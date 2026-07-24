FDT Guardian MT4

FDT Guardian — the stop loss MetaTrader doesn't give you

MetaTrader lets you set a stop loss per order. What it doesn't let you set is a loss limit for the account as a whole. And that's precisely the number that matters when you aren't the one opening the trades: when you copy another trader, when several robots are running at once, or simply when you're away from the screen.

FDT Guardian tracks the total floating P/L of your account — every open order across every symbol, swaps and commissions included — and acts the moment that figure reaches the limit you set.

One chart watches the entire account

This is the key difference from similar utilities. FDT Guardian doesn't rely on the ticks of the chart it's attached to. It runs on an internal timer that scans the full account several times per second, whether or not the chart symbol is moving.

This solves the classic limitation of protection tools on MetaTrader 4: because they depend on OnTick , they only react when a tick arrives for their own symbol, and in practice end up watching a single pair.

Attach it once, to any chart, any symbol, any timeframe. From there it sees everything you have open.

Guardian mode: protection doesn't stop at the first close

Most tools of this kind close your orders and switch off. The problem is that if something keeps opening trades — a copy subscription, a runaway robot — your account fills back up within seconds.

FDT Guardian stays in guardian mode after it fires: every new order that appears is closed immediately. That state holds until you press RESET, and it survives a terminal restart, recompilation and timeframe changes. It never disarms itself.

It tells you when you are NOT protected

A panel showing "protecting" while automated trading is switched off is worse than no panel at all — it creates a false sense of safety.

FDT Guardian detects the five conditions that would stop it from closing orders:

  • AutoTrading button disabled in the terminal
  • Auto trading permission unchecked in the expert's settings
  • Terminal disconnected from the server
  • Server does not allow expert advisors
  • Account not permitted to trade

Whenever any of these occurs, the panel turns to a flashing red warning stating the exact reason, and sends both a platform alert and a push notification to your phone.

An important detail: if the limit is reached while trading is blocked, the expert does not mark itself as triggered, because nothing was actually closed. It keeps alerting, and the instant you enable trading it closes everything. You never end up with losses still open and the expert believing its job is done.

On-chart control panel

Everything about your account in one place, updated in real time:

  • Account status: balance, equity, free margin and margin level
  • Open exposure: total lots, buy/sell breakdown, net volume, order count and symbol count
  • Per-symbol breakdown: net lots and P/L for each pair, sorted worst first, so the symbol bleeding the most is always at the top
  • Limit consumption bar: green, amber or red depending on how far you are from the trigger
  • Protection status showing the percentage of your limit already used

Seven manual actions

Quick-management buttons, all with confirmation prompts:

Button Action
CLOSE ALL Closes every open market order on the account
CLOSE BUYS Closes long orders only
CLOSE SELLS Closes short orders only
CLOSE WINNERS Closes orders currently in profit
CLOSE LOSERS Closes orders currently in loss
REVERSE Closes everything and opens the net volume in the opposite direction
RESET Re-arms protection after a trigger

Each one checks that trading is enabled first — if it isn't, it says so on screen instead of failing silently.

REVERSE is the only function that opens orders. It ships disabled by default and always requires explicit confirmation. The orders it creates are unmanaged: no copy provider and no other expert will look after them.

Who it's for

Copy trading accounts. When you copy another trader you inherit their trades but not their risk discipline. You don't know whether they set a stop, whether they'll move it, or how far they're prepared to let a drawdown run. FDT Guardian lets you set your own limit, on your side of the account.

Multi-EA portfolios. If you run five, six or seven robots in parallel, each manages its own risk in isolation and none of them knows what the others are doing. Several moderate simultaneous drawdowns add up to one large drawdown that no expert is watching. FDT Guardian is the missing layer — the one that looks at the total.

Unattended manual trading. A safety limit for orders left open while you're away from the screen.

How to choose your limit

The right limit is not a universal percentage. It depends on how whoever opens the orders in your account actually operates.

If you set a limit below that system's normal drawdown, you aren't protecting it — you'll be cutting trades that would have recovered, paying the spread every time.

The correct reference is the maximum historical drawdown of the trader or expert doing the trading, plus a margin of safety. If the resulting figure exceeds what you're willing to risk, the answer isn't to tighten the limit — it's to reduce your volume until that system's normal drawdown fits inside your tolerance.

Inputs

Protection limit

  • InpMode — Calculation mode: by money or by percentage
  • InpValue — Limit value (account currency or percentage, depending on mode)
  • InpPctBase — Percentage base: current balance or equity at startup

Behaviour

  • InpKeepGuarding — Stay in guardian mode after triggering
  • InpDeletePendings — Also delete pending orders
  • InpMagic — Filter by magic number (0 = all orders)
  • InpTimerMs — Scan interval in milliseconds
  • InpSlippage — Maximum slippage on close, in points

Confirmations and alerts

  • InpConfirmReset — Ask for confirmation before re-arming
  • InpConfirmButtons — Ask for confirmation on the close buttons
  • InpAlertPopup — Show platform alert
  • InpPush — Send push notification to your phone
  • InpPersist — Keep the triggered state after a terminal restart

Trading-disabled warning

  • InpWarnNoAlgo — Warn when the expert is unable to trade
  • InpBlinkWarning — Flashing panel in that state
  • InpReAlertSec — Repeat the warning every X seconds (0 = once only)

Manual actions

  • InpEnableReverse — Enable the REVERSE button (disabled by default)

Panel

  • InpX , InpY — Panel position on the chart

Requirements and usage notes

  • Compatible with hedging accounts and with cent accounts
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe
  • Attach to one chart only. A single instance covers the entire account; multiple instances simply duplicate the work
  • AutoTrading must be enabled. If you run several experts and want to stop them, remove them from their charts rather than switching off that button — it's global and would disable this protection too
  • The terminal must stay open for monitoring to be active. A VPS is recommended for continuous protection
  • On cent accounts, use percentage mode: in money mode the figure is expressed in the account currency, which on these accounts means cents
  • Test on a demo account first

Disclaimer

FDT Guardian is a risk management utility. It generates no signals, performs no market analysis and opens no trades of its own (with the sole exception of the REVERSE function, which is disabled by default and manually operated).

It does not guarantee that losses will stop at exactly the configured value: during fast markets, thin liquidity or widened spreads, closing execution may occur at a worse level than expected.

Trading leveraged instruments carries the risk of losing your invested capital.

Also available for MetaTrader 5.


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4.98 (443)
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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5 (1)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
Trade Copier Global: The name speaks for itself. This copier allows you to copy orders between MT4 terminals even if they are not installed on the same computer. Features Copying trades between MT4 terminals around the world with a short delay. Automatically recognizes symbol prefixes. Can connect many Slaves to the same Master. Supports pending and market orders. Supports partial order close (with limitations, see below) Can send messages and notifications to the Slaves from the Master Several
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Утилиты
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5 (5)
Утилиты
MACD Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find regular and hidden divergences between price chart and MACD indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the MACD divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1   timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->  
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Утилиты
Telegram to MT4: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT4 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 4, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] [ FAQ ] [ How atach logs properly ] [ Settings descrition ] Ключевые
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
Утилиты
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Утилиты
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Утилиты
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4.5 (4)
Утилиты
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Auto Trade Copier
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4.76 (85)
Утилиты
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Coppy Master MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4 (3)
Утилиты
Coppy Master MT4  — инструмент для копирования сделок между терминалами MetaTrader 4 и MetaTrader 5. Поддерживает копирование в обоих направлениях: от MT4 к MT5, от MT5 к MT4, а также между счетами одного типа. Для корректной работы все терминалы должны быть запущены на одном компьютере или VPS. [ Инструкция и Демо ]  Для копирования на MetaTrader 4 требуется отдельная версия продукта —   Coppy Master MT5 . Основные функции: Тип подключения Режимы Master и Receiver. Возможность гибкой настройки
TradeMirror Pro MT4
Hao Liu
Утилиты
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Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Утилиты
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Close by percentage MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
5 (1)
Утилиты
Привет, друзья. Эту утилиту я написал специально для использования в своем профиле с большим количеством экспертов и сетов ("Joint_profiles_from_grid_sets" https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747929 ).  Теперь, чтобы ограничить убытки на счёте, нет необходимости менять параметр "Close_positions_at_percentage_of_loss" на каждом чарте. Просто откройте один дополнительный чарт, прикрепите данную утилиту и настройте желаемый процент по закрытию всех сделок на счёте. Утилита имеет следующий функциона
Smart Channel M4
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
Утилиты
The trend in the market can be predicted using trend lines but the problem is you don’t know where exactly the price is going to touch the trend line where you can put your pending orders on. Smart Channel Expert Advisor makes it possible to put an advanced channel around the price data, which can be configured to handle placing orders, opening and closing positions, managing risk per trade, spread, slippage, and trailing stop-loss and take-profit automatically. Features Money Management (Calcul
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5 (3)
Утилиты
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider — это удобный, полностью настраиваемый инструмент, предназначенный для отправки торговых сигналов напрямую в Discord. Этот инструмент превращает ваш торговый счет в эффективного поставщика сигналов. Настройте формат сообщений под свой стиль! Для удобства выберите из предварительно разработанных шаблонов и решите, какие элементы сообщения включить или исключить. [ Демо ] [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT5 ] [ Версия Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Следуйте
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