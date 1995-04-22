Quantum Liquidity Hunter Mt5

Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) — Smart Money Liquidity Grab & Reversal EA

Trade the stop-hunt. Don't get caught in it.

The Story Behind Every Losing Trade

Every trader has felt it: price rips through an obvious high or low, triggers your stop, and then reverses exactly where you were originally right. That isn't bad luck — it's liquidity. Above every swing high, every equal high, every previous day/week/month high, and every Asian/London/New York session high, retail stop-losses and breakout orders sit waiting. Smart money knows this, and it engineers exactly the move that sweeps that liquidity before the "real" move begins.

Quantum Liquidity Hunter (QLH) was built on one idea: instead of being the liquidity that gets hunted, trade with the hunt. QLH maps every meaningful liquidity pool on the chart in real time, waits for it to be swept, waits again for the market to reject that sweep and confirm a genuine reversal — and only then does it act. No guessing, no chasing, no emotional stop-out. Just a disciplined, rules-based engine watching the exact footprints that institutional order flow leaves behind.

What Makes QLH Different

QLH isn't a simple indicator-crossing robot. It's a complete liquidity-mapping and trade-management system built in layers:

🎯 Full Liquidity Mapping Engine Tracks swing highs/lows, equal highs/lows (liquidity clusters), Previous Day/Week/Month High-Low, and Asian/London/New York session highs and lows — all simultaneously, all updated live.

🔍 Confirmed Reversal Logic, Not Blind Breakouts QLH doesn't fire the moment a level breaks. It watches for the sweep, then waits for price to reject and close back inside the level before confirming a signal — filtering out a large share of the false breakouts that punish naive breakout bots.

🛡️ A Genuine Multi-Layer Risk Filter, Not Just an Entry Signal This is where QLH goes far beyond a typical signal-based EA:

Higher-Timeframe Trend Filter — only take signals that agree with the bigger picture (H4/D1 trend), instead of fighting it

— only take signals that agree with the bigger picture (H4/D1 trend), instead of fighting it Liquidity Confluence Filter — prioritizes zones where multiple liquidity pools stack together (a far stronger reaction zone than an isolated swing point)

— prioritizes zones where multiple liquidity pools stack together (a far stronger reaction zone than an isolated swing point) Volatility-Adaptive Detection — grab sensitivity adjusts automatically with ATR, so the engine behaves consistently in both quiet and explosive markets

— grab sensitivity adjusts automatically with ATR, so the engine behaves consistently in both quiet and explosive markets Cost-to-Risk Sanity Check — automatically skips setups where spread and slippage would eat too much of the risk

— automatically skips setups where spread and slippage would eat too much of the risk Real Economic Calendar News Filter — automatically pauses new entries around high-impact news events

— automatically pauses new entries around high-impact news events Consecutive-Loss Risk Throttle — automatically reduces risk or takes a cool-down break after a losing streak, instead of doubling down into a bad market regime

— automatically reduces risk or takes a cool-down break after a losing streak, instead of doubling down into a bad market regime Session-Based Entry Control — trade only the highest-liquidity London/New York hours, or trade Asian session with automatically reduced exposure

⚙️ Complete, Professional Trade Management Multiple Stop-Loss and Take-Profit modes (fixed, ATR-based, swing structure, liquidity target, risk:reward), automatic Break-Even, Trailing Stop, a 4-level Profit Lock system, and Partial Close — all working together to protect profit once a trade is open, not just to get you into one.

📊 Daily Profit Target & Daily Loss Limit Set a daily profit target and a daily loss limit — in percentage or fixed money terms. Once either is hit, QLH stops trading for the day automatically. Perfect risk discipline, built in, not left to willpower.

📈 Live On-Chart Performance Dashboard A clean, professional panel shows account status, engine status, active filters, and — importantly — real running statistics: signals fired, win rate, per-trade expectancy, and even average execution slippage, so you always know exactly how the EA is performing, not just whether it's "on."

Where QLH Excels

QLH's liquidity-mapping logic was designed around instruments where price respects clear structural levels and session behavior — and it shows most clearly on:

BTCUSD — 24-hour liquidity, sharp round-number reactions, and strong session-driven volatility give the engine exceptionally clean liquidity pools to work with

— 24-hour liquidity, sharp round-number reactions, and strong session-driven volatility give the engine exceptionally clean liquidity pools to work with XAUUSD (Gold) — a classic liquidity-grab instrument, with heavy institutional participation around session opens and daily/weekly levels

— a classic liquidity-grab instrument, with heavy institutional participation around session opens and daily/weekly levels Major & Minor Forex Pairs — session-based liquidity (Asian/London/New York highs-lows) is a textbook fit for currency market structure

Because the entire engine is level-based rather than pattern-based, it adapts naturally to any of these markets without needing a different "version" for each one.

Who Benefits Most From QLH

Price Action / Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders who already think in terms of liquidity, sweeps, and structure — and want that exact logic automated with discipline they can't always maintain manually

who already think in terms of liquidity, sweeps, and structure — and want that exact logic automated with discipline they can't always maintain manually Busy professionals and part-time traders who can't watch charts all session but still want a rules-based system working on their behalf

who can't watch charts all session but still want a rules-based system working on their behalf Risk-conscious traders and prop-firm / funded-account challenge participants , thanks to the built-in Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit that map directly onto typical prop-firm risk rules

, thanks to the built-in Daily Profit Target and Daily Loss Limit that map directly onto typical prop-firm risk rules Multi-asset traders who want one consistent, well-tested logic across BTCUSD, Gold, and Forex instead of juggling different tools

who want one consistent, well-tested logic across BTCUSD, Gold, and Forex instead of juggling different tools Traders tired of chasing breakouts who want an engine that specifically waits for confirmation before risking capital

who want an engine that specifically waits for confirmation before risking capital Anyone who has been stopped out right before the "real" move — because that is precisely the pattern QLH is built to trade

Recommended Setup

Timeframe: M15–H1 for the calculation engine (session/HTF filters work across any chart timeframe)

M15–H1 for the calculation engine (session/HTF filters work across any chart timeframe) Account type: Low-spread/ECN account recommended — the built-in Cost-to-Risk filter works best when your broker's execution costs are tight

Low-spread/ECN account recommended — the built-in Cost-to-Risk filter works best when your broker's execution costs are tight VPS: Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation, especially for BTCUSD

Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation, especially for BTCUSD Start on demo: As with any automated strategy, run QLH on a demo account first to confirm it fits your broker's conditions and your personal risk tolerance before going live

Transparency First

QLH is built to trade with discipline, not to make impossible promises. No trading system — automated or manual — can guarantee profit, and past performance (backtested or live) is never a guarantee of future results. Trading Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency CFDs carries a real risk of loss. QLH's daily loss limit, cost-ratio filter, and loss-streak throttle exist specifically to help manage that risk — but responsible position sizing and realistic expectations are still yours to bring. We recommend thorough demo testing and starting with risk you are fully comfortable losing.

Trade the Hunt. Don't Be the Hunted.

Quantum Liquidity Hunter gives you the same read on the market that institutional liquidity engineering leaves behind — mapped, confirmed, risk-managed, and fully automated. Add it to your chart, let it watch the levels that matter, and trade the reversal instead of the stop-out.