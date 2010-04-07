Gold Breakout Exit Manager MT4

Professional Exit Enhancement Engine for XAUUSD Breakout EAs

Great breakout strategies deserve intelligent exits.

For many breakout strategies, the entry isn't the problem—it's the exit.

Gold Breakout Exit Manager is a professional trade management utility designed exclusively for XAUUSD breakout strategies. Rather than replacing your existing EA, it works alongside compatible breakout systems by intelligently managing open positions using adaptive institutional reference levels.

The objective is simple: help profitable breakout trades capture more of the move by exiting in areas where gold is more likely to encounter meaningful support or resistance following a sustained breakout.

But not every breakout succeeds.

False breakouts and failed momentum moves are a natural part of trading. By monitoring the same adaptive institutional reference levels, Gold Breakout Exit Manager may also help reduce risk by closing positions before a failed breakout develops into a larger loss. While no exit method can eliminate losses or guarantee profits, intelligent trade management can play an important role in both protecting profits and preserving trading capital.

Gold Breakout Exit Manager does not generate trade entries or attempt to improve poor trading strategies. Its purpose is to complement compatible breakout EAs or strategies with a professional exit management layer. The overall profitability of your trading will always depend on the quality of the underlying breakout strategy, but better exits can help quality strategies realise more of their potential.

Key Features

  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD breakout strategies

  • Works alongside compatible Expert Advisors

  • Monitors open positions automatically

  • Adaptive institutional-level exit management

  • Fast real-time execution using live Bid/Ask prices

  • Lightweight and VPS-friendly

  • Supports trades opened manually or by other Expert Advisors

  • Compatible with both hedging and netting accounts

  • Optional partial position closing

  • Simple, clean interface with minimal configuration

Important Information

Suitable Trading Strategies

Gold Breakout Exit Manager is specifically designed for XAUUSD breakout strategies that aim to capture strong directional momentum. It is most effective when paired with breakout systems that trade significant highs and lows, where breakouts have a greater probability of producing powerful momentum capable of reaching meaningful institutional reference areas.

This Exit Enhancement Engine is generally not suitable for tight trailing-stop scalping breakout strategies that seek only small price movements. These systems often exit trades long before price reaches the institutional reference areas monitored by Gold Breakout Exit Manager, leaving little or no opportunity for the manager to enhance the exit.

For the best results, Gold Breakout Exit Manager should be paired with breakout strategies that:

  • Break above or below significant highs and lows.
  • Target medium to larger price movements rather than short-term scalps.
  • Allow profitable trades sufficient room to develop without an overly aggressive trailing stop.
  • Aim to capture strong directional momentum following a confirmed breakout.

By combining quality breakout entries with intelligent exit management, Gold Breakout Exit Manager is designed to complement compatible breakout strategies and help them realise more of their profit potential while managing risk more effectively.

We strongly recommend testing Gold Breakout Exit Manager on a demo account before using it on a live account. Every breakout strategy behaves differently, and the effectiveness of the manager will depend on the quality of the underlying entry system, trading style, broker conditions, and market volatility. Demo testing allows you to evaluate how the exit management integrates with your existing EA, fine-tune the buffer settings if required, and gain confidence that the manager performs as expected before committing real capital. As with any trading software, past performance does not guarantee future results, and users should ensure the product is suitable for their individual trading approach.


Gold Breakout Exit Manager is not a trading strategy and does not generate trade entries. It is an Exit Management Engine designed to enhance the exit process of compatible breakout systems.

The profitability of any trade remains entirely dependent on the quality of the underlying EA or trading strategy. A poor entry strategy cannot be made profitable simply by improving its exits.

However, when paired with a well-designed breakout strategy, intelligent exit management can play an important role in improving trade efficiency by reducing the tendency to hold profitable positions beyond high-probability market objective areas.

If your breakout EA already produces quality entries but you believe its exit logic is leaving money on the table, Gold Breakout Exit Manager provides a professional solution designed specifically to complement—not replace—your existing trading system.

Built for traders who understand that consistent profitability depends on both where you enter and where you choose to exit.



推荐产品
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
专家
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
Classic Market Surfer EA MT4
Buti Andy Moeng
5 (1)
专家
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
专家
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Binary Options Copier Remote
Vu Trung Kien
实用工具
Binary Options Copier Remote is an EA that allows to copy binary options trades between MT4 accounts at different computers. This is an ideal solution for signal provider, who want to share his trade with the others globally on his own rules. Provider can give free bonus license to 10 receivers. That means those 10 receivers can copy from provider by using Binary Options Receiver Free (no cost). From 11th one, receiver have to buy Binary Options Receiver Pro (paid version) in order to copy from
EA RSI Pending Grid
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
专家
"RSI" usually refers to the Relative Strength Index, a technical indicator used in financial markets to analyze the strength or weakness of an asset's price. "Pending Grid" may suggest a specific trading strategy that combines pending orders with grid trading techniques. RSI EA : RSI (Relative Strength Index) is a technical indicator used in trading to assess whether an asset is overbought or oversold. It measures the speed and change of price movements. RSI values range from 0 to 100. Typically
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
专家
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
专家
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
专家
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
专家
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
SG Opposit Grid MT4
Hleb Smoliar
专家
The “ SG Opposit Grid ” EA works with Virtual TakeProfit(or real) - at the trader's choice. The EA looks for signals to enter the market along the trend on D1 and H1 . If the signals coincide, the EA on the working period ( М1 - М30 depends on the trader's choice) looks for a confirming pattern and opens a position in the direction of the trend. If, after opening a position, the price moves in a profitable direction, the position is closed upon reaching the virtual TProfit with a profit. If the
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
专家
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Universal Counter Trend Grid EA
Catur Cipto Nugroho
专家
Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA v2.4 MT4 — Multi-Currency Automated Execution System For MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/165598 Universal Counter-Trend Grid EA is an automated trading utility developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform designed to capitalize on mean-reversion price behavior during extended market conditions. The system integrates an adaptive grid calculation engine with a multi-layered signal confirmation matrix to execute positions at calculated price extreme
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
专家
Fxdolarix 是 GBPUSD M5 的自动机器人黄牛。 在真实账户上进行了 3 个月的测试。 该机器人采用专注于短期盘中价格走势的倒卖策略。 主要重点是识别短期波动的时刻并执行快速交易。 机器人使用以下指标：iMACD、iMA、iStochastic。 使用这些指标，机器人可以识别趋势的方向，并在跳动价格变动活动的帮助下，识别波动性的剧烈冲动以进行交易。 机器人使用风险管理策略来保护资本。 头寸规模根据当前市场波动情况计算，止损和止盈根据策略参数设置。 该机器人专注于 5 分钟图表 (M5) 上的交易，这使其能够对快速的价格变化做出反应。 该机器人已经使用各种参数进行了广泛的回溯测试，以确保在各种市场条件下的性能。 定期进行参数优化以保持高性能。 此外，该机器人还在 FXopen 经纪商的真实账户上进行了 3 个月的测试。 交易建议： 货币对 英镑兑美元 M5 时间表 最低初始余额 600 美元起 英镑兑美元最大点差可达 10 点 ECN账户类型 推荐用于交易 FXopen 的经纪商（或具有类似交易条件的经纪商） 将设置保留为默认值。 重要的！ 如果您实时启动机器人并且它
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
专家
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
专家
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Baby Shark
Tran Quang Trung
5 (1)
专家
This is a price action trading robot, the EA will stick to the medium term trend and price to deliver trades. Orders are always protected by the user set stop loss points. With the capital management system, it will help that EA operates in accordance with its purpose. Telegram : https://t.me/trungtqIT Timeframe is H1. Minimum account balance: $100. Attention is Important: EA only test live on demo or real accounts. Backtest results are just random and inaccurate. Features: Every trade is prote
EA Waddah gold d1 MT4
Sergey Demin
专家
EA Waddah GOLD D1 is a powerful, fully automated trading Expert Advisor designed to trade gold (XAUUSD) on the daily timeframe (D1). It combines four independent, time-tested strategies, providing stable capital growth with low risk. When you purchase this EA you will receive ANY of our other EAs for free! Results and KPIs (Backtest 2006-2025) The Expert Advisor was backtested on historical XAUUSD data for 19 years (from 2006 to November 2025) using real ticks. The results presented below sho
TrendLines And Volumes
Alexander Nikolaev
专家
This Expert Advisor trades based on trend lines, as well as on the basis of volume analysis. Volumes are calculated using minute bars, in order to determine if they were ascending or descending. The trend lines are drawn based on High and Lows in the trade history. There are also additional indicators. Buy or sell signals depend on all those factors. This allows the EA to enter the market with more accuracy and to perform more deals. Input parameters Lots - lot size (if 0, a lot is calculated b
A Gold Mine
Xiao Peng Tian
专家
AGoldMine是专为黄金XAUUSD优化的MT4(MT5)自动化交易EA,融合网格交易与趋势识别双逻辑,震荡抓波段利润/趋势控单边回撤/内置极端行情风控/全参数可自定义/适配不同风险偏好.适配品种:主力适配黄金XAUUSD,可兼容其他高流动性直盘品种/推荐周期:M1可根据交易风格调整,起步资金建议:以0.01手起始手数为准,轻仓运行建议10000美金(分)起运行环境：兼容所有主流MT4(MT5)经纪商/支持VPS全天候挂机AGoldMine是专为黄金XAUUSD优化的MT4/5自动化交易EA融合网格交易与趋势识别双逻辑,震荡抓波段利润/趋势控单边回撤,内置极端行情风控,全参数可自定义,适配不同风险偏好。
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
专家
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
Cm EA TrailingStopOrders
Vladimir Khlystov
专家
The algorithm of the adviser's work: When the Expert Advisor is launched at a specified distance from the price (first_step), BuyStop and SellStop orders are placed. Further, depending on which way the price went, one of them becomes market, and the other begins to crawl after the price. When the price rolls back, it also becomes market. If we have reached a set profit in some direction, the order is closed and a creeping pending order of the same direction is placed again. If the profit is no
Diamond Black
Fanur Galamov
4 (3)
专家
Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Expert Grid rsi Pro
Mykhailo Zakervashevych
专家
General Description Grid RSI Pro v3.1 is an advanced trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that uses a grid strategy with RSI indicator filtering. The EA automatically opens orders at specified levels, creating a grid of orders to capture market fluctuations. Version 3.1 includes enhanced risk management features and improved signal filtering systems. Key Features 1. Trading Strategies RSI Strategy : Position opening when RSI reaches overbought (80) or oversold (20) levels Fixed Points : Posit
Smart Trend and Range EA
Cong Wei Jia
专家
实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2341050 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2346893 Smart Trend and Range EA 是一款基于市场结构分析的自动交易程序，设计用于在不同市场状态下执行交易操作。 EA 根据当前价格行为与市场结构特征，在趋势条件和区间条件下采用不同的交易逻辑。 程序不使用马丁、网格、补仓或加仓机制，每笔交易均为独立订单，并在下单时设置止损与止盈参数。 交易逻辑说明 当市场结构符合趋势条件时，EA 按趋势方向执行交易； 当价格行为进入区间状态时，EA 根据区间波动条件执行交易。 交易逻辑基于价格数据分析，不依赖外部信号或人工干预。 风险与订单管理 每笔交易为单独订单； 下单时设置止损与止盈； 支持固定手数或按资金比例计算交易手数。 回测环境说明 该程序在 MetaTrader 策略测试器中， 使用 XAUUSD（黄金）15 分钟周期， 基于历史 Tick 数据进行回测测试。 推荐测试设置 模型：Every tick 周期：M15 交易品种：XAUUSD 初
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
专家
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
High Freq Grid Scalper
Letsekang Bruno Sekhosana
专家
This E.A is designed to wait for the perfect opportunity to get in the market, take a few trades (low risk) and get out. There is an option to Cut Loss at specific percentage of balance, this should be set to a max of 1% since we scalping. Very cautious EA, can go up to a few days without taking a trade. This should not alarm you, it simply means there currently is no opportunity available. Mainly designed for low spread brokers. Tested Pairs and their settings: EURUSD M1 : Jan 2022 - Dec 2022
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
专家
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Pattie US30 Crossover EA
Patrick Jeannot
5 (1)
专家
Pattie US30 CrossOver EA is Easy to use and supervise Fully customizable moving average settings It implements two different trading behaviors Customizable break-even, SL, TP and trailing-stop Works for ECN/Non-ECN brokers Works for 2-3-4-5 digit symbols Trading can be NFA Compliant Trades can be closed on opposite signals Filter trading by weekdays and hours Built-in money management (Coming Soon) The EA implements four different behaviors: Regular: Buy on bullish crossovers and sell on bearis
Bear vs Bull EA MT4
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
专家
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; -  Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent trad
该产品的买家也购买
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (443)
实用工具
欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (95)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Riskless Pyramid
Snapdragon Systems Ltd
5 (1)
实用工具
Introduction This powerful MT4 trade mangement EA offers a way potentially to aggressively multiply trade profits in a riskfree manner. Once a trade has been entered with a defined stoploss and take profit target then the EA will add three pyramid add-on trades in order to increase the overall level of profit. The user sets the total combined profit target to be gained if everything works out. This can be specified either as a multiple of the original trade profit or as a total dollar amount. Fo
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.43 (7)
实用工具
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Strategy Builder plus Optimizer by RunwiseFX MT4
Runwise Limited
5 (4)
实用工具
Strategy Builder offers an incredible amount of functionality. It combines a trade panel with configurable automation (covert indicators into an EA), real-time statistics (profit & draw down) plus automatic optimization of SL, TP/exit, trading hours, indicator inputs. Multiple indicators can be combined into an single alert/trade signal and can include custom indicators, even if just have ex4 file or purchased from Market. The system is easily configured via a CONFIG button and associated pop-up
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
实用工具
这是一个可视化的交易面板，可帮助您轻松进行交易管理，避免人为错误并增强交易活动。它结合了易于使用的视觉界面以及完善的风险和位置管理方法。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 易于使用 从图表轻松交易 精确的风险管理交易，无忧 保本是重中之重 让利润不受您的关注 尽快享受无风险交易 所有已开通交易的自动追踪止损 交易开始后立即设置初始止损 进行交易后，EA将执行以下任务： 初始止损/获利被自动放置 它会尽快锁定自由行（可选） 它将止损首次移动到盈亏平衡点（可选） 它使用您所需的方法跟踪止损，直到止损为止 其他很酷的功能是： 出色的终端活动报告 单一但功能强大的尾随止损方法 干净的图表界面 没有输入参数 我进行交易后会怎样？ 这是您进行交易后EA的操作： 它放置初始止损并获利订单。 尽快搭便车并确保保本。默认情况下，这是通过在达到盈亏平衡点时关闭50％的交易来完成的，默认情况下为5点。这意味着，如果您日后被淘汰，您将一无所获（可选）。 盈亏平衡后，跟踪止损开始运行。 它跟踪止损，直到止损为止，让利润运行。 尾随止损如何运作？ 追踪止损表示为所管
NT Trade Manager Panel MT4
Irina Nechaeva
实用工具
一款面向手动交易的专业面板，把完整的交易流程都收进图表上的一个窗口，从精准入场到账户防护。按设定的风险精确计算手数，借助 RR Tool 直接在图表上用线条搭建交易，开立市价单和挂单、网格与 OCO。持仓的后续管理交给面板打理：最多五级分批平仓、六种跟踪止损、保本以及 Virtual SL/TP。日、周、月三档限额守护本金，一旦被突破即自动触发。 使用指南与免费 Live 演示 免费的 Live 演示版可在此获取 ( Free Live Demo )。 产品的使用指南见此 ( User Manual )。 NT Trade Manager 把交易者的整套工作流程收进图表上一块紧凑的面板，无需在终端各窗口之间反复切换，也不必在每次入场前埋头计算。它为坚持手动、独立判断的交易者而打造：主观交易者、剥头皮和波段交易者，外汇、金属、指数、大宗商品乃至加密货币等任何品种都适用。决策由你拍板，执行的琐碎操作、风控纪律和持仓跟踪则交给面板。没有你的指令，什么都不会发生：这是一件实战工具，而不是全自动交易程序，也不是信号服务。 功能概览 每笔交易的手数都严格按设定的风险算出：可取账户余额的百分比
Zone Trader MT4
Lee Samson
5 (1)
实用工具
一旦您確定了要進行交易的關鍵區域，就會自動交易支撐和阻力或供需區域。該 EA 允許您只需單擊即可繪製買入和賣出區域，然後將它們準確地放置在您預期價格轉向的位置。然後，EA 會監控這些區域，並根據您為這些區域指定的價格行為自動進行交易。一旦進行初始交易，EA 就會在您放置的相反區域（即目標區域）獲利。然後，您有兩種選擇，要么關閉交易並繪製新的區域進入，要么獲利退出並立即反向反向交易，創建「始終在」的市場風格策略。 包含輸入和策略的完整手冊位於： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/760256 該 EA 專為在市場上不使用固定或硬止損的頭寸交易者或美元成本平均交易策略而設計。相反，它的目的是透過在下一個可用支撐或阻力區域以相同方向進行新交易來縮小不正確的交易，並調整您在市場中頭寸的平​​均價格。如果需要的話，還有備用退出標準，形式為每筆交易的最大損失金額或基於時間的退出。 只需按下按鈕即可繪製準備放置在感興趣等級的區域。 關閉按鈕和關閉最舊的按鈕可退出所有交易，或僅退出舊交易（如果它們跌幅過大而無法立即調整您的平均頭寸）。 適用於任何時間範圍內的
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (38)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp4 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT4 — MetaTrader 4 高级交易面板和图表工作区 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 4 的专业交易面板和交易管理工作区。它帮助交易者通过一个基于图表的界面，更快速地开仓、管理、保护、平仓和分析交易。 该产品专为需要的不只是简单按钮集合的活跃手动交易者而创建。PRO SE 将一键执行、挂单、持仓控制、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损逻辑、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、市场信息、策略测试器流程和面向 VPS 的准备整合到一个结构化工作区中。 MT5 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 相对于普通手动交易的优势 一个工作区替代多个窗口 — 交易执行、持仓控制、风险信息和管理工具都保留在图表上。 更快处理交易
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
实用工具
Custom Alerts AIO：多市场智能监控，一键启动，无需设置 概述 Custom Alerts AIO 是一款“开箱即用”的高级市场扫描工具，无需额外安装任何其他指标或进行复杂设置。它内置了 Stein Investments 的所有核心指标（FX Power、FX Volume、FX Dynamic、FX Levels 和 IX Power），可帮助您轻松监控所有主要资产类别，如外汇、黄金、指数和加密货币。如果您的经纪商支持股票，您也可以手动添加个股进行监控。 1. 为什么选择 Custom Alerts AIO？ 无需额外购买任何指标 • 所有关键指标均已内置，开箱即用。 • 专注于实时预警，不包含任何图形元素，性能高效，界面简洁。 全面覆盖所有主要市场 • 支持监控外汇、金属、加密货币和指数市场。 • 无需手动输入任何交易品种，只需在设置中勾选资产类别即可启用。 • 股票并不属于默认类别，如有需要可手动通过参数输入添加。 高效、专业、便捷 • 无需图表模板和手动加载，适合自动化或远程交易环境。 • 非常适合 VPS 上长期运行，或作为后台市场预警工具使用。 2
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
实用工具
MT4 至 Telegram 信号提供者 是一款易用、可完全自定义的工具，它使发送信号到 Telegram 成为可能，将您的账户变成信号提供者。 消息的格式 可以完全自定义！ 但是，为了简便使用，您也可以选择一个预设模板，并能够启用或禁用消息的特定部分。 [ 演示 ]  [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Discord 版本 ] [ Telegram 频道 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 可通过 用户指南 获取逐步说明。 无需了解 Telegram API；开发者提供所需的一切。 主要特性 自定义发送给订阅者的订单详情的能力 您可以创建分层订阅模型，例如铜牌、银牌、金牌。金牌订阅可获得所有信号等。 按订单号、符号或备注过滤订单 包括执行订单的图表的屏幕截图 在发送的屏幕截图上绘制已关闭的订单，以便额外验证 推迟发送新订单消息的可能性，以便在发送前对位置进行调整 订单详情的全透明度： 新的市场订单 *附带屏幕截图 订单修改（止损、获利点） 已关闭订单 *附带屏幕截图 部分关闭订单 ** 新的挂起订单 修改的挂起订单（进场价格） 挂起订单激活（
Telegram to MT4 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT4 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 4。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT4 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT5 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 4 平台。多语言支持。 MT5版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
实用工具
神速EA跟单(TradeMirror)是一款MT4/MT5平台的订单复制软件。 使用教程 请点击 神速EA跟单使用教程 链接以查看更多使用教程 为什么选择神速EA跟单 我们深知对于金融软件而言安全、稳定和隐私的重要性，因此我们在细节处对这三大要素进行了额外的加固： 提供用户友好的图形界面，操作简单易用 注重隐私安全，适合对订单分发有隐私要求各种金融场景 精准复制订单，毫秒级分发 支持全平台，MT4/MT5全面覆盖 智能感知系统状态，邮件通知守护交易安全 核心功能列表 对于跟单软件而言，功能并不是越多越好的，因此经过严谨的需求分析，我们对程序进行了精简，并最终保留了如下核心功能： 多重连接 邮件通知 手数缩放 信号过滤 反向跟单 重置止盈/止损 免费演示 在购买Trademirror之前，你总是可以尝试免费演示。 点击本页面上的免费演示按钮 点击是的，我有Metatrader 4/5 允许浏览器打开Mt4/5 在Mt4/5中，找到专家顾问/市场/TradeMirror，打开它并点击测试 启用复盘显示（否则你将看不到GUI界面）。 点击开始 现在你可以在可视化图表上看到TradeMirro
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
实用工具
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
实用工具
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider 是一款用户友好、完全可定制的工具，专为直接向 Discord 发送交易信号而设计。这个工具将您的交易账户转变为一个高效的信号提供者。 自定义消息格式以适应您的风格！为了方便使用，您可以从预先设计的模板中选择，并决定包括或排除哪些消息元素。 [ 演示 ] [ 手册 ] [ MT5 版本 ] [ Telegram 版本 ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] 设置 遵循我们详细的 用户指南 进行简单设置。 不需要预先了解 Discord API；我们提供所有必要工具。 主要特性 为订阅者更新自定义订单详情。 实施分层订阅模型，如铜牌、银牌、金牌，每一层都提供不同级别的信号访问。 附加执行订单的图表截图。 在这些截图上显示已关闭的订单，以增加清晰度。 提供延迟发送新订单消息的选项，以便在发送前进行最后调整。 透明和详细的订单信息： 带截图的新市场订单。 订单修改（止损、获利）。 已关闭和部分关闭的订单。 新的和修改的挂起订单。 挂起订单的激活和删除。 关于历史订单的详细报告。 每个订单的可定制评论。 注意： *
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
实用工具
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Genesis Multiorder Assistent V3
Thorsten Kicherer
实用工具
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Trade panel Sniper
Andrey Kaunov
5 (4)
实用工具
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
ManHedger MT4
Peter Mueller
5 (2)
实用工具
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (2)
实用工具
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
实用工具
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
4 (2)
实用工具
EASY Insight AIO – 全能智能交易一站式解决方案 概述 想象一下，您可以在几秒钟内扫描整个市场——外汇、黄金、加密货币、指数，甚至股票——无需手动筛选图表、繁琐安装或配置指标。 EASY Insight AIO 是您专为 AI 交易打造的即装即用数据导出工具。它将整个市场快照一次性输出为简洁的 CSV 文件，直接支持 ChatGPT、Claude、Gemini、Perplexity 等各类 AI 平台的即时分析。 无需窗口切换，无需图表叠加，也没有任何杂乱。只需纯净、结构化的数据自动导出，让您专注于基于数据的高效决策，无需再盯盘耗时。 为什么选择 EASY Insight AIO？ 真正的一体化 • 无需设置，无需安装指标，无图表叠加。只需安装、运行并导出——就是这么简单。 多资产全覆盖 • 扫描分析外汇、金属、加密货币、指数、股票——您的券商所能提供的一切市场。 AI 专属数据导出 • 高度结构化、针对 AI 优化的 CSV 文件，直接适配主流智能工具和平台。 完整导出内容： • 三个可选周期的货币强度分析 • 净多头头寸变化体现市场情绪 • 成交量变化、
Crystal Trade Manager Pro MT4
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
实用工具
Crystal Trade Manager PRO – 高级 MT4 风险与交易控制系统 免费版： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/150632 概述 Crystal Trade Manager PRO（CTM）是一款为 MetaTrader 4 打造的完整专业级风险管理与交易控制工具。 它专为需要严格执行、稳定风险保护和智能自动化的交易者而设计。 系统可全面管理风险、保护账户权益、执行每日限制、自动设置 SL/TP，并提供专业级的一键式快速交易面板。 非常适合参与 prop firm 挑战、日内交易、剥头皮交易以及专业资金管理的交易者。 同时提供完整的 MT5 版本。 核心亮点功能 1. 高级风险与回撤保护 支持每日回撤限制 1%–70% 。 一旦达到回撤上限，系统将立即平掉 所有仓位 。 可选：突破后自动删除 所有挂单 。 每日锁仓模式：当天达到限制后阻止新下单，次日自动恢复。 完全符合各大 prop firm 的规则与要求。 2. 日内盈利与亏损目标自动化 可设置每日 盈利目标 与 亏损限制 （账户货币，例如 USD）。 达到任何目
RedFox Copier Pro
Rui Manh Tien
4.7 (10)
实用工具
Time saving and fast execution Whether you’re traveling or sleeping, always know that Telegram To Mt4 performs the trades for you. In other words, Our   Telegram MT4 Signal Trader  will analyze the trading signals you receive on your selected Telegram channels and execute them to your Telegram to MT4 account. Reduce The Risk Telegram To Mt4   defines the whole experience of copying signals from   Telegram signal copier to mt4 platforms. Users not only can follow all instructions from the signa
GerFX BreakingNews Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
实用工具
In the current version this filter will only work with my   night scalpers and the EA Profitection Filter  or with other EAs that utilize the global variables set by this EA.  An MT5 version is availalble   here .  Many scalpers these days have a "normal" news filter, which filters calendar news such as interest rate decisions or CPI releases.  However, this breaking news filter is able to filter non-standard breaking news. It will check every minute for news and if it finds a news event, it w
Arrow indicator to Martingale EA
Sofiia Butenko
实用工具
If you need an advisor on any arrow indicator signals - this utility will definitely help you.  You will be able, with the help of this utility to form an unlimited number of EAs on YOUR signals , with your set of settings, with your copyright and complete source code . You will be able to use the resulting EAs unlimitedly , including adding them to the Market and other resources. Free simple version of the generation script to help you understand how it works - here What does the utility do? 
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
实用工具
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
实用工具
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
作者的更多信息
Sniper Xenith
Truong Nguyen
5 (1)
专家
查看 EA 在真实市场环境下的表现： 实盘信号 Sniper Xenith 用户手册 如需 Sniper Xenith 的使用指导或技术支持，请通过 MQL5 与我联系。 什么是 SNIPER XENITH？ Sniper Xenith 不会使用过宽的 Stop Loss 来维持较弱的入场。它旨在寻找更加精确的入场位置。 Sniper Xenith 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 开发的全自动 XAUUSD 精准剥头皮 Expert Advisor。它采用专有的多时间周期市场结构分析，识别可能正在形成短线交易机会的特定价格水平。 当内部条件一致时，EA 会尝试在识别出的水平附近入场，并从开仓时起使用明确的 Stop Loss 保护持仓。其目标是控制风险敞口并严格管理风险，而不是利用过宽的保护维持已经失败的交易机会。 Sniper Xenith 同一时间只维持 一个开放仓位 。 不使用马丁格尔。不使用网格。不进行摊平加仓。不进行失控的交易叠加。 每笔交易都被视为具有明确风险水平的独立精准交易机会。 主要功能 单笔交易敞口：同一时间只维持一个活跃仓位，避免失控的交易叠加。 明确 S
Gold Breakout Exit Manager
Truong Nguyen
实用工具
Professional Exit Enhancement Engine for XAUUSD Breakout EAs Great breakout strategies deserve intelligent exits. For many breakout strategies, the entry isn't the problem—it's the exit. Gold Breakout Exit Manager   is a professional trade management utility designed exclusively for   XAUUSD breakout strategies . Rather than replacing your existing EA, it works alongside compatible breakout systems by intelligently managing open positions using adaptive institutional reference levels. The objec
Breaksmith
Truong Nguyen
专家
突破只是开始，接下来的结果取决于交易管理。 实盘信号 实盘信号正在迁移至交易执行条件更适合本策略的经纪商。由于点差、滑点和执行质量不同，不同经纪商的交易结果可能存在差异。 首发优惠价：299 美元。 Breaksmith | 更新与支持 如需产品指导或技术支持，请使用 MQL5 频道或产品评论区。 什么是 Breaksmith？ Breaksmith 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 开发的全自动 XAUUSD 突破交易 Expert Advisor。它通过市场结构分析识别突破水平，并利用自适应止损保护、动态追踪保护和内置的 Gold Breakout Exit Manager 管理每个持仓。 每笔交易都设有明确的止损。Breaksmith 不使用马丁格尔、网格交易、加仓摊平或恢复型手数倍增。 工作原理 核心策略已经预先配置。用户只需选择手数计算模式、决定是否启用可选的高影响力新闻过滤器，并将 Breaksmith 加载到 XAUUSD 图表上，无需持续优化。 Breaksmith 自动管理突破识别、交易入场、初始止损、仓位规模、追踪保护和出场。入场逻辑会分析市场结构，而不是仅依赖
筛选:
无评论
回复评论