такое Breaksmith? Breaksmith —
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