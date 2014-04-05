AROS Adaptive Robust OneSided Smoother

AROS (Adaptive Robust One-Sided Smoother)

is a non-repainting trend indicator designed for live trading.
It plots a smooth adaptive trend line directly in the main chart window, helping traders:

  • identify the current market trend,

  • reduce noise and false signals during sideways markets,

  • adapt automatically to changing volatility conditions.

Unlike classic moving averages, AROS:

  • reacts faster during strong trends,

  • becomes more stable during choppy or ranging markets,

  • never uses future data (fully causal).

How to read the trend line on the chart

The Trend line represents the estimated underlying market direction:

  • Price above the trend line
    → bullish bias, trend-following long setups are favored.

  • Price below the trend line
    → bearish bias, trend-following short setups are favored.

Because the smoothing is adaptive:

  • during strong directional moves the line follows price more closely,

  • during ranging or noisy periods the line becomes smoother and more stable.

Trend line color indicates market regime:

  • Red = Trend regime (trend-following conditions)

  • Blue = Range regime (choppy/ranging conditions; be cautious with trend signals)


Simple trading ideas (examples)

Trend-following

  • Trade in the direction of the trend line.

  • Use pullbacks toward the trend line as potential entry areas.

  • Avoid counter-trend trades when the market is clearly trending.

Range / mean-reversion

  • When the market is ranging, price often oscillates around the trend line.

  • In such conditions, deviations from the trend line tend to revert back.

(Advanced users can automate these ideas using the provided buffers — see Section 2.)

Fast/Slow AROS crossover idea

Apply AROS twice with different responsiveness (smaller vs larger windows). Crosses between the two AROS trend lines can be used similarly to fast/slow moving-average cross signals.

Example configuration is at chapter 2.9 below. 


Simple explanation of the algorithm (non-technical)

AROS works in three main steps:

  1. Noise measurement
    The indicator estimates current market noise using a robust volatility measure (MAD), which is less sensitive to spikes and news.

  2. Trend strength estimation
    It measures how strongly price moves in one direction (slope).

  3. Adaptive smoothing
    If trend strength is high compared to noise → the trend reacts faster.
    If noise dominates → the trend is smoothed more strongly.

This adaptive behavior happens automatically on every bar.

Input parameters

=== Lookback windows ===

VolatilityMADWindow
Lookback window (in bars) used to estimate market noise with a robust MAD volatility.
Higher values → more stable trend, slower reaction.
Lower values → more reactive trend, more sensitive to noise.

SlopeWindow
Lookback window (in bars) used to estimate trend strength (slope).
Higher values → smoother, slower trend detection.
Lower values → faster reaction to short-term moves.

=== Smoothing factors ===

AlphaMin
Minimum smoothing factor.
Defines how slow and smooth the trend can become in noisy or ranging markets.

AlphaMax
Maximum smoothing factor.
Defines how fast the trend can react during strong directional movement.

AlphaEMAFactor
EMA factor used to smooth the adaptive smoothing parameter itself.
Higher values → faster changes in trend responsiveness.
Lower values → smoother, more stable trend behavior.

SNRScale
Scaling constant controlling how quickly the indicator switches between slow and fast smoothing based on trend strength.

=== Regime thresholds ===

Used for evaluate market regime flags (Trend/Range) saved into RegimeBuffer used in EA integration.

TrendRegimeOnSNR
Threshold to enter Trend regime.
Higher values → fewer but stronger trend signals.

TrendRegimeOffSNR
Threshold to exit Trend regime and return to Range regime.
Creates hysteresis to avoid frequent regime switching.


2. Advanced / Quant section – Algorithm & EA integration

2.1 Conceptual model

Price is modeled as:

Price = Trend + Noise

The goal of AROS is to estimate the Trend component in real time, without repainting, while also providing information about Noise and Market Regime.

2.2 Robust volatility estimation

Price returns are computed as:

ΔPrice = Price(t) − Price(t−1)

Volatility is estimated using MAD (Median Absolute Deviation):

Volatility = 1.4826 × median( |ΔPrice − median(ΔPrice)| )

This approach is robust against spikes and outliers and is controlled by VolatilityMADWindow parameter.

The computed robust volatility estimate is exposed as VolatilityBuffer (price units).

2.3 Trend strength estimation

Trend strength is approximated by the average absolute price change:

Slope = (1 / K) × Σ |Price(t) − Price(t−k)| , k = 1..K

where K = SlopeWindow parameter.

The computed slope proxy is exposed as SlopeBuffer.

2.4 Adaptive smoothing parameter (Alpha)

A signal-to-noise ratio is computed:

SNR = Slope / Volatility

The adaptive smoothing factor is then mapped into the interval:

Alpha = AlphaMin + (AlphaMax − AlphaMin) × (SNR / (SNR + SNRScale))

To avoid instability, Alpha is further smoothed using an EMA:

AlphaSmooth = AlphaEMAFactor × Alpha + (1 − AlphaEMAFactor) × AlphaSmooth(previous)

AlphaMin, AlphaMax, SNRScale, AlphaEMAFactor are input parameters.

The computed signal-to-noise ratio is exposed as SNRBuffer.

2.5 Trend update equation

The final trend is updated recursively:

Trend(t) = AlphaSmooth × Price(t) + (1 − AlphaSmooth) × Trend(t−1)

This formulation is:

  • fully causal,

  • O(1) per bar,

  • non-repainting.

2.6 Noise buffer (EA integration)

The Noise buffer contains the normalized residual:

Noise = (Price − Trend) / Volatility

(as described in sections 2.2 and 2.5)

It represents short-term deviation from the trend and is useful for:

  • mean-reversion strategies,

  • overbought / oversold detection,

  • channel construction.

2.7 Trend / Range regime flag

Using the same SNR measure:

If SNRTrendRegimeOnSNRTrend regime (1)

If SNRTrendRegimeOffSNRRange regime (0)

Elsekeep previous regime

This hysteresis-based regime detection prevents frequent switching and provides a clean state signal for Expert Advisors.

TrendRegimeOnSNR, TrendRegimeOffSNR are input parameters.

2.8 Buffers available for EA integration

The indicator provides the following buffers:

  • 0 - TrendBuffer
    Smoothed adaptive trend value (as described in section 2.5).Visible in main chart window as trend line.

  • 1 - RegimeBuffer
    Market regime flag: 1 = Trend , 0 = Range (section 2.7). Visible in main chart window as color classification of the trend line.

  • 2 - NoiseBuffer
    Normalized residual (Price − Trend) / Volatility (view section 2.6).

  • 3 - AlphaSmoothBuffer (internal calculation buffer)
    Smoothed adaptive alpha state used in the trend recursion (section 2.4/2.5).

  • 4 - SlopeBuffer (EA/diagnostics)
    Signed slope proxy of local trend strength (section 2.3), in price units per bar.

  • 5 - VolatilityBuffer (EA/diagnostics)
    Robust MAD volatility estimate (section 2.2), in price units.

  • 6 - SNRBuffer (EA/diagnostics)
    Signal-to-noise ratio used for regime and alpha decisions (section 2.4/2.7), dimensionless.

These buffers allow direct and efficient use in Expert Advisors via iCustom.

2.9 Recommended Setups

FX (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

Recommended timeframes: M5 – H1

VolatilityMADWindow = 20, SlopeWindow = 10, AlphaMin = 0.02, AlphaMax = 0.35, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.30, SNRScale = 1.0, TrendRegimeOnSNR = 1.5, TrendRegimeOffSNR = 1.0

Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)

Recommended timeframes: M1 – M15

VolatilityMADWindow = 30, SlopeWindow = 12, AlphaMin = 0.03, AlphaMax = 0.45, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.25, SNRScale = 1.2, TrendRegimeOnSNR = 1.8, TrendRegimeOffSNR = 1.2


Fast/Slow AROS crossover idea

Fast AROS (more reactive)

  • smaller VolatilityMADWindow

  • smaller SlopeWindow

  • higher AlphaMax

  • slightly higher AlphaEMAFactor (so alpha adapts faster)

Example:

VolatilityMADWindow = 15, SlopeWindow = 7, AlphaMin = 0.03, AlphaMax = 0.50, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.40, SNRScale = 1.0

Slow AROS (more stable)

  • larger VolatilityMADWindow

  • larger SlopeWindow

  • lower AlphaMax

  • slightly lower AlphaEMAFactor

Example:

VolatilityMADWindow = 35, SlopeWindow = 15, AlphaMin = 0.015, AlphaMax = 0.25, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.25, SNRScale = 1.0

Signal definition (simple)

  • Bullish cross: TrendFast crosses above TrendSlow

  • Bearish cross: TrendFast crosses below TrendSlow

This behaves very similarly to fast/slow MA crosses, but with adaptive responsiveness.


Final notes

  • The indicator is fully non-repainting and suitable for live trading.

  • Designed for manual trading and EA integration.

  • Uses robust statistics to handle real market conditions.


추천 제품
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
지표
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
지표
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
지표
SMC Venom Model BPR 지표는 Smart Money(SMC) 개념 내에서 일하는 트레이더를 위한 전문 도구입니다. 가격 차트에서 두 가지 주요 패턴을 자동으로 식별합니다. FVG (공정 가치 갭)는 3개의 캔들의 조합으로, 첫 번째와 세 번째 캔들 사이에 갭이 있습니다. 이는 볼륨 지원이 없는 레벨 사이에 구역을 형성하여 종종 가격 수정으로 이어집니다. BPR (균형 가격 범위)은 두 개의 FVG 패턴의 조합으로, "브리지"를 형성합니다. 이는 가격이 낮은 볼륨 활동으로 움직일 때 브레이크아웃과 레벨로의 복귀 구역으로, 캔들 사이에 갭을 생성합니다. 이러한 패턴은 거래자가 차트에서 거래량과 가격 역학을 분석하여 주요 지지/저항 수준, 돌파 구역 및 진입 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 되며, 여기서 대형 시장 참여자와 일반 참여자 간의 상호 작용이 발생합니다. 이 지표는 사각형과 화살표 형태로 패턴을 시각화하며 유연한 경고 설정도 지원합니다. 주요 특징: 패턴 표시 모드
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
지표
이 프로젝트를 좋아한다면 5 스타 리뷰를 남겨주세요. 이 지표는 열리고, 높은, 낮은 및 마감 가격을 지정합니다. 기간과 그것은 특정한 시간대를 위해 조정될 수 있습니다. 이들은 많은 기관 및 전문가에 의해 보는 중요한 수준입니다 상인은 당신이 더 많은 것일 수있는 장소를 알고 도움이 될 수 있습니다 이름 * 사용 가능한 기간: 이전 날. 이전 주. 지난 달. 이전 분기. 이전 연도. 또는: 현재 날. 현재 주. 현재 달. 현재 분기. 현재 년.
FREE
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
지표
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
지표
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
지표
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Supply and Demand MTFs
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
지표
Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
FREE
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
지표
숫자 시퀀스 중 하나를 "산불 시퀀스"라고 합니다. 가장 아름다운 새로운 시퀀스 중 하나로 인식되었습니다. 주요 특징은 이 시퀀스가 ​​가장 짧은 경우에도 선형 추세를 피한다는 것입니다. 이 지표의 기초를 형성한 것은 이 속성입니다. 금융 시계열을 분석할 때 이 지표는 가능한 모든 추세 옵션을 거부하려고 합니다. 그리고 그가 실패하는 경우에만 그는 추세의 존재를 인식하고 적절한 신호를 제공합니다. 이 접근 방식을 통해 새로운 트렌드가 시작되는 순간을 정확하게 결정할 수 있습니다. 그러나 거짓 긍정도 가능합니다. 숫자를 줄이기 위해 이 표시기에 추가 필터가 추가되었습니다. 새 막대가 열리면 신호가 생성됩니다. 어떤 경우에도 다시 그리기가 발생하지 않습니다. 표시 매개변수: Applied Price   - 적용된 가격 상수. Period Main   - 표시기의 기본 기간, 유효한 값은 5 - 60 이내입니다. Period Additional   - 추가 기간, 이 매개변수의 유효한
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.6 (35)
지표
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
XCalper HiLo Activator
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
지표
HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper The HiLo Activator is similar to moving average of previous highs and lows. It is a trend-following indicator used to display market’s direction of movement. The indicator is responsible for entry signals and also helps determine stop-loss levels. The HiLo Activator was first introduced by Robert Krausz in the Feb. 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine.
Triangular Moving Average Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
지표
Professional TMA Version 1.0 - Advanced Technical Analysis OVERVIEW The Professional TMA Centered is an advanced technical indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) that provides multidimensional market analysis through accurate signals, dynamic bands, and automatic reversal point detection. What is a TMA (Triangular Moving Average)? The TMA is a doubly smoothed moving average that significantly reduces market noise while remaining sensitive to trend changes. Unlike traditiona
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
지표
평균 회귀 거래에 대한 전문적이고 정량적인 접근 방식을 구현하는 고유한 지표입니다. 이는 가격이 예측 가능하고 측정 가능한 방식으로 평균으로 전환되고 반환된다는 사실을 이용하여 비정량적 거래 전략을 훨씬 능가하는 명확한 진입 및 퇴장 규칙을 허용합니다. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 명확한 거래 신호 놀랍도록 쉬운 거래 사용자 정의 가능한 색상 및 크기 성능 통계 구현 대부분의 거래 전략을 능가합니다. 적절한 SL 및 TP 레벨을 표시합니다. 이메일/음향/시각 알림을 구현합니다. 작동 원리 이 지표는 더 높은 기간에서 완전히 사용자 정의 가능한 이동 평균 주변의 표준 편차를 측정하고 추세 추종 접근 방식을 사용하여 정확하게 거래를 찾습니다. 거래는 현재 차트의 가격 동작을 살펴보고 선택한 더 높은 기간에서 계산된 평균 가격대로 가격이 돌아오면 닫힙니다. 코딩 방식 때문에 지
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
지표
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
지표
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
지표
개요 이 지표는 클래식 돈치안 채널(Donchian Channel) 의 향상된 버전으로, 실전 트레이딩을 위한 다양한 기능이 추가되었습니다. 표준 세 개의 선(상단, 하단, 중앙선) 외에도 브레이크아웃 을 감지하여 차트에 화살표로 시각적으로 표시하며, 차트를 깔끔하게 보기 위해 현재 추세 방향의 반대 라인만 표시 합니다. 지표 기능: 시각적 신호 : 브레이크아웃 시 컬러 화살표 표시 자동 알림 : 팝업, 푸시 알림, 이메일 RSI 필터 : 시장의 상대 강도를 기반으로 신호 검증 사용자 맞춤 설정 : 색상, 선 두께, 화살표 코드, RSI 임계값 등 동작 원리 돈치안 채널은 다음을 계산합니다: 상단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 높은 고가 하단선 : 최근 N개의 종가 완료 캔들에서 가장 낮은 저가 중앙선 : 고가와 저가의 평균값 상방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 상단선을 돌파할 때 발생하며, 하방 브레이크아웃 은 종가가 하단선 아래로 내려갈 때 발생합니다. 이 지표는: 세 개의
FREE
HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
지표
HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
True Day
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
지표
True Days is a tool designed specifically for the trader who wants to catch intraday volatility in price charts.  True day makes it easier for the trader to avoid trading in the dead zone - a period in time where markets are considered dead or non volatile. The trader can concentrate on finding opportunities only during periods of profound market movements. By default the indicator gives you a true day starting at 02:00 to 19:00 hours GMT+2. You can adjust according to your Time Zone. By deafult
FREE
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
지표
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
지표
MT5용 Hull Moving Average (HMA) – 빠르고 부드럽고 지연 없는 트렌드 지표 Hull Moving Average(HMA)는 매우 부드럽고 거의 지연이 없는 신호를 제공하는 고성능 MT5 트렌드 지표입니다. SMA, EMA, WMA와 달리 시장 방향 변화에 즉각적으로 반응하며 노이즈를 효과적으로 제거합니다. 스캘퍼와 데이트레이더에게 최적입니다. 효율적인 가중 이동평균 엔진을 기반으로 Alan Hull의 공식 공식을 정확히 구현하여 리페인트 없는 깨끗하고 정확한 트렌드 라인을 제공합니다. 핵심 장점 트렌드 변화에 지연 없는 반응 매우 부드럽고 안정적인 곡선 SMA/EMA/WMA보다 높은 정확도 리페인트 없음, EA 친화적 모든 상품에서 작동: Forex, 금, 지수, 암호화폐 최적 사용처: 트렌드 방향, 진입/청산, 풀백, 반전, 자동매매 전략. 진지한 트레이더를 위한 빠르고 신뢰성 높은 HMA.
FREE
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
지표
The trend is your friend! Look at the color of the indicator and trade on that direction. It does not  repaint. After each candle is closed, that's the color of the trend. You can focus on shorter faster trends or major trends, just test what's most suitable for the symbol and timeframe you trade. Simply change the "Length" parameter and the indicator will automatically adapt. You can also change the color, thickness and style of the lines. Download and give it a try! There are big movements w
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
지표
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
지표
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - 버전 2025 249달러 - 첫 5명만! 실시간 신호 Sonic R Pro Enhanced의 실시간 성과 확인하기: 거래 전략 Sonic R Pro Enhanced는 Dragon Band (EMA 34 및 EMA 89)를 기반으로 한 전통적인 Sonic R 전략의 업그레이드 버전으로, 자동화된 거래 시스템입니다. 타임프레임: M15, M30 지원 통화쌍: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY 거래 스타일: 스윙 트레이딩 - 풀백 및 반대 트렌드 최소 자본: 500 USD 레버리지: 1:200 이상 사용자 가이드 Sonic R Pro Enhanced는 단순함을 위해 최적화되었습니다. 사용자는 RiskAmount 하나의 파라미터만 설정하면 됩니다. RiskAmount < 0일 경우: 계좌 잔액의 백분율로 위험을 계산 RiskAmount > 0일 경우: 거래당 고정 USD 금액으로 위험을 설정 예제:
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
지표
Auto Optimized RSI   is a smart and easy-to-use arrow indicator designed for precision trading. It automatically finds the most effective RSI Buy and Sell levels for your selected symbol and timeframe using real historical data simulations. The indicator can be used as a standalone system or as part of your existing trading strategy. It is especially useful for intraday trading. Unlike traditional RSI indicators that rely on fixed 70/30 levels,   Auto Optimized RSI   dynamically adjusts its lev
Apex V
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Apex V - Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT5 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold stands out as a tool designed to ensure highly accurate market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this expert advisor is a powerful solution for traders seeking to maximize profitability while minimizing risk. Apex V u
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (77)
지표
이 지표를 구매하신 분께는 다음과 같은 혜택이 무료로 제공됩니다: 각 거래를 자동으로 관리하고, 손절/익절 수준을 설정하며, 전략 규칙에 따라 거래를 종료하는 전용 도우미 툴 "Bomber Utility" 다양한 자산에 맞게 지표를 설정할 수 있는 셋업 파일(Set Files) "최소 위험", "균형 잡힌 위험", "관망 전략" 모드로 설정 가능한 Bomber Utility의 셋업 파일 이 전략을 빠르게 설치, 설정, 시작할 수 있도록 돕는 단계별 영상 매뉴얼 주의: 위의 모든 보너스를 받기 위해서는 MQL5 개인 메시지 시스템을 통해 판매자에게 연락해 주세요. 독창적인 커스텀 지표인 “Divergence Bomber(다이버전스 봄버)”를 소개합니다. 이 지표는 MACD 다이버전스(괴리) 전략을 기반으로 한 올인원(All-in-One) 거래 시스템입니다. 이 기술 지표의 주요 목적은 가격과 MACD 지표 간의 다이버전스를 감지하고, **향후 가격이 어느 방향으로 움직일지를 알려주는
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
지표
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
지표
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
지표
LAUNCH PROMO Azimuth Pro price is initially set at 299$ for the first 100 buyers. Final price will be 499$ . THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RETAIL AND INSTITUTIONAL ENTRIES ISN'T THE INDICATOR — IT'S THE LOCATION. Most traders enter at arbitrary price levels, chasing momentum or reacting to lagging signals. Institutions wait for price to reach structured levels where supply and demand actually shift. Azimuth Pro maps these levels automatically: swing-anchored VWAP, multi-timeframe structure lines, an
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
지표
트렌드 표시기, 트렌드 트레이딩 및 필터링을 위한 획기적인 고유 솔루션, 하나의 도구 안에 내장된 모든 중요한 트렌드 기능! Forex, 상품, 암호 화폐, 지수 및 주식과 같은 모든 기호/도구에 사용할 수 있는 100% 다시 칠하지 않는 다중 시간 프레임 및 다중 통화 표시기입니다. Trend Screener는 차트에 점이 있는 화살표 추세 신호를 제공하는 효율적인 지표 추세 추종 지표입니다. 추세 분석기 표시기에서 사용할 수 있는 기능: 1. 트렌드 스캐너. 2. 최대 이익 분석이 있는 추세선. 3. 추세 통화 강도 측정기. 4. 경고가 있는 추세 반전 점. 5. 경고가 있는 강력한 추세 점. 6. 추세 화살표 Trend Screener Indicator가 있는 일일 분석 예, 일일 신호 성능...등은 여기에서 찾을 수 있습니다. 여기를 클릭하십시오. LIMITED TIME OFFER : Trend Screener Indicator는 50$ 및 평생 동안만 사용할 수 있습니다.
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
지표
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
지표
우선적으로, 이 거래 도구는 전문적인 거래에 이상적인 비-다시 그리기 및 지연되지 않는 지표입니다.  온라인 강좌, 사용자 매뉴얼 및 데모. 스마트 가격 액션 컨셉트 인디케이터는 신규 및 경험 많은 트레이더 모두에게 매우 강력한 도구입니다. Inner Circle Trader Analysis 및 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies와 같은 고급 거래 아이디어를 결합하여 20가지 이상의 유용한 지표를 하나로 결합합니다. 이 인디케이터는 스마트 머니 컨셉트에 중점을 두어 대형 기관의 거래 방식을 제공하고 이동을 예측하는 데 도움을 줍니다.  특히 유동성 분석에 뛰어나 기관이 어떻게 거래하는지 이해하는 데 도움을 줍니다. 시장 트렌드를 예측하고 가격 변동을 신중하게 분석하는 데 탁월합니다. 귀하의 거래를 기관 전략에 맞추어 시장의 동향에 대해 더 정확한 예측을 할 수 있습니다. 이 인디케이터는 시장 구조를 분석하고 중요한 주문 블록을 식별하고 다양
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
지표
Berma Bands(BBs) 지표는 시장 동향을 파악하고 이를 활용하려는 트레이더에게 귀중한 도구입니다. 가격과 BBs 간의 관계를 분석함으로써 트레이더는 시장이 추세 단계인지 범위 단계인지를 분별할 수 있습니다. 자세한 내용을 알아보려면 [ Berma Home Blog ]를 방문하세요. 버마 밴드는 세 개의 뚜렷한 선으로 구성되어 있습니다. 어퍼 버마 밴드, 미들 버마 밴드, 로어 버마 밴드입니다. 이 선들은 가격 주위에 그려져 전체 추세에 대한 가격 움직임을 시각적으로 표현합니다. 이 밴드들 사이의 거리는 변동성과 잠재적인 추세 반전에 대한 통찰력을 제공할 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 각각에서 분리될 때, 그것은 종종 시장이 횡보 또는 범위 이동 기간에 접어들고 있음을 시사합니다. 이는 명확한 방향 편향이 없음을 나타냅니다. 트레이더는 이러한 기간 동안 추세를 파악하기 어려울 수 있으며 더 명확한 추세가 나타날 때까지 기다릴 수 있습니다. 버마 밴드 라인이 단일 라인으로
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
지표
탁월한 기술적 지표인 Grabber를 소개합니다. 이 도구는 즉시 사용 가능한 “올인원(All-Inclusive)” 트레이딩 전략으로 작동합니다. 하나의 코드 안에 강력한 시장 기술 분석 도구, 매매 신호(화살표), 알림 기능, 푸시 알림이 통합되어 있습니다. 이 인디케이터를 구매하신 모든 분들께는 다음의 항목이 무료로 제공됩니다: Grabber 유틸리티: 오픈 포지션을 자동으로 관리하는 도구 단계별 영상 매뉴얼: 설치, 설정, 그리고 실제 거래 방법을 안내 맞춤형 세트 파일: 인디케이터를 빠르게 자동 설정하여 최고의 성과를 낼 수 있도록 도와줍니다 다른 전략은 이제 잊어버리세요! Grabber만이 여러분을 새로운 트레이딩의 정점으로 이끌어 줄 수 있습니다. Grabber 전략의 주요 특징: 거래 시간 프레임: M5부터 H4까지 거래 가능한 자산: 어떤 자산이든 사용 가능하지만, 제가 직접 테스트한 종목들을 추천드립니다 (GBPUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, AUDCAD, AU
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
지표
MetaForecast는 가격 데이터의 조화를 기반으로 모든 시장의 미래를 예측하고 시각화합니다. 시장이 항상 예측 가능한 것은 아니지만 가격에 패턴이 있다면 MetaForecast는 가능한 정확하게 미래를 예측할 수 있습니다. 다른 유사한 제품과 비교했을 때, MetaForecast는 시장 동향을 분석하여 더 정확한 결과를 생성할 수 있습니다. 입력 매개변수 Past size (과거 크기) MetaForecast가 미래 예측을 생성하기 위한 모델을 만드는 데 사용하는 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 모델은 선택한 막대 위에 그려진 노란색 선으로 표시됩니다. Future size (미래 크기) 예측해야 할 미래 막대의 수를 지정합니다. 예측된 미래는 핑크색 선으로 표시되며 그 위에 파란색 회귀선이 그려집니다. Degree (차수) 이 입력은 MetaForecast가 시장에서 수행할 분석 수준을 결정합니다. Degree 설명  0 차수 0의 경우, "Past size" 입력에 모든 봉우리와
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
지표
SuperTrend   ,   RSI   ,   Stochastic   의 힘을 하나의 포괄적인 지표로 결합하여 트레이딩 잠재력을 극대화하는 궁극의 트레이딩 도구   인 Quantum TrendPulse를   소개합니다. 정밀성과 효율성을 추구하는 트레이더를 위해 설계된 이 지표는 시장 추세, 모멘텀 변화, 최적의 진입 및 종료 지점을 자신 있게 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 주요 특징: SuperTrend 통합:   주요 시장 추세를 쉽게 따라가고 수익성의 물결을 타세요. RSI 정밀도:   매수 과다 및 매도 과다 수준을 감지하여 시장 반전 시점을 파악하는 데 적합하며 SuperTrend 필터로 사용 가능 확률적 정확도:   변동성이 큰 시장에서 숨겨진 기회를 찾기 위해 확률적 진동   을 활용하고 SuperTrend의 필터로 사용 다중 시간대 분석:   M5부터 H1 또는 H4까지 다양한 시간대에 걸쳐 시장을 최신 상태로 유지하세요. 맞춤형 알림:   맞춤형 거래 조건이 충족되면
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
지표
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
지표
훌륭한 백테스트, 환상적인 숫자로 입증된 실제 계정 성능, 그리고 모든 곳에 퍼져 있는 통계를 자랑하는 트레이딩 지표를 얼마나 자주 구매하셨습니까? 하지만 사용 후에는 결국 계좌를 날려버리셨나요? 신호 자체만으로는 신뢰할 수 없습니다. 신호가 왜 처음 나타났는지 알아야 하며, 그것이 바로 RelicusRoad Pro가 가장 잘하는 일입니다! 사용자 매뉴얼 + 전략 + 교육 비디오 + VIP 액세스 전용 그룹 + 모바일 버전 사용 가능 시장을 보는 새로운 방법 RelicusRoad는 외환, 선물, 암호화폐, 주식 및 지수를 위한 세계에서 가장 강력하고 최고의 트레이딩 지표 로서, 트레이더가 계좌를 성장시키는 데 필요한 모든 정보와 도구를 제공합니다. 우리는 기술 분석 및 트레이딩 계획 을 제공하여 초보자 부터 고급 트레이더 까지 모든 트레이더가 성공할 수 있도록 돕습니다. 이것은 미래 시장을 예측 하는 데 충분한 정보를 제공하는 핵심 트레이딩 지표 입니다. 우리는 차트에서 의미 없
Max Ribbon Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
지표
WARNING: This indicator is distributed EXCLUSIVELY on MQL5.com MT4 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160363 MT5 version:   https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/160410 ============================================================================================= MAX RIBBON ver 1.00 The indicator that shows you the TREND clearly and unambiguously! ============================================================================================= DESCRIPTION MAX RIBBON is an advanced tre
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
지표
자동화된 수요 및 공급 구역의 차세대. 모든 차트에서 작동하는 새롭고 혁신적인 알고리즘. 모든 구역은 시장의 가격 움직임에 따라 동적으로 생성됩니다. 두 가지 유형의 경고 --> 1)가격이 영역에 도달할 때 2)새로운 영역이 형성될 때 당신은 더 이상 쓸모없는 지표를 얻을 수 없습니다. 입증된 결과로 완벽한 거래 전략을 얻을 수 있습니다.     새로운 기능:     가격이 공급/수요 영역에 도달하면 경고     새로운 공급/수요 구역이 생성되면 알림     푸시 알림 알림     핍의 영역 너비 레이블     기동특무부대에 한 번 더 시간이 주어집니다. 따라서 현재보다 위의 2개의 시간 프레임 대신 현재보다 높은 3개의 시간 프레임을 볼 수 있습니다.     Alerts/Zones/MTF 기능을 활성화/비활성화하는 버튼 당신이 얻는 이점:     거래에서 감정을 제거하십시오.     거래 항목을 객관화하십시오.     높은 확률 설정을 사용하여 수익
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
지표
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
지표
TREND FLOW PRO TREND FLOW PRO 는 시장의 방향을 표시하는 리페인트 없는(Non-Repainting) 지표입니다. 추세 전환뿐만 아니라 주요 시장 참여자의 최초 및 반복 진입을 식별합니다. 차트의 BOS 표시는 실제 추세 전환과 상위 타임프레임의 핵심 레벨을 나타냅니다. 데이터는 리페인트되지 않으며 각 캔들 종료 후에도 차트에 그대로 남아 있습니다. 개인 메시지를 통해 전략 예제가 포함된 자세한 PDF 가이드 를 요청하고 받아보세요. 지표의 주요 구성 요소: BOS FLOW – 추세 파동과 실제 추세 전환을 나타냅니다. 이는 대형 시장 참여자의 진입과 그 존재에 대한 확인을 의미하며, 숫자로 표시됩니다. BOS FILL – 추세 방향에 따라 캔들을 색칠합니다. “대형 플레이어”가 시장에 진입하는 구간과 추세가 전환되는 지점을 표시합니다. 신호 레벨: BOS – 강도가 명확하지 않은 참여자의 진입(대개 메인 추세 내 조정 구간). Move SL – 대형 참여자가
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
지표
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
지표
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
지표
현재 33% 할인! 초보자나 전문 트레이더를 위한 최고의 솔루션! 이 보조지표는 우리가 다수의 독창적 기능과 새로운 공식을 통합한 독특하고 고품질이며 저렴한 거래 도구입니다. 이 업데이트를 통해 이중 시간대를 표시할 수 있습니다. 더 높은 TF를 표시할 수 있을 뿐만 아니라 차트 TF와 더 높은 TF 모두를 표시할 수 있습니다: 중첩 영역 표시. 모든 Supply Demand 트레이더들이 좋아할 것입니다. :) 중요한 정보 공개 Advanced Supply Demand의 잠재력을 극대화하려면 다음을 방문하십시오. https://www.mql5.com/ko/blogs/post/720245   진입 또는 목표의 명확한 트리거 포인트를 정확히 찾아냄으로 해서 거래가 어떻게 개선될지 상상해 보십시오. 새로운 알고리즘을 기반으로 매수자와 매도자 간의 잠재적인 불균형을 훨씬 더 쉽게 분간할 수 있습니다. 왜냐하면 가장 강한 공급영역과 가장 강한 수요 영역과 과거에 어떻게 진행 되었는지를(이전
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
지표
Protect against whipsaws: revolutionize your swing trading approach Swing Trading is the first indicator designed to detect swings in the direction of the trend and possible reversal swings. It uses the baseline swing trading approach, widely described in trading literature. The indicator studies several price and time vectors to track the aggregate trend direction and detects situations in which the market is oversold or overbought and ready to correct. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Tro
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
지표
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
지표
Unlock hidden profits: accurate divergence trading for all markets Tricky to find and scarce in frequency, divergences are one of the most reliable trading scenarios. This indicator finds and scans for regular and hidden divergences automatically using your favourite oscillator. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Easy to trade Finds regular and hidden divergences Supports many well known oscillators Implements trading signals based on breakouts Displays
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
지표
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions ) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps y
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (137)
지표
다시 색을 칠하지 않고 거래에 진입할 수 있는 정확한 신호를 제공하는 MT5용 지표입니다. 외환, 암호화폐, 금속, 주식, 지수 등 모든 금융 자산에 적용할 수 있습니다. 매우 정확한 추정값을 제공하고 매수와 매도의 가장 좋은 시점을 알려줍니다. 하나의 시그널로 수익을 내는 지표의 예와 함께 비디오 (6:22)시청하십시오! 대부분의 거래자는 Entry Points Pro 지표의 도움으로 첫 거래 주 동안 트레이딩 결과를 개선합니다. 저희의   Telegram Group 을 구독하세요! Entry Points Pro 지표의 좋은점. 재도색이 없는 진입 신호 신호가 나타나고 확인되면(시그널 캔들이 완성된 경우) 신호는 더 이상 사라지지 않습니다. 여타 보조지표의 경우 신호를 표시한 다음 제거되기 때문에 큰 재정적 손실로 이어집니다. 오류 없는 거래 게시 알고리즘을 통해 트레이드(진입 또는 청산)를 할 이상적인 순간을 찾을 수 있으며, 이를 통해 이를 사용하는 모든 거래자의 성공률이
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
지표
TPSproTrend PRO는 시장이 실제로 방향을 바꾸는 순간을 포착하여 움직임의 시작점에서 진입점을 형성합니다. 가격이 움직이기 시작할 때 시장에 진입해야 하며, 이미 가격 변동이 일어난 후에 진입해서는 안 됩니다.   (지표)       신호를 다시 그리지 않고 진입점, 손절매, 이익실현을 자동으로 표시하여 거래를 명확하고 시각적이며 체계적으로 만들어줍니다. 설명서 (러시아어)   -   MT4 버전 주요 장점 신호 재표시 없이 신호가 표시됩니다.   모든 신호는 고정되어 있습니다. 화살표가 나타나면 -       그것은 더 이상 변하거나 사라지지 않을 것입니다. 잘못된 신호의 위험 없이 안정적인 데이터를 기반으로 거래 결정을 내릴 수 있습니다. 바로 사용 가능한 매수/매도 진입점 이 지표는 거래 진입에 가장 적합한 시점을 자동으로 판단하여 차트에 화살표로 표시합니다. 추측이나 주관적인 분석이 아닌, 명확한 신호만 있습니다. 자동 손절매 및 이익실현 영역 신호 직후에 다음
MT5 Forecast System
Peter Maggen
지표
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904?source=Unknown +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ Hallo Trader, This is a traditional GANN & FIBONACCI strategy based on detection of an impulsive move in the opposite direction. This is called a Breakout. At the moment of Breakout, the indicator draw
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
지표
ACB Breakout Arrows 지표는 특별한 돌파 패턴을 감지하여 시장에서 중요한 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 이 지표는 차트를 지속적으로 스캔하면서 한 방향으로 움직임이 자리 잡을 때를 포착하여 큰 움직임 직전에 정확한 진입 신호를 제공합니다. 다중 종목 및 다중 시간대 스캐너는 여기에서 확인하세요 - ACB Breakout Arrows MT5용 스캐너 핵심 기능 지표가 자동으로 손절(Stop Loss) 및 익절(Take Profit) 수준을 제공합니다. 모든 시간대의 돌파 신호를 추적하는 MTF 스캐너 대시보드 포함. 데이 트레이더, 스윙 트레이더 및 스캘퍼에게 적합합니다. 신호 정확도를 높이기 위해 최적화된 알고리즘 사용. 손익분기점 또는 빠른 수익 목표를 위한 특별한 라인 (Quick Profit Line) 제공. 승률, 성공 비율, 평균 수익 등의 성과 분석 지표 제공. 재도색 없음. 신호는 고정되어 신뢰할 수 있습니다. 거래 확인 - ACB Trade Filter 지
Hyperbolic
Konstantin Gruzdev
지표
The indicator is stable on noise fluctuations in price and quickly reacts to the trend. It is based on an algorithm from a system of hyperbolic functions that allows you to aggressively smooth the flat with minimal lag on the trend. It can be applied directly to the price chart, to itself, or to other indicators in order to eliminate false signals. The main purpose of the indicator is to smooth out small sawtooth price movements as much as possible. The higher the Hyperbolic parameter, the stron
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Volatility Regime ZScore Indicator
Viktor Nimrichtr
지표
Volatility Regime ZScore Indicator Volatility Regime ZScore is a professional volatility–regime indicator designed to  classify the market into volatility regimes : low risk (calm market), normal conditions, high risk (unstable / news / breakout environments). This indicator answers a very specific question: “Is the market currently calm, normal, or unusually risky?” It does NOT predict price direction, trends, or entry points by itself. Instead, it acts as a risk and regime filter , not signa
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변