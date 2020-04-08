AROS Adaptive Robust OneSided Smoother

AROS (Adaptive Robust One-Sided Smoother)

is a non-repainting trend indicator designed for live trading.
It plots a smooth adaptive trend line directly in the main chart window, helping traders:

  • identify the current market trend,

  • reduce noise and false signals during sideways markets,

  • adapt automatically to changing volatility conditions.

Unlike classic moving averages, AROS:

  • reacts faster during strong trends,

  • becomes more stable during choppy or ranging markets,

  • never uses future data (fully causal).

How to read the trend line on the chart

The Trend line represents the estimated underlying market direction:

  • Price above the trend line
    → bullish bias, trend-following long setups are favored.

  • Price below the trend line
    → bearish bias, trend-following short setups are favored.

Because the smoothing is adaptive:

  • during strong directional moves the line follows price more closely,

  • during ranging or noisy periods the line becomes smoother and more stable.

Trend line color indicates market regime:

  • Red = Trend regime (trend-following conditions)

  • Blue = Range regime (choppy/ranging conditions; be cautious with trend signals)


Simple trading ideas (examples)

Trend-following

  • Trade in the direction of the trend line.

  • Use pullbacks toward the trend line as potential entry areas.

  • Avoid counter-trend trades when the market is clearly trending.

Range / mean-reversion

  • When the market is ranging, price often oscillates around the trend line.

  • In such conditions, deviations from the trend line tend to revert back.

(Advanced users can automate these ideas using the provided buffers — see Section 2.)

Fast/Slow AROS crossover idea

Apply AROS twice with different responsiveness (smaller vs larger windows). Crosses between the two AROS trend lines can be used similarly to fast/slow moving-average cross signals.

Example configuration is at chapter 2.9 below. 


Simple explanation of the algorithm (non-technical)

AROS works in three main steps:

  1. Noise measurement
    The indicator estimates current market noise using a robust volatility measure (MAD), which is less sensitive to spikes and news.

  2. Trend strength estimation
    It measures how strongly price moves in one direction (slope).

  3. Adaptive smoothing
    If trend strength is high compared to noise → the trend reacts faster.
    If noise dominates → the trend is smoothed more strongly.

This adaptive behavior happens automatically on every bar.

Input parameters

=== Lookback windows ===

VolatilityMADWindow
Lookback window (in bars) used to estimate market noise with a robust MAD volatility.
Higher values → more stable trend, slower reaction.
Lower values → more reactive trend, more sensitive to noise.

SlopeWindow
Lookback window (in bars) used to estimate trend strength (slope).
Higher values → smoother, slower trend detection.
Lower values → faster reaction to short-term moves.

=== Smoothing factors ===

AlphaMin
Minimum smoothing factor.
Defines how slow and smooth the trend can become in noisy or ranging markets.

AlphaMax
Maximum smoothing factor.
Defines how fast the trend can react during strong directional movement.

AlphaEMAFactor
EMA factor used to smooth the adaptive smoothing parameter itself.
Higher values → faster changes in trend responsiveness.
Lower values → smoother, more stable trend behavior.

SNRScale
Scaling constant controlling how quickly the indicator switches between slow and fast smoothing based on trend strength.

=== Regime thresholds ===

Used for evaluate market regime flags (Trend/Range) saved into RegimeBuffer used in EA integration.

TrendRegimeOnSNR
Threshold to enter Trend regime.
Higher values → fewer but stronger trend signals.

TrendRegimeOffSNR
Threshold to exit Trend regime and return to Range regime.
Creates hysteresis to avoid frequent regime switching.


2. Advanced / Quant section – Algorithm & EA integration

2.1 Conceptual model

Price is modeled as:

Price = Trend + Noise

The goal of AROS is to estimate the Trend component in real time, without repainting, while also providing information about Noise and Market Regime.

2.2 Robust volatility estimation

Price returns are computed as:

ΔPrice = Price(t) − Price(t−1)

Volatility is estimated using MAD (Median Absolute Deviation):

Volatility = 1.4826 × median( |ΔPrice − median(ΔPrice)| )

This approach is robust against spikes and outliers and is controlled by VolatilityMADWindow parameter.

The computed robust volatility estimate is exposed as VolatilityBuffer (price units).

2.3 Trend strength estimation

Trend strength is approximated by the average absolute price change:

Slope = (1 / K) × Σ |Price(t) − Price(t−k)| , k = 1..K

where K = SlopeWindow parameter.

The computed slope proxy is exposed as SlopeBuffer.

2.4 Adaptive smoothing parameter (Alpha)

A signal-to-noise ratio is computed:

SNR = Slope / Volatility

The adaptive smoothing factor is then mapped into the interval:

Alpha = AlphaMin + (AlphaMax − AlphaMin) × (SNR / (SNR + SNRScale))

To avoid instability, Alpha is further smoothed using an EMA:

AlphaSmooth = AlphaEMAFactor × Alpha + (1 − AlphaEMAFactor) × AlphaSmooth(previous)

AlphaMin, AlphaMax, SNRScale, AlphaEMAFactor are input parameters.

The computed signal-to-noise ratio is exposed as SNRBuffer.

2.5 Trend update equation

The final trend is updated recursively:

Trend(t) = AlphaSmooth × Price(t) + (1 − AlphaSmooth) × Trend(t−1)

This formulation is:

  • fully causal,

  • O(1) per bar,

  • non-repainting.

2.6 Noise buffer (EA integration)

The Noise buffer contains the normalized residual:

Noise = (Price − Trend) / Volatility

(as described in sections 2.2 and 2.5)

It represents short-term deviation from the trend and is useful for:

  • mean-reversion strategies,

  • overbought / oversold detection,

  • channel construction.

2.7 Trend / Range regime flag

Using the same SNR measure:

If SNRTrendRegimeOnSNRTrend regime (1)

If SNRTrendRegimeOffSNRRange regime (0)

Elsekeep previous regime

This hysteresis-based regime detection prevents frequent switching and provides a clean state signal for Expert Advisors.

TrendRegimeOnSNR, TrendRegimeOffSNR are input parameters.

2.8 Buffers available for EA integration

The indicator provides the following buffers:

  • 0 - TrendBuffer
    Smoothed adaptive trend value (as described in section 2.5).Visible in main chart window as trend line.

  • 1 - RegimeBuffer
    Market regime flag: 1 = Trend , 0 = Range (section 2.7). Visible in main chart window as color classification of the trend line.

  • 2 - NoiseBuffer
    Normalized residual (Price − Trend) / Volatility (view section 2.6).

  • 3 - AlphaSmoothBuffer (internal calculation buffer)
    Smoothed adaptive alpha state used in the trend recursion (section 2.4/2.5).

  • 4 - SlopeBuffer (EA/diagnostics)
    Signed slope proxy of local trend strength (section 2.3), in price units per bar.

  • 5 - VolatilityBuffer (EA/diagnostics)
    Robust MAD volatility estimate (section 2.2), in price units.

  • 6 - SNRBuffer (EA/diagnostics)
    Signal-to-noise ratio used for regime and alpha decisions (section 2.4/2.7), dimensionless.

These buffers allow direct and efficient use in Expert Advisors via iCustom.

2.9 Recommended Setups

FX (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

Recommended timeframes: M5 – H1

VolatilityMADWindow = 20, SlopeWindow = 10, AlphaMin = 0.02, AlphaMax = 0.35, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.30, SNRScale = 1.0, TrendRegimeOnSNR = 1.5, TrendRegimeOffSNR = 1.0

Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)

Recommended timeframes: M1 – M15

VolatilityMADWindow = 30, SlopeWindow = 12, AlphaMin = 0.03, AlphaMax = 0.45, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.25, SNRScale = 1.2, TrendRegimeOnSNR = 1.8, TrendRegimeOffSNR = 1.2


Fast/Slow AROS crossover idea

Fast AROS (more reactive)

  • smaller VolatilityMADWindow

  • smaller SlopeWindow

  • higher AlphaMax

  • slightly higher AlphaEMAFactor (so alpha adapts faster)

Example:

VolatilityMADWindow = 15, SlopeWindow = 7, AlphaMin = 0.03, AlphaMax = 0.50, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.40, SNRScale = 1.0

Slow AROS (more stable)

  • larger VolatilityMADWindow

  • larger SlopeWindow

  • lower AlphaMax

  • slightly lower AlphaEMAFactor

Example:

VolatilityMADWindow = 35, SlopeWindow = 15, AlphaMin = 0.015, AlphaMax = 0.25, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.25, SNRScale = 1.0

Signal definition (simple)

  • Bullish cross: TrendFast crosses above TrendSlow

  • Bearish cross: TrendFast crosses below TrendSlow

This behaves very similarly to fast/slow MA crosses, but with adaptive responsiveness.


Final notes

  • The indicator is fully non-repainting and suitable for live trading.

  • Designed for manual trading and EA integration.

  • Uses robust statistics to handle real market conditions.


Produtos recomendados
Scalping PullBack Signal
Quang Huy Quach
5 (1)
Indicadores
1. Overview The Scalping PullBack Signal indicator is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to help traders identify scalping opportunities based on potential pullback and reversal signals. This tool is particularly useful on lower timeframes (below 15 minutes) but can also be applied on higher timeframes for longer-term trades. This indicator integrates several key analytical components, providing a comprehensive view of trends and potential entry/exit points, helping you make quick and e
FREE
SMMA Bands Indicator
Elie Baptiste Granger
Indicadores
The SMMA Bands indicator is an advanced volatility-based trading tool that creates 6 dynamic support and resistance levels around an envelope formed by two Smoothed Moving Averages (SMMA).  This indicator combines the reliability of SMMA trend identification with the precision of standard deviation-based volatility bands, making it suitable for both trend-following and mean-reversion strategies. Every band has its own buffer for use in EA. feel free to make suggestions and add reviews , i will
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicadores
O indicador SMC Venom Model BPR é uma ferramenta profissional para os traders que trabalham com o conceito Smart Money (SMC). Identifica automaticamente dois padrões principais no gráfico de preços: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) é uma combinação de três velas, em que existe um gap entre a primeira e a terceira velas. Forma uma zona entre níveis onde não há suporte de volume, o que geralmente leva a uma correção de preço. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) é uma combinação de dois padrões FVG que formam uma
High Low Open Close
Alexandre Borela
4.98 (42)
Indicadores
Se você gosta deste projeto, deixe uma revisão de 5 estrelas. Este indicador desenha os preços abertos, altos, baixos e finais para o especificado período e pode ser ajustado para um fuso horário específico. Estes são níveis importantes olhados por muitos institucional e profissional comerciantes e pode ser útil para você saber os lugares onde eles podem ser mais activa. Os períodos disponíveis são: Dia anterior. Semana anterior. Mês anterior. Quarto anterior. Ano anterior. Ou: Dia atual. Seman
FREE
Antique Trend
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicadores
The Antique Trend Indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Antique Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader both for Forex and binary options. There is no need to configure anything, everything has been perfected by time and experience, it works great during flats and trends. The Antique Trend indicator is a tool for technical analysis of financial markets, reflecting curren
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicadores
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicadores
A nova versão torna este indicador uma ferramenta completa para estudo, análise e operação de padrões probabilísticos. Suas funções incluem: Monitor de porcentagem de múltiplos ativos no gráfico. Martingales configuráveis. Vinte e um padrões pré-configurados, incluindo padrões Mhi e C3. Um editor de padrões avançado para armazenar até 5 padrões personalizados. Modo Backtest para testar resultados com relatório de perdas. Filtro de tendência. Filtro de hits. Opção de Ciclos de Martingale. Vários
The Goat Scalper
Giordan Cogotti
Experts
The Goat Scalper EA — Smart, Fast, and Built for Real Market Performance Overview The Goat Scalper EA is a next-generation trading system built to capture decisive market moves with surgical precision. Unlike typical scalpers that rely on risky methods such as martingale, grid, hedging, or arbitrage, The Goat uses a pure breakout logic based on advanced supply and demand zone detection, ensuring stable and transparent results in any condition. Core Strengths Smart Risk Management Stop Loss on
Supply and Demand MTFs
Mohammed Zakana Al Mallouk
Indicadores
Overview Supply & Demand (MTF) v1.00 is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically identifies and draws key supply and demand zones from up to three timeframes on your current chart. Supply zones mark areas where selling pressure was strong; demand zones mark areas where buying pressure was strong. Features Multi-timeframe detection Scan the current chart plus two higher timeframes for zones. Candle-strength filter Require a configurable number of strong candles to confirm each zone. Adjust
FREE
AIS Forest Fire Trend MT5
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicadores
Uma das sequências numéricas é chamada de "Forest Fire Sequence". Foi reconhecida como uma das mais belas novas sequências. Sua principal característica é que essa sequência evita tendências lineares, mesmo as mais curtas. É esta propriedade que formou a base deste indicador. Ao analisar uma série temporal financeira, este indicador tenta rejeitar todas as opções de tendência possíveis. E somente se ele falhar, ele reconhece a presença de uma tendência e dá o sinal apropriado. Esta abordagem pe
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.59 (34)
Indicadores
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
XCalper HiLo Activator
Aecio de Feo Flora Neto
Indicadores
HiLo Activator v1.02 by xCalper The HiLo Activator is similar to moving average of previous highs and lows. It is a trend-following indicator used to display market’s direction of movement. The indicator is responsible for entry signals and also helps determine stop-loss levels. The HiLo Activator was first introduced by Robert Krausz in the Feb. 1998 issue of Stocks & Commodities Magazine.
Triangular Moving Average Profesional
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Indicadores
Professional TMA Version 1.0 - Advanced Technical Analysis OVERVIEW The Professional TMA Centered is an advanced technical indicator based on the Triangular Moving Average (TMA) that provides multidimensional market analysis through accurate signals, dynamic bands, and automatic reversal point detection. What is a TMA (Triangular Moving Average)? The TMA is a doubly smoothed moving average that significantly reduces market noise while remaining sensitive to trend changes. Unlike traditiona
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicadores
Indicador único que implementa uma abordagem profissional e quantitativa para significar negociação de reversão. Ele capitaliza o fato de que o preço desvia e retorna à média de maneira previsível e mensurável, o que permite regras claras de entrada e saída que superam amplamente as estratégias de negociação não quantitativas. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Sinais de negociação claros Incrivelmente fácil de negociar Cores e tamanhos personalizáveis
Riko Trend mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Indicadores
The Riko Trend indicator is a revolutionary trend trading and filtering solution with all the important features of a trend tool built into one tool! The Riko Trend indicator is good for any trader, suitable for any trader for both forex and binary options. You don’t need to configure anything, everything is perfected by time and experience, it works great during a flat and in a trend. The Riko Trend indicator is a technical analysis tool for financial markets that reflects the current price f
Quantum Currency Array Indicator for MT5
QUANTUM TRADING SOFTWARE LIMITED
Indicadores
This indicator has been developed to identify and display these trends quickly and easily, allowing you to see instantly, those currency pairs which are trending, and those which are not – and in all timeframes, with just one click. The 28 currency pairs are displayed as a fan as they sweep from strong to weak and back again, and this is why we call it the ‘currency array’. All 28 pairs are arrayed before you, giving an instant visual description of those pairs that are trending strongly, those
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Experts
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicadores
Descrição geral Este indicador é uma versão aprimorada do Canal Donchian clássico, enriquecida com funções práticas para o trading real. Além das três linhas padrão (máxima, mínima e linha do meio), o sistema detecta breakouts e os mostra visualmente com setas no gráfico, exibindo apenas a linha oposta à direção da tendência atual para uma leitura mais limpa. O indicador inclui: Sinais visuais : setas coloridas nos breakouts Notificações automáticas : alerta pop-up, push e e-mail Filtro RSI : pa
FREE
HiLo Activator Plus
Rodrigo Galeote
5 (1)
Indicadores
HiLo Activator is one of the most used indicators to determine trend. Find it here with the ability to customize period and colors. This indicator also plots up and down arrows when there is a change on the trend, indicating very strong entry and exit points. HiLo fits well to different types of periods for day trading. You can easily understand when it is time to buy or sell. It works pretty good also for other periods like daily and monthly signalizing long-term trends. The use of the indicato
True Day
Aurthur Musendame
5 (1)
Indicadores
True Days is a tool designed specifically for the trader who wants to catch intraday volatility in price charts.  True day makes it easier for the trader to avoid trading in the dead zone - a period in time where markets are considered dead or non volatile. The trader can concentrate on finding opportunities only during periods of profound market movements. By default the indicator gives you a true day starting at 02:00 to 19:00 hours GMT+2. You can adjust according to your Time Zone. By deafult
FREE
TrendDetect
Pavel Gotkevitch
Indicadores
The Trend Detect indicator combines the features of both trend indicators and oscillators. This indicator is a convenient tool for detecting short-term market cycles and identifying overbought and oversold levels. A long position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the oversold area and breaks the zero level from below. A short position can be opened when the indicator starts leaving the overbought area and breaks the zero level from above. An opposite signal of the indicator can b
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
Indicadores
Hull Moving Average (HMA) para MT5 – Indicador de tendência rápido, suave e sem atraso O Hull Moving Average (HMA) é um indicador de tendência de alto desempenho para MT5, projetado para fornecer sinais ultra suaves e praticamente sem atraso. Diferente de SMA, EMA ou WMA, o HMA reage imediatamente às mudanças do mercado enquanto filtra o ruído — ideal para scalpers e traders intraday. Construído com um mecanismo eficiente de média móvel ponderada, utiliza a fórmula original de Alan Hull e produ
FREE
Manus Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MANUS PRO EA The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red?   The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you. MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your   TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM . Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It) FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps Zero Learning Curve   – Install, activate, and watch it wo
Your Trend Friend
Luigi Nunes Labigalini
5 (1)
Indicadores
A tendência é sua amiga! Veja a cor do indicador e faça suas operações nessa direção. Ele não repinta. Ou seja, depois que cada candle se fecha, a cor dele é definitiva e não irá se alterar. Você pode focar em movimentos mais curtos e rápidos ou tendências mais longas, basta testar o que melhor se encaixa no seu operacional de acordo com o ativo e tempo gráfico usado. Altere o parâmetro de entrada "Length" e o indicador irá se adaptar automaticamente (quanto maior ele for, maior a tendência an
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Versão 2025 249$ Apenas para os primeiros 5 compradores! Sinal ao Vivo Verifique o desempenho ao vivo do Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Estratégia de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced é uma versão aprimorada da estratégia Sonic R, automatizando operações com base na Dragon Band (EMA 34 e EMA 89) e incorporando algoritmos avançados para maximizar o desempenho. Timeframes: M15, M30 Pares suportados: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Estilo de Trading: Swing Trading - Retrações e
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicadores
Auto Optimized RSI   é um indicador de setas inteligente e fácil de usar, projetado para fornecer sinais de negociação precisos. Ele utiliza simulações de trades com dados históricos para identificar automaticamente os níveis de compra e venda de RSI mais eficazes para cada instrumento e período gráfico. Este indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação independente ou como parte da sua estratégia atual. É especialmente útil para traders de curto prazo. Diferente dos níveis fixos tradi
Apex V
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Experts
Apex V - Gold Advisor: Accuracy and Efficiency for MT5 The full list is available for your convenience at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller In the fast-paced world of forex trading, where every second and every pip counts, Apex Gold stands out as a tool designed to ensure highly accurate market entries. Designed specifically for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, this expert advisor is a powerful solution for traders seeking to maximize profitability while minimizing risk. Apex V u
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador para MT5 que fornece sinais precisos para entrar em uma negociação sem redesenhar. Ele pode ser aplicado a qualquer ativo financeiro: forex, criptomoedas, metais, ações, índices. Ele fornecerá estimativas bastante precisas e informará quando é melhor abrir e fechar um negócio. Assista o vídeo (6:22) com um exemplo de processamento de apenas um sinal que compensou o indicador! A maioria dos traders melhora seus resultados de negociação durante a primeira semana de negociação c
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Indicadores
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Indicadores
A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma nova fórmula. Com apenas UM gráfico, pode ler a força da moeda para 28 pares de Forex! Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de apontar o ponto exacto do gatilho de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada? Manual do utilizador:   clique aqui Este é o p
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Indicadores
De forma simples, você pode começar a operar quando o movimento dos números brancos — conhecidos como "pips" — começar a aparecer ao lado do candle atual. Os "pips" brancos indicam que uma operação de compra ou venda está ativa e se movendo na direção correta, conforme indicado pela cor branca. Quando o movimento dos pips brancos para e se transforma em uma cor verde estática, isso sinaliza o fim do momento atual. A cor verde dos números representa o lucro total obtido em "pips", independenteme
Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system
Jingfeng Luo
Indicadores
AI Adaptive Market Holographic System Indicator Based on Microstructure and Field Theory Abstract: This paper aims to explore the construction principles and implementation mechanism of a novel financial market analysis tool—the Micro gravity regression AIselfregulation system. This system fuses Market Microstructure theory, classical mechanics (elasticity and gravity models), information entropy theory, and adaptive AI algorithms. By aggregating Tick-level data in real-time, physically modeling
Quantum Breakout Indicator PRO MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Breakout PRO   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia Breakout Zones! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Quantum Breakout PRO       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada comercial a novos patamares com sua estratégia de zona de fuga inovadora e dinâmica. O Quantum Breakout Indicator lhe dará setas de sinal em zonas de breakout com 5 zonas-alvo de lucro e su
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
MonsterDash Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
3 (4)
Indicadores
MonsterDash Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern dashboard. It recognizes all major patterns. MonsterDash is a dashboard that displays all detected patterns for all symbols and (almost) all timeframes in sortable and scrollable format. Users can add their own user defined patterns . MonsterDash can open and update charts with the pattern found. Settings MonsterDash's default settings are good enough most of the time. Feel free to fine tune them to your needs. The color settings are for tho
Impulse correction and SCOB mapper WinWorld
LEGEX LTD
Indicadores
DESCRIÇÃO ICSM (Impulse-Correction SCOB Mapper) é o indicador que analisa o movimento do preço e identifica impulsos válidos, correções e SCOBs (Single Candle Order Block). É uma ferramenta poderosa que pode ser usada com qualquer tipo de análise técnica porque é flexível, informativa, fácil de usar e melhora substancialmente a consciência do trader sobre as zonas de interesse mais líquidas. CONFIGURAÇÕES Geral | Visuais Tema de cor — define o tema de cor do ICSM. SCOB | Visuais Mostrar S
ARIScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARIScalp is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Advanced Currency Impulse with Alert MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (1)
Indicadores
A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este indicador é uma ferramenta comercial única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque incorporámos uma série de características proprietárias e uma fórmula secreta. Com apenas UM gráfico, dá alertas para todos os 28 pares de moedas. Imagine como a sua negociação irá melhorar porque é capaz de identificar o ponto exacto de desencadeamento de uma nova tendência ou oportunidade de escalada! Construído sobre novos algoritmos sub
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicadores
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Trend Flow PRO
Aliaksandr Alferchyk
Indicadores
TREND FLOW PRO ajuda a identificar onde o mercado realmente muda de direção. O indicador destaca reversões de tendência e áreas onde os principais participantes do mercado voltam a entrar. As marcações BOS no gráfico representam mudanças reais de tendência e níveis-chave de timeframes superiores. Os dados do indicador não são redesenhados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento de cada candle. Principais elementos do indicador: BOS FLOW – ondas de tendência e mudanças reais de tendência. Repre
Stargogs Spike Catcher
Lorenzo Edward Beukes
4.5 (8)
Indicadores
Stargogs Spike Catcher V4.0 This Indicator is Developed To milk the BOOM and CRASH indices . Now Also work on weltrade for PAIN and GAIN indices. Send me Message if you need any help with the indicator.  CHECK OUT THE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER EA/ROBOT V3: CLICK HERE ALSO CHECK OUT SECOND TO NONEFX SPIKE CATCHER:   CLICK HERE STARGOGS SPIKE CATCHER V4.0 WHATS NEW! Brand New Strategy. This is the Indicator you need for 2025. New Trend Filter to minimize losses and maximize profits. New Trendline th
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
Indicadores
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicadores
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicadores
INSTRUÇÕES RUS  /  INSTRUÇÕES   ENG  /  Versão MT4 Principais funções: Exibe zonas ativas de vendedores e compradores! O indicador exibe todos os níveis/zonas de impulso iniciais corretos para compras e vendas. Quando esses níveis/zonas são ativados, onde a busca por pontos de entrada começa, os níveis mudam de cor e são preenchidos com cores específicas. Setas também aparecem para uma percepção mais intuitiva da situação. LOGIC AI - Exibição de zonas (círculos) para busca de pontos de entrada
Mais do autor
Volatility Regime ZScore Indicator
Viktor Nimrichtr
Indicadores
Volatility Regime ZScore Indicator Volatility Regime ZScore is a professional volatility–regime indicator designed to  classify the market into volatility regimes : low risk (calm market), normal conditions, high risk (unstable / news / breakout environments). This indicator answers a very specific question: “Is the market currently calm, normal, or unusually risky?” It does NOT predict price direction, trends, or entry points by itself. Instead, it acts as a risk and regime filter , not signa
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário