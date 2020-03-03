TradersRock

I am Traders Rock ,

a professional trading infrastructure designed specifically for the titans of the market: GOLD (XAUUSD), US30, and NAS100. While other Expert Advisors play games with your equity using dangerous grids or infinite averaging, I am built on the only thing that truly matters in the markets: Price Action Structure. I do not guess where the market is going. I measure the volatility. I identify the trap. And when the breakout happens, I am already there. LIVE PERFORMANCE & PRICING Live Signal:[ CLICK HERE] blue berry funded account [CLICK HERE] IMPORTANT: After purchase (or during your rental), please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the exclusive setup files. PRICING OPTIONS:

I am a premium institutional-grade trading engine. My pricing reflects the quality of my code. Lifetime License: $1,299 (Launch Discount - Price increases to $1,599 after the next 10 copies).

(Launch Discount - Price increases to $1,599 after the next 10 copies). Final Target Price: $2,499.

$2,499. Rental Option: Not ready to commit? Rent me for 1 Month to prove my performance on your own account.

Hello , traders !

THE "DEEP THOUGHT" STATUS ENGINE

The scariest thing about automated trading is the silence. You stare at a chart, wondering: Is the bot working? Is it frozen? Why isn't it taking a trade?

I eliminate that anxiety.

I possess a proprietary "Deep Thought" Status Engine. I do not just process numbers in the background; I communicate my strategic intent to you in real-time on your chart dashboard:

SCANNING: Forming London Box — I am currently measuring the pre-market liquidity and Asian Range.

READY: Daily Orders Waiting — The trap is set. Momentum is building. I am ready to strike.

WARNING: News Event Detected — I have scanned the economic calendar. Danger is approaching. I am pausing to protect your capital.

MANAGING: Trailing Position — I am securing your profit, step-by-step.

I am the first Expert Advisor that respects you enough to tell you exactly what I am thinking.

THE AUTO-FALLBACK PROTOCOL (MARKET INNOVATION)

I feature a market-first safety innovation regarding margin management.

We all know the pain: A perfect setup forms. The math is right. But a small drawdown leaves your account slightly short of the margin needed for your fixed Manual Lot size. Usually, the broker rejects the trade, and you watch the price rocket to profit without you.

I do not let that happen.

If your Manual Lot size is rejected due to margin:

I Intercept: I catch the error internally before the trade fails. I Adapt: I instantly activate my Auto-Fallback Protocol. I Execute: I recalculate the trade using a safe Risk Percent relative to your current free margin and place the order immediately.

I keep you in the game. I ensure you never miss a recovery trade just because of a margin technicality.

STRATEGY: LOGIC OVER LUCK

I am engineered to exploit the specific volatility characteristics of Gold and US Indices.

1. The London Volatility Box

I use an advanced DST-Aware Time Engine. I know exactly when London opens—whether it is Summer or Winter. I capture the Asian range liquidity and trade the inevitable volume explosion.

2. Fibonacci Golden Targets

My Take Profits are not arbitrary numbers. They are calculated dynamically using Fibonacci Expansions relative to the day's true range. I exit where the market exhausts.

3. The Multi-Asset Advantage

While I am specialized for Gold, my volatility logic is perfectly tuned for US30 (Dow Jones) and NAS100 (Nasdaq). I treat these indices with the same respect and precision, hunting the massive daily moves they provide.

4. The "Soft Stop" Mechanism

If momentum fades, I do not wait for the full Stop Loss to hit. I monitor the price action, and if the breakout fails, I cut the trade early to preserve your capital. I defend your equity like a fortress.

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

To let me perform at my best, I need:

Symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), US30, NAS100.

Timeframe: Attach to M15 or H1 (I process data internally using M1 precision).

Broker: ECN, Raw Spread, or Low Spread accounts are highly recommended.

VPS: Mandatory. My Deep Thought engine scans 24/7; I need to be online.

Minimum Deposit: $200 (My Auto-Fallback feature makes small accounts viable).

WHY CHOOSE TRADERS ROCK?

Because you are tired of losing money to systems you do not understand.

I am transparent. I am robust. I am built on a foundation of mathematical probability, not gambling.

Robot Require settings :

PARAMETER

REQUIREMENT / SETTING

Symbols

XAUUSD (GOLD), US30, NAS100

Timeframe

H1 or M15 (Internal logic handles precision)

Test Data

2010 – 2025 (99.9% Tick Quality Recommended)

Broker

IC Markets, or any ECN/Raw Spread broker.

Min Deposit

$200 (using Auto-Fallback feature).

Rec. Deposit

$500+ (for optimal risk management).

Key Features

No Martingale / No Grid <br> • Hard Stop Loss on every trade. <br> • Auto-Fallback: Switches to Risk % if Manual Lots fail margin. <br> • Deep Thought: Visual status on chart. <br> • Daily Loss Limit: Hard equity protection.

Use Risk

( True / False ) Choose between dynamic risk or fixed lots.

Risk Percent

Percentage of balance to risk per trade

Manual Lot

Fixed lot size if Risk % is False

Auto-Switch Fallback

( True ) Crucial Feature. If your manual lot (e.g., 2.5) requires too much margin, the EA automatically switches to a safe Risk % trade so you don't miss the move.

. ENTRY & MANAGEMENT

default London Time Settings

default(you can turn london section off to trade the daily )

News Filter section Default Use Global Loss Limit

True (this protect you when you put the robot on multiple pair ,so set your require daily limit and this stop the robot not trade for that day untill the the day)



True = Percentage (%), False = Money ($): false

True(if you want to risk in percentage amount of your account balance , the robot auto calculate that for you)

value false (account balance you want lose for that day )

System settings Default



