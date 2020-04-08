AROS Adaptive Robust OneSided Smoother

AROS (Adaptive Robust One-Sided Smoother)

is a non-repainting trend indicator designed for live trading.
It plots a smooth adaptive trend line directly in the main chart window, helping traders:

  • identify the current market trend,

  • reduce noise and false signals during sideways markets,

  • adapt automatically to changing volatility conditions.

Unlike classic moving averages, AROS:

  • reacts faster during strong trends,

  • becomes more stable during choppy or ranging markets,

  • never uses future data (fully causal).

How to read the trend line on the chart

The Trend line represents the estimated underlying market direction:

  • Price above the trend line
    → bullish bias, trend-following long setups are favored.

  • Price below the trend line
    → bearish bias, trend-following short setups are favored.

Because the smoothing is adaptive:

  • during strong directional moves the line follows price more closely,

  • during ranging or noisy periods the line becomes smoother and more stable.

Trend line color indicates market regime:

  • Red = Trend regime (trend-following conditions)

  • Blue = Range regime (choppy/ranging conditions; be cautious with trend signals)


Simple trading ideas (examples)

Trend-following

  • Trade in the direction of the trend line.

  • Use pullbacks toward the trend line as potential entry areas.

  • Avoid counter-trend trades when the market is clearly trending.

Range / mean-reversion

  • When the market is ranging, price often oscillates around the trend line.

  • In such conditions, deviations from the trend line tend to revert back.

(Advanced users can automate these ideas using the provided buffers — see Section 2.)

Fast/Slow AROS crossover idea

Apply AROS twice with different responsiveness (smaller vs larger windows). Crosses between the two AROS trend lines can be used similarly to fast/slow moving-average cross signals.

Example configuration is at chapter 2.9 below. 


Simple explanation of the algorithm (non-technical)

AROS works in three main steps:

  1. Noise measurement
    The indicator estimates current market noise using a robust volatility measure (MAD), which is less sensitive to spikes and news.

  2. Trend strength estimation
    It measures how strongly price moves in one direction (slope).

  3. Adaptive smoothing
    If trend strength is high compared to noise → the trend reacts faster.
    If noise dominates → the trend is smoothed more strongly.

This adaptive behavior happens automatically on every bar.

Input parameters

=== Lookback windows ===

VolatilityMADWindow
Lookback window (in bars) used to estimate market noise with a robust MAD volatility.
Higher values → more stable trend, slower reaction.
Lower values → more reactive trend, more sensitive to noise.

SlopeWindow
Lookback window (in bars) used to estimate trend strength (slope).
Higher values → smoother, slower trend detection.
Lower values → faster reaction to short-term moves.

=== Smoothing factors ===

AlphaMin
Minimum smoothing factor.
Defines how slow and smooth the trend can become in noisy or ranging markets.

AlphaMax
Maximum smoothing factor.
Defines how fast the trend can react during strong directional movement.

AlphaEMAFactor
EMA factor used to smooth the adaptive smoothing parameter itself.
Higher values → faster changes in trend responsiveness.
Lower values → smoother, more stable trend behavior.

SNRScale
Scaling constant controlling how quickly the indicator switches between slow and fast smoothing based on trend strength.

=== Regime thresholds ===

Used for evaluate market regime flags (Trend/Range) saved into RegimeBuffer used in EA integration.

TrendRegimeOnSNR
Threshold to enter Trend regime.
Higher values → fewer but stronger trend signals.

TrendRegimeOffSNR
Threshold to exit Trend regime and return to Range regime.
Creates hysteresis to avoid frequent regime switching.


2. Advanced / Quant section – Algorithm & EA integration

2.1 Conceptual model

Price is modeled as:

Price = Trend + Noise

The goal of AROS is to estimate the Trend component in real time, without repainting, while also providing information about Noise and Market Regime.

2.2 Robust volatility estimation

Price returns are computed as:

ΔPrice = Price(t) − Price(t−1)

Volatility is estimated using MAD (Median Absolute Deviation):

Volatility = 1.4826 × median( |ΔPrice − median(ΔPrice)| )

This approach is robust against spikes and outliers and is controlled by VolatilityMADWindow parameter.

2.3 Trend strength estimation

Trend strength is approximated by the average absolute price change:

Slope = (1 / K) × Σ |Price(t) − Price(t−k)| , k = 1..K

where K = SlopeWindow parameter.

2.4 Adaptive smoothing parameter (Alpha)

A signal-to-noise ratio is computed:

SNR = Slope / Volatility

The adaptive smoothing factor is then mapped into the interval:

Alpha = AlphaMin + (AlphaMax − AlphaMin) × (SNR / (SNR + SNRScale))

To avoid instability, Alpha is further smoothed using an EMA:

AlphaSmooth = AlphaEMAFactor × Alpha + (1 − AlphaEMAFactor) × AlphaSmooth(previous)

AlphaMin, AlphaMax, SNRScale, AlphaEMAFactor are input parameters.

2.5 Trend update equation

The final trend is updated recursively:

Trend(t) = AlphaSmooth × Price(t) + (1 − AlphaSmooth) × Trend(t−1)

This formulation is:

  • fully causal,

  • O(1) per bar,

  • non-repainting.

2.6 Noise buffer (EA integration)

The Noise buffer contains the normalized residual:

Noise = (Price − Trend) / Volatility

(as described in sections 2.2 and 2.5)

It represents short-term deviation from the trend and is useful for:

  • mean-reversion strategies,

  • overbought / oversold detection,

  • channel construction.

2.7 Trend / Range regime flag

Using the same SNR measure:

If SNRTrendRegimeOnSNRTrend regime (1)

If SNRTrendRegimeOffSNRRange regime (0)

Elsekeep previous regime

This hysteresis-based regime detection prevents frequent switching and provides a clean state signal for Expert Advisors.

TrendRegimeOnSNR, TrendRegimeOffSNR are input parameters.

2.8 Buffers available for EA integration

The indicator provides three buffers:

  • 0 - TrendBuffer
    Smoothed adaptive trend value (as described in section 2.5).Visible in main chart window as trend line.

  • 1 - RegimeBuffer
    Market regime flag: 1 = Trend , 0 = Range (section 2.7). Visible in main chart window as color classification of the trend line.

  • 2 - NoiseBuffer
    Normalized residual (Price − Trend) / Volatility (view section 2.6).

These buffers allow direct and efficient use in Expert Advisors via iCustom.


2.9 Recommended Setups

FX (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

Recommended timeframes: M5 – H1

VolatilityMADWindow = 20, SlopeWindow = 10, AlphaMin = 0.02, AlphaMax = 0.35, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.30, SNRScale = 1.0, TrendRegimeOnSNR = 1.5, TrendRegimeOffSNR = 1.0

Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)

Recommended timeframes: M1 – M15

VolatilityMADWindow = 30, SlopeWindow = 12, AlphaMin = 0.03, AlphaMax = 0.45, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.25, SNRScale = 1.2, TrendRegimeOnSNR = 1.8, TrendRegimeOffSNR = 1.2


Fast/Slow AROS crossover idea

Fast AROS (more reactive)

  • smaller VolatilityMADWindow

  • smaller SlopeWindow

  • higher AlphaMax

  • slightly higher AlphaEMAFactor (so alpha adapts faster)

Example:

VolatilityMADWindow = 15, SlopeWindow = 7, AlphaMin = 0.03, AlphaMax = 0.50, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.40, SNRScale = 1.0

Slow AROS (more stable)

  • larger VolatilityMADWindow

  • larger SlopeWindow

  • lower AlphaMax

  • slightly lower AlphaEMAFactor

Example:

VolatilityMADWindow = 35, SlopeWindow = 15, AlphaMin = 0.015, AlphaMax = 0.25, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.25, SNRScale = 1.0

Signal definition (simple)

  • Bullish cross: TrendFast crosses above TrendSlow

  • Bearish cross: TrendFast crosses below TrendSlow

This behaves very similarly to fast/slow MA crosses, but with adaptive responsiveness.


Final notes

  • The indicator is fully non-repainting and suitable for live trading.

  • Designed for manual trading and EA integration.

  • Uses robust statistics to handle real market conditions.


Рекомендуем также
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Индикаторы
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Индикаторы
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Индикаторы
Если вам нравится этот проект, оставьте 5-звездочный обзор. Данный показатель рисует открытые, высокие, низкие и закрывающие цены на указанные период и его можно отрегулировать для специфического часового пояса. Это важные уровни, которые выглядят многие институциональные и профессиональные трейдеры и могут быть полезны для вас, чтобы знать места, где они могут быть больше активный. Доступные периоды: Предыдущий день. Предыдущая неделя. Предыдущий месяц. Предыдущий квартал. Предыдущий год. Или
FREE
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Antique Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Antique Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Antique Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий т
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Индикаторы
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Эксперты
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Supply and Demand MTFs
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Индикаторы
Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
FREE
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Индикаторы
Одна из числовых последовательностей носит название - "Последовательность лесного пожара". Она была признана одной из самых красивых новых последовательностей. Её главная особенность заключается в том, что эта последовательность избегает линейных трендов, даже самых кратковременных. Именно это свойство легло в основу этого индикатора. При анализе финансового временного ряда этот индикатор старается отбросить все возможные варианты тренда. И только если это ему не удается, то он признает наличие
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Индикаторы
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
XCalper HiLo Activator
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Индикаторы
HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper Индикатор HiLo Activator аналогичен скользящей средней предыдущих экстремумов. Это тренд-следящий индикатор, отображающий направление движения рынка. Индикатор отвечает за сигналы входа и позволяет определять уровни стоп-лосса. Впервые HiLo Activator был представлен Робертом Крауссом в феврале 1998 года в выпуске журнала Stocks & Commodities Magazine.
Triangular Moving Average Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Индикаторы
Professional TMA Version 1.0 - Advanced Technical Analysis OVERVIEW The Professional TMA Centered is an advanced technical indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) that provides multidimensional market analysis through accurate signals, dynamic bands, and automatic reversal point detection. What is a TMA (Triangular Moving Average)? The TMA is a doubly smoothed moving average that significantly reduces market noise while remaining sensitive to trend changes. Unlike traditiona
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда Riko Trend - революционное решение для торговли по трендам и фильтрации со всеми важными функциями инструмента тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Индикатор Riko Trend хорош для любого трейдера, подойдет любому трейдеру как для форекс так и для бинарных опционов. Ничего настраивать не нужно все отточено времинем и опытом, отлично работает на во время флета та и в тренде. Индикатор тренда Riko Trend это инструмент технического анализа финансовых рынков, отражающий текущие от
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Индикаторы
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Эксперты
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Индикаторы
Общее описание Этот индикатор — усовершенствованная версия классического канала Дончия с добавлением практических функций для реальной торговли. Помимо стандартных трёх линий (верхняя, нижняя и средняя), система определяет пробои и отображает их на графике стрелками, показывая только линию, противоположную текущему направлению тренда для более чистого восприятия. Индикатор включает: Визуальные сигналы : цветные стрелки при пробое Автоматические уведомления : всплывающие окна, push и email Фильтр
FREE
HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Индикаторы
HiLo Activator – один из наиболее популярных индикаторов для определения тренда. Данная версия позволяет настраивать период и цвета. Индикатор также отрисовывает стрелки вверх и вниз при смене тренда, сигнализируя о сильных точках на вход и выход. HiLo хорошо работает с разными периодами в дневном трейдинге. Вы можете легко понять, когда пора покупать или продавать. Индикатор достаточно эффективен и при работе с другими периодами (день, месяц), показывая долгосрочные тренды. Индикатор прост в пр
True Day
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Индикаторы
True Days is a tool designed specifically for the trader who wants to catch intraday volatility in price charts.  True day makes it easier for the trader to avoid trading in the dead zone - a period in time where markets are considered dead or non volatile. The trader can concentrate on finding opportunities only during periods of profound market movements. By default the indicator gives you a true day starting at 02:00 to 19:00 hours GMT+2. You can adjust according to your Time Zone. By deafult
FREE
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Detect сочетает в себе особенности как трендовых индикаторов, так и осцилляторов. Индикатор является удобным инструментом для выявления краткосрочных рыночных циклов и определения уровней перекупленности или перепроданности рынка. Длинную позицию можно открывать, когда индикатор начинает выходить из зоны перепроданности и пробивает нулевой уровень снизу вверх. Короткую позицию можно открывать, когда индикатор начинает выходить из зоны перекупленности и пробивает нулевой уровень
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
Индикаторы
Hull Moving Average (HMA) для MT5 – быстрый, плавный, безлаговый трендовый индикатор Hull Moving Average (HMA) — это высокопроизводительный трендовый индикатор MT5, который обеспечивает сверхплавные и практически безлаговые сигналы. В отличие от SMA, EMA или WMA, HMA мгновенно реагирует на изменение направления рынка, отфильтровывая рыночный шум — идеален для скальперов и внутридневных трейдеров. Основанный на эффективном алгоритме взвешенного скользящего среднего, он использует истинную формул
FREE
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Эксперты
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Представляем VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – индикатор для торговли, который анализирует соотношение объема и движения цены для выявления ключевых торговых возможностей. Индикатор отображает силу и направление потока объемов, предоставляя четкие сигналы о потенциальных точках входа и выхода. Сигналы формируются на основе пересечения нулевой линии, пересечения линии VFI и ее экспоненциальной скользящей средней (EMA), а также при выходе индикатора из зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Внимание!
FREE
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Эксперты
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Версия 2025 249$ только для первых 5 покупателей! Live Сигнал Проверьте реальную производительность Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Торговая стратегия Sonic R Pro Enhanced — это обновленная версия классической стратегии Sonic R, которая автоматизирует сделки на основе Dragon Band (EMA 34 и EMA 89) и использует усовершенствованные алгоритмы для максимальной эффективности. Таймфреймы: M15, M30 Поддерживаемые пары: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Стиль торговли: Свинг-трейд
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Индикаторы
Auto Optimized RSI   — это умный и простой в использовании стрелочный индикатор, созданный для точной торговли. Он автоматически определяет наиболее эффективные уровни покупки и продажи по RSI для выбранного символа и таймфрейма, используя симуляции на основе исторических данных. Индикатор может использоваться как самостоятельная торговая система, так и как часть вашей существующей стратегии. Особенно полезен для внутридневной торговли. В отличие от классических индикаторов RSI, которые использу
Apex V
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Apex V - Gold Advisor: Точность и Эффективность для MT5 полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller В динамичном мире форекс торговли, где каждая секунда и каждый пипс имеют значение, Apex Gold выделяется как инструмент, разработанный для обеспечения высокой точности входов в рынок. Этот советник, созданный специально для платформы MetaTrader 5 (MT5), представляет собой мощное решение для трейдеров, стремящихся максимизировать свою прибыльность за
С этим продуктом покупают
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:   нажмите здесь Это первый, ори
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Проще говоря, вы можете начать торговлю, когда рядом с текущей свечой начинают появляться белые цифры — так называемые «пипсы». Белые «пипсы» указывают на то, что сделка на покупку или продажу в данный момент активна и движется в правильном направлении, что обозначается их белым цветом. Когда движение белых пипсов прекращается и превращается в статичный зелёный цвет, это сигнализирует об окончании текущего импульса. Зелёный цвет цифр представляет собой общий заработанный профит в «пипсах», незав
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps you answer: Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. S
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Индикаторы
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
Индикаторы
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Квантовый прорыв PRO       разработан, чтобы поднять ваше торговое путешествие к новым высотам с его инновационной и динамичной стратегией зоны прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса на основе поля
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Индикаторы
ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -    INSTRUCTIONS  ENG    -   VERSION MT4    Основные функции: Отображения активных зон продавцов и покупателей! Индикатор отображает все правильные первые импульсные уровни/зоны для покупок и продаж. При активации этих уровней/зон, где начинается поиск точек входа, уровни изменяют цвет и заливаются определенными цветами. Также появляются стрелки для более интуитивного восприятия ситуации. LOGIC AI - Отображения зон (кружки) поиска точек входа при активации шаблона   Для улучшен
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
Индикаторы
MonsterDash Harmonics - индикатор гармонических моделей (harmonic patterns). Он распознает все основные модели. MonsterDash - панель, отображающая все обнаруженные модели для всех символов и практически всех таймфреймов с возможностью их сортировки и прокрутки . Пользователи могут добавлять собственные пользовательские модели . MonsterDash может открывать и обновлять графики с найденной моделью. Настройки Настройки индикатора по умолчанию достаточно эффективны большую часть времени. Вы можете н
MR Reversal Patterns 5
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
В торговой системе "Masters of Risk" один из основных концептов связан с местами, где рынки меняют направление. По сути, это смена приоритета и нарушение структуры тренда на экстремумах рынка, где предположительно находятся или находились бы стоп-лоссы "умных" участников, которые стоят за границами накоплений объема. По этой причине называем их "Разворотные фигуры" - места с большим весом для начала нового и сильного тренда. Некоторые из важных преимуществ индикатора заключаются в следующем: Чер
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Другие продукты этого автора
Volatility Regime ZScore Indicator
Viktor Nimrichtr
Индикаторы
Volatility Regime ZScore Indicator Volatility Regime ZScore is a professional volatility–regime indicator designed to  classify the market into volatility regimes : low risk (calm market), normal conditions, high risk (unstable / news / breakout environments). This indicator answers a very specific question: “Is the market currently calm, normal, or unusually risky?” It does NOT predict price direction, trends, or entry points by itself. Instead, it acts as a risk and regime filter , not signa
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв