CCFp Histogram

This indicator is like a special kind of thermometer that measures the strength of the current currency pair you're looking at. Instead of showing temperature, it shows whether the pair is gaining strength or losing strength at any given moment, presented as an easy-to-read histogram (those vertical bars) in a separate window below your main chart.

Here's how it works in simple terms: The indicator uses two different speed settings to analyze the price - one "fast" setting (which reacts quickly to recent price changes) and one "slow" setting (which gives a broader picture over more time). It compares these two readings and shows you the difference between them as a percentage. When the faster reading is higher than the slower one, the indicator shows green bars going upward - this means the currency pair is showing strength at that moment. When the faster reading is lower than the slower one, it shows red bars going downward - this means the pair is showing weakness.

What makes this really useful is how clearly it presents this information. You don't need to calculate anything yourself, just glance at the histogram window. Green bars above the zero line immediately tell you there's bullish momentum, while red bars below the zero line tell you there's bearish momentum. The taller the bars, the stronger the momentum. You can customize the colors (maybe you prefer blue instead of lime, or orange instead of red) and adjust how many bars back in history you want to see.

There's also a helpful option about when to calculate the current bar. If you set it to "true" (which is the default), it will update the current open bar in real-time as new price data comes in. If you set it to "false," it will wait until the bar closes before showing the final calculation, which some traders prefer for more stable signals.

Think of this indicator as a momentum gauge that helps you answer the question: "Is this currency pair gathering strength or losing steam right now?" It's particularly useful for spotting potential trend changes early, confirming existing trends, or identifying when a trend might be running out of energy. It works on any timeframe, so whether you're a day trader looking at 5-minute charts or a long-term trader analyzing daily charts, this same principle applies where green means strength, red means weakness, and the height of the bars tells you how much.
Рекомендуем также
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Индикаторы
Бесплатный информационный индикатор-помощник Email Alert & InfoPanel. Особенно будет полезен трейдерам, использующим большое количество валютных пар или сеточные торговые системы с усреднением или Мартингейлом. Также он просто удобен, как информатор с возможность отправки сообщения на почту или мобильное приложение. Выполняет следующие функции: Рассчитывает просадку депозита по эквити и отправляет сообщение пользователю, если она больше, чем указана в настройках. Отправляет уведомление о просадк
FREE
Bar Timer Lite
DENIS SITDIKOV
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор информирует о том, когда закроется текущий бар и откроется новый бар. ВРЕМЯ является важным элементом торговых стратегий. Индикатор BarTimerLite поможет вам КОНТРОЛИРОВАТЬ ВРЕМЯ . Простой в использовании: поместите на график и если нужно задайте “будильники”. В тестере индикатор не работает.   Основные Возможности Показывает время прошедшее с момента открытия текущего бара. Обновления индикатора каждую секунду.  Настройка внешнего вида (31-36) и расположения (21-24)  индикатора, измен
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Индикаторы
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
LT Force MT4
Thiago Duarte
Индикаторы
For those who like trend the Force will be a very useful indicator. This is because it is based on the famouse ADX, which measure the strenght of a trend, but without its 3 confusing lines. Force has its very simple interpretation: if the histogram is above zero level the trend is up, otherwise it is down. You can use it to find divergences too, which is very profitable. If you have any doubt or suggestion, please, contact me. Enjoy! MT5 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41928 T
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Индикаторы
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Smart FVG для MT4 – Продвинутое определение Fair Value Gap для MetaTrader 4 Индикатор Smart FVG для MetaTrader 4 обеспечивает профессиональное обнаружение, мониторинг и оповещение о Fair Value Gap (FVG) прямо на ваших графиках. Он сочетает фильтрацию на основе ATR со структурно-ориентированной логикой, чтобы убрать шум, адаптироваться к ликвидности и оставлять только наиболее значимые дисбалансы для точных торговых решений. Ключевые преимущества Точное обнаружение FVG: находит реальн
FREE
Heiken Ashi Button
Lee Teik Hong
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi Button Heiken-Ashi , often spelled Heikin-Ashi, is a Japanese word that means "Average Bar." The Heiken-Ashi approach can be used in conjunction with candlestick charts to spot market trends and forecast future prices. It's useful for making candlestick charts easier to read and analysing patterns. Traders can use Heiken-Ashi charts to determine when to stay in trades while the trend continues and close trades when the trend reverses. The majority of earnings are made when markets a
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
MASi Three Screens основан на торговой стратегии Доктора Александра Элдера. Данный индикатор является сборником алгоритмов. Алгоритмы основаны на анализе графиков нескольких таймфреймов. Вы можете применить любой из предоставленных. Список версий алгоритмов ThreeScreens v1.0 - Простая реализация, с анализом MACD линии; ThreeScreens v1.1 - Простая реализация, с анализом MACD гистограммы; ThreeScreens v1.2 - Совмещение двух первых алгоритмов в одной версии; ThreeScreens v1.2.1 - В алгоритм внедре
FREE
Gold Pro MT4 DashBoard
Zhongqu Wu
5 (2)
Индикаторы
This Dashboard is free to download but is dependent on you owning the Gold Pro MT4   indicator.  Get the indicator here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/60430 The   Dashboard    will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator: Gold Pro MT4   all time frame and all symbol:  smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals!!! How to understand the status: Dashboard Show "Buy" - Buy Signal Das
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Индикаторы
Добро пожаловать в наш   ценовой волновой паттерн   MT4 --(ABCD Pattern)--     Паттерн ABCD является мощным и широко используемым торговым паттерном в мире технического анализа. Это гармонический ценовой паттерн, который трейдеры используют для определения потенциальных возможностей покупки и продажи на рынке. С помощью паттерна ABCD трейдеры могут предвидеть потенциальное движение цены и принимать обоснованные решения о том, когда открывать и закрывать сделки. Версия советника:   Price Wave E
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Индикаторы
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
CCI Maestro
Andri Maulana
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading: Discover the Power of CCI Maestro! Are you tired of confusing charts and missed opportunities? Meet CCI Maestro , the sophisticated yet simple-to-use indicator designed to give you clear, high-probability entry and exit signals right on your chart. CCI Maestro isn't just another arrow indicator—it’s a powerful fusion of three top-tier analytical methods: the volatility-based Commodity Channel Index (CCI) , dynamic Simple Moving Average (SMA) Bands for price action confirma
FREE
FFx Force Index
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Целью этой новой версии стандартного MT4 индикатора, входящего в поставку платформы, является отображение в подокне нескольких таймфреймах одного и того же индикатора. См. пример, приведенный на рисунке ниже. Однако индикатор отражается не как простой индикатор MTF. Это реальное отображение индикатора на его таймфрейме. Доступные настройки в индикаторе FFx: Выбор таймфрейма для отображения (от M1 до MN) Установка ширины (количество баров) для каждого окна таймфрейма Всплывающее оповещение/звуков
FREE
Indicator Combiner Into One Indicator
Puiu Alex
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Optimize your trading strategy of your custom indicators with the "Indicator Combiner Into One Indicator". This advanced tool combines multiple indicators, including your custom indicators, into a single, user-friendly interface. It generates an arrow signal based on your  custom indicators, simplifying your decision-making process. Ideal for traders of all levels, this indicator offers:     Arrow Signals : Get a clear, single arrow signal that combines insights from your custom indicators, mak
FREE
Review Candle Chart Trial for MT4
Yutaka Okamoto
Индикаторы
ReviewCandleChart - это уникальный продукт, позволяющий проверить прошлые колебания цен, используя свечные графики. Этот индикатор точно воспроизводит колебания цен в прошлом. Он может принимать торговые решения (уровни входа, тейк-профит и стоп-лосс) много раз, чтобы вы могли быстрее изучить торговлю. ReviewCandleCahrt - отличный индикатор для улучшения навыков торговли. ReviewCandleCahrt подходит как для начинающих, так и для опытных трейдеров. Преимущества индикатора Индикатор предназначен д
FREE
Monitor by LRR
Luiz Rogerio Reine
Утилиты
Our EA is designed to monitor the user's account and provide useful information about the balance, net balance, and current drawdown for the day and month. Additionally, it provides detailed information about daily, previous day, weekly, monthly, and yearly performance, which helps the user evaluate the effectiveness of their trading strategy. One of the unique features of our EA is that it draws the profit at the end of each operation on the chart, allowing the user to easily visualize the prof
FREE
Market Sessions Pre MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Индикаторы
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the   Asian (Tokyo) ,   European (London) , and   American (New York)   sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - Lo
FREE
Trend Hunter Ultimate
Andri Maulana
Индикаторы
Discover Your Edge with Trend Hunter Ultimate Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Trend Hunter Ultimate is the powerful MT4 indicator designed to cut through the market noise and give you clear, precise trading signals. Built on a proven strategy that combines multiple moving averages and the Stochastic oscillator, this tool is your key to identifying high-probability trend and reversal opportunities. Key Features & Benefits Pinpoint Accuracy: Our unique filtering system uses two EMAs
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Индикаторы
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Cycle Signals
Aleksey Usachev
Индикаторы
Cycle Signals Indicator. Gives signal on price range cycling and smoothed with algorithm. There are very small parameters: allow alerts (Pop Up or Email), colors for chart arrows, timeframe to use for calculation (but better to use current timeframe). And most important parameter is "period". For low timeframes high values are recommended. Current period is good for M5. Decrease it for higher timeframes. Close trade arrows will come soon. MT5 version comes soon (but with some small price).
FREE
Multi Divergence Indicator MT4
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Multi Divergence Indicator for MT4 - User Guide Introduction Overview of the Multi Divergence Indicator and its capabilities in identifying divergences across multiple indicators. Importance of divergence detection in enhancing trading strategies and decision-making. List of Indicators RSI CCI MACD STOCHASTIC AWSOME MFI ACCELERATOR OSMA MOMENTUM WPR( Williams %R) RVI Indicator Features Indicator Selection:  How to enable/disable specific indicators (RSI, CCI, MACD, etc.) for divergence detectio
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Индикаторы
Двойной RSI по временным рамкам - это новый технический индикатор, предназначенный для трейдеров, которые хотят сравнивать показатели Индекса Относительной Силы (RSI) из двух различных временных рамок на одном графике. Эта двойная перспектива позволяет трейдерам более эффективно идентифицировать подтверждения трендов и дивергенции. Например, трейдер может использовать RSI с одночасового графика наряду с дневным RSI, чтобы убедиться, что краткосрочные сделки соответствуют более широкому рыночному
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Индикаторы
Индикатор MACD в MetaTrader 4/5 отличается от аналогичных индикаторов в других программах. Это связано с тем, что в версии MetaTrader 4/5 линия MACD отображается в виде гистограммы, тогда как традиционно она отображается в виде линии. Также, в версии MetaTrader 4/5 сигнальная линия строится с использованием SMA, тогда как по определению она должна быть построена по EMA. В версии MetaTrader 4/5 также отличается гистограмма (разница между линией MACD и сигнальной линией). Это может быть непривычно
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Вы торгуете по гармоническим паттернам? Паттерн "Три движения" (Three Drives) представляет собой шеститочечный паттерн разворота, состоящий из серии повышающихся максимумов или понижающихся минимумов, завершающейся на уровнях Фибоначчи 127% или 161.8%. Он сигнализирует о том, что движение слабеет и высока вероятность разворота. Паттерн легко обнаруживается Позволяет изучить основы гармонических паттернов Полезен при поиске дешевых и дорогих зон Бычьи откаты отображаются синим цветом Медвежьи отк
FREE
Rule Plotter MT4
Francisco Gomes Da Silva
4.25 (4)
Индикаторы
Как создать автоматизированного торгового робота с помощью Rule Plotter Вы когда-нибудь задумывались, насколько было бы мощно, если бы вы могли автоматизировать свои торговые стратегии всего лишь несколькими кликами мыши? Представьте себе свободу создавать и тестировать различные торговые стратегии без необходимости погружаться в сложные коды. С Rule Plotter эта задумка становится реальностью. Здесь мы рассмотрим, как вы можете создать своего собственного торгового робота, используя Rule Plotter
FREE
Auto Fibonacci With EMA
Md Atiqul Islam
Индикаторы
The Auto Fibonacci Indicator is a professional technical analysis tool that automatically draws Fibonacci retracement levels based on the most recent closed Daily (D1) or 4-Hour (H4) candle. These levels are widely used by traders to identify key support , resistance , and trend reversal zones . This version is designed for manual trading and supports a powerful trading strategy using Fibonacci levels combined with a 50-period EMA (Exponential Moving Average) , which you can easily add from MT4
FREE
STM Signal MT4
Aren Davidian
4 (1)
Индикаторы
Introducing the Professional Arka STM Signal Indicator With Arka Candle Close Time – 100% Free Version Fast, Accurate, and Unmatched in Identifying Trading Opportunities This indicator is the result of combining advanced price action analysis with specialized market algorithms, delivering clear, timely, and profitable signals. Completely Free – No Installation or Usage Limits ️ An automated trading bot, fully synchronized with it, is also ready to run. The Power of ARKA   STM Si
FREE
MA Dev Chanel
Alexandr Gladkiy
Индикаторы
Индикатор показывает максимальное отклонение от скользящей средней за заданный период. Границы канала могут послужить своего рода зонами перекупленности/перепроданности, от которых может произойти откат цены к центру канала. За этими уровнями и стоит искать дополнительные сигналы для входа в сделку.  В настройках индикатора всего 2 параметра -  период, за который будет расчитываться индикатор и метод усреднения скользящей средней.
FREE
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Adjustable Fractal MT4 является модификацией индикатора Fractals Билла Вильямса. Фрактал представляет собой два набора стрелок - вверх (верхние фракталы) и вниз (нижние фракталы). Каждый фрактал удовлетворяет следующим условиям: Верхний фрактал - максимум (high) сигнального бара больше либо равен максимумам всех баров из диапазона слева и справа; Нижний фрактал - минимум (low) сигнального бара меньше либо равен минимумам всех баров из диапазона слева и справа. В отличие от стандартного
FREE
Abiroid Scanner AllAverages
Abir Pathak
Индикаторы
The All Averages Scanner Dashboard is an MT4 Indicator designed to show the current state of different kinds of Moving averages. Read the blog post for detailed explanation with screenshots: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762972 It is great if you are testing out different kinds of moving averages with respect to price and other averages. Also if your strategy is based on MA Stacking one on top of another, you can use this for validation. You can also create Custom baskets as shown below f
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
4.75 (4)
Индикаторы
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 80 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 5th Jan -10th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
F 16 Plane Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
Индикаторы
Представляем вам индикатор самолета F-16, передовой инструмент MT4, разработанный для революционизации вашего торгового опыта. Вдохновленный беспрецедентной скоростью и точностью истребителя F-16, этот индикатор объединяет передовые алгоритмы и передовую технологию, чтобы обеспечить беспрецедентную производительность на финансовых рынках. С индикатором самолета F-16 вы будете парить над конкурентами, так как он обеспечивает анализ в реальном времени и генерирует высокоточные торговые сигналы. Ег
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
Индикатор заранее определяет уровни и зоны разворота рынка , позволяет дождаться возврата цены к уровню и войти в начале нового тренда, а не в его конце. Он показывает разворотные уровни , где рынок подтверждает смену направления и формирует дальнейшее движение. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал в связке индикатором  TREND LINES PRO Сканер разворотных конструкций для всех инструментов Автоматическое отслеживание всех
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (657)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 26% Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:  
Hidden Cycles
Lev Vladimirovic Marushkin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Christmas Sale! – The Only 100% Universal Tool Grab Hidden Cycles for only $129 (regular price $179). Stop trading against nature! This is your chance to secure the only indicator rooted in the absolute laws that govern the entire universe. Most tools guess—this one reveals the truth. Offer ends soon — Buy another toy or buy the truth. Your choice... Based on Universal Laws — NOT Some Guy’s Algorithm: Let the market adjust to the Hidden Cycles Geometry — not the other way around. Most indicat
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
BlueDigitsFx Easy 1 2 3 System
Ziggy Janssen
4.87 (299)
Индикаторы
Доступна версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50048 Канал и группа в Telegram: https://t.me/bluedigitsfx Доступ в V.I.P группу: Отправьте подтверждение оплаты в наш личный кабинет Рекомендуемый брокер: https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx Easy 123 System — Мощный индикатор для выявления разворотов и пробоев на MT4 Универсальная система без перерисовки для выявления разворотов рынка и пробоев — подходит как новичкам, так и опытным трейдерам. Индикатор BlueDigi
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.62 (172)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ4, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки   для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT5 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его.
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Индикаторы
TREND LINES PRO помогает понять, где рынок действительно меняет направление. Индикатор показывает реальные развороты тренда и места, где крупные участники входят повторно. Вы видите BOS-линии смены тренда и ключевые уровни старших таймфреймов — без сложных настроек и лишнего шума. Сигналы не перерисовываются и остаются на графике после закрытия бара. Что показывает индикатор: Реальные смены   тренда (BOS-линии) Если сигнал появился, он остается актуальным! Это важное отличие от индикаторов с пе
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
TickUnit Scalper Currency Strength28 PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
3.91 (22)
Индикаторы
СЕЙЧАС СКИДКА 26% !!! Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией обоих наших основных индикаторов ( Advanced Currency Strength 28   &  Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT ) . Он показывает значения силы валюты для TICK-единиц и предупреждающие сигналы для 28 пар Форекс. Можно использовать 11 различных тик-единиц. Это 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12, 15, 20 и 30 секунд. Полоса Tick-Unit во вложенном окне будет показана и сдвинута влево, когда в таймере секунды будет хотя бы 1 тик.  С помощью всего ли
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
PZ Mean Reversion MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (4)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
PZ Divergence Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Индикаторы
Хватит гадать. Начните торговать со статистическим преимуществом. Фондовые индексы торгуются не так, как форекс. У них определённые сессии, ночные гэпы и предсказуемые статистические паттерны. Этот индикатор предоставляет вам данные о вероятности, необходимые для уверенной торговли такими индексами, как DAX, S&P 500 и Dow Jones. Чем он отличается Большинство индикаторов показывают, что произошло. Этот показывает, что вероятно произойдёт дальше. Каждый торговый день индикатор анализирует вашу тек
Другие продукты этого автора
Pipsometer Pro
Anthony Bourne
Индикаторы
The Pipsometer Pro Indicator is an essential, minimalist tool designed for the disciplined trader who requires immediate, at-a-glance financial feedback. It functions as a dedicated, real-time display that continuously calculates and shows your current floating profit or loss, measured exclusively in **pips**, for every open trade on the active chart. This focus on pips rather than monetary value allows traders to assess market performance and price movement directly, stripping away the emotion
FREE
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв