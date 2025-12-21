AROS Adaptive Robust OneSided Smoother

AROS (Adaptive Robust One-Sided Smoother)



is a non-repainting trend indicator designed for live trading.

It plots a smooth adaptive trend line directly in the main chart window, helping traders:

identify the current market trend ,

reduce noise and false signals during sideways markets,

adapt automatically to changing volatility conditions.

Unlike classic moving averages, AROS:

reacts faster during strong trends ,

becomes more stable during choppy or ranging markets ,

never uses future data (fully causal).

How to read the trend line on the chart

The Trend line represents the estimated underlying market direction:

Price above the trend line

→ bullish bias, trend-following long setups are favored.

Price below the trend line

→ bearish bias, trend-following short setups are favored.

Because the smoothing is adaptive:

during strong directional moves the line follows price more closely,

during ranging or noisy periods the line becomes smoother and more stable.

Trend line color indicates market regime:

Red = Trend regime (trend-following conditions)

Blue = Range regime (choppy/ranging conditions; be cautious with trend signals)

Simple trading ideas (examples)

Trend-following

Trade in the direction of the trend line.

Use pullbacks toward the trend line as potential entry areas.

Avoid counter-trend trades when the market is clearly trending.

Range / mean-reversion

When the market is ranging, price often oscillates around the trend line.

In such conditions, deviations from the trend line tend to revert back.

(Advanced users can automate these ideas using the provided buffers — see Section 2.)

Fast/Slow AROS crossover idea

Apply AROS twice with different responsiveness (smaller vs larger windows). Crosses between the two AROS trend lines can be used similarly to fast/slow moving-average cross signals. Example configuration is at chapter 2.9 below.



Simple explanation of the algorithm (non-technical)

AROS works in three main steps:

Noise measurement

The indicator estimates current market noise using a robust volatility measure (MAD), which is less sensitive to spikes and news. Trend strength estimation

It measures how strongly price moves in one direction (slope). Adaptive smoothing

If trend strength is high compared to noise → the trend reacts faster.

If noise dominates → the trend is smoothed more strongly.

This adaptive behavior happens automatically on every bar.

Input parameters

=== Lookback windows ===

VolatilityMADWindow

Lookback window (in bars) used to estimate market noise with a robust MAD volatility.

Higher values → more stable trend, slower reaction.

Lower values → more reactive trend, more sensitive to noise.

SlopeWindow

Lookback window (in bars) used to estimate trend strength (slope).

Higher values → smoother, slower trend detection.

Lower values → faster reaction to short-term moves.

=== Smoothing factors ===

AlphaMin

Minimum smoothing factor.

Defines how slow and smooth the trend can become in noisy or ranging markets.

AlphaMax

Maximum smoothing factor.

Defines how fast the trend can react during strong directional movement.

AlphaEMAFactor

EMA factor used to smooth the adaptive smoothing parameter itself.

Higher values → faster changes in trend responsiveness.

Lower values → smoother, more stable trend behavior.

SNRScale

Scaling constant controlling how quickly the indicator switches between slow and fast smoothing based on trend strength.

=== Regime thresholds ===

Used for evaluate market regime flags (Trend/Range) saved into RegimeBuffer used in EA integration.

TrendRegimeOnSNR

Threshold to enter Trend regime.

Higher values → fewer but stronger trend signals.

TrendRegimeOffSNR

Threshold to exit Trend regime and return to Range regime.

Creates hysteresis to avoid frequent regime switching.





2. Advanced / Quant section – Algorithm & EA integration

2.1 Conceptual model

Price is modeled as:

Price = Trend + Noise

The goal of AROS is to estimate the Trend component in real time, without repainting, while also providing information about Noise and Market Regime.

2.2 Robust volatility estimation

Price returns are computed as:

ΔPrice = Price(t) − Price(t−1)

Volatility is estimated using MAD (Median Absolute Deviation):

Volatility = 1.4826 × median( |ΔPrice − median(ΔPrice)| )

This approach is robust against spikes and outliers and is controlled by VolatilityMADWindow parameter.

2.3 Trend strength estimation

Trend strength is approximated by the average absolute price change:

Slope = ( 1 / K) × Σ |Price(t) − Price(t−k)| , k = 1 ..K

where K = SlopeWindow parameter.

2.4 Adaptive smoothing parameter (Alpha)

A signal-to-noise ratio is computed:

SNR = Slope / Volatility

The adaptive smoothing factor is then mapped into the interval:

Alpha = AlphaMin + (AlphaMax − AlphaMin) × (SNR / (SNR + SNRScale))

To avoid instability, Alpha is further smoothed using an EMA:

AlphaSmooth = AlphaEMAFactor × Alpha + (1 − AlphaEMAFactor) × AlphaSmooth(previous) AlphaMin, AlphaMax, SNRScale, AlphaEMAFactor are input parameters.



2.5 Trend update equation

The final trend is updated recursively:

Trend(t) = AlphaSmooth × Price (t) + ( 1 − AlphaSmooth) × Trend (t− 1 )

This formulation is:

fully causal,

O(1) per bar,

non-repainting.

2.6 Noise buffer (EA integration)

The Noise buffer contains the normalized residual:

Noise = (Price − Trend) / Volatility

(as described in sections 2.2 and 2.5)

It represents short-term deviation from the trend and is useful for:

mean-reversion strategies,

overbought / oversold detection,

channel construction.

2.7 Trend / Range regime flag

Using the same SNR measure:

If SNR ≥ TrendRegimeOnSNR → Trend regime (1) If SNR ≤ TrendRegimeOffSNR → Range regime (0) Else → keep previous regime

This hysteresis-based regime detection prevents frequent switching and provides a clean state signal for Expert Advisors.

TrendRegimeOnSNR, TrendRegimeOffSNR are input parameters.



2.8 Buffers available for EA integration

The indicator provides three buffers:

0 - TrendBuffer

Smoothed adaptive trend value (as described in section 2.5 ).Visible in main chart window as trend line.

1 - RegimeBuffer

Market regime flag: 1 = Trend , 0 = Range (section 2.7 ). Visible in main chart window as color classification of the trend line.

2 - NoiseBuffer

Normalized residual (Price − Trend) / Volatility (view section 2.6).

These buffers allow direct and efficient use in Expert Advisors via iCustom.





2.9 Recommended Setups

FX (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY)

Recommended timeframes: M5 – H1

VolatilityMADWindow = 20, SlopeWindow = 10, AlphaMin = 0.02, AlphaMax = 0.35, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.30, SNRScale = 1.0, TrendRegimeOnSNR = 1.5, TrendRegimeOffSNR = 1.0

Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)

Recommended timeframes: M1 – M15

VolatilityMADWindow = 30, SlopeWindow = 12, AlphaMin = 0.03, AlphaMax = 0.45, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.25, SNRScale = 1.2, TrendRegimeOnSNR = 1.8, TrendRegimeOffSNR = 1.2

Fast/Slow AROS crossover idea Fast AROS (more reactive) smaller VolatilityMADWindow

smaller SlopeWindow

higher AlphaMax

slightly higher AlphaEMAFactor (so alpha adapts faster) Example: VolatilityMADWindow = 15, SlopeWindow = 7, AlphaMin = 0.03, AlphaMax = 0.50, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.40, SNRScale = 1.0 Slow AROS (more stable) larger VolatilityMADWindow

larger SlopeWindow

lower AlphaMax

slightly lower AlphaEMAFactor Example: VolatilityMADWindow = 35, SlopeWindow = 15, AlphaMin = 0.015, AlphaMax = 0.25, AlphaEMAFactor = 0.25, SNRScale = 1.0 Signal definition (simple) Bullish cross : TrendFast crosses above TrendSlow

Bearish cross: TrendFast crosses below TrendSlow This behaves very similarly to fast/slow MA crosses, but with adaptive responsiveness.

Final notes