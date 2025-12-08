Quantum Frequency Indicator

🌟 Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI)

The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4

Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy

🔥 Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market

After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves happen.

This is not just another indicator.
This is a complete scientific upgrade to how traders understand the market.

🚀 Why QFI Is the Only Indicator You Need

✔ Works on All Assets

Forex • Crypto • Stocks • Indices • Metals • Commodities

✔ Up to 98% Signal Accuracy

Precision-engineered algorithm detects real trend direction before the crowd sees it.

✔ Non-Repainting—100% Stable Signals

Once a signal appears, it never changes.

✔ All Timeframes Supported

From M1 to Monthly, perfect for scalping, day trading, swing trading & long-term positions.

✔ Beginner-Friendly

Clear Buy/Sell signals—no complex analysis required.

💠 The Power Behind QFI

Traditional indicators analyze only price and volume.
QFI analyzes the market’s frequency signature—the hidden vibration patterns that drive price movement.

This allows QFI to:

  • Predict trend reversals early

  • Identify powerful breakout zones

  • Pinpoint perfect entry and exit points

  • Detect market energy flow shifts

  • Work consistently across any financial instrument

The result?
Smarter trading. Faster decisions. Higher accuracy.

🌍 A Universal Indicator for Global Traders

No matter where you trade or which broker you use, QFI integrates instantly with MT4 and delivers the same exceptional performance worldwide.

🧠 Built From 14 Years of Research

QFI is the result of long-term frequency analysis, mathematical modeling, and deep market research—giving you a tool that stands in a class of its own.

🎯 Take Control of the Market Today

Join the traders who are moving beyond traditional indicators and stepping into the future of frequency-based trading.

With QFI, you’ll experience:

  • Clear direction

  • Consistent results

  • Increased confidence

  • Less stress

  • More profitable trades

🔽 Get the Quantum Frequency Indicator Now

Unlock the world’s most advanced market frequency analyzer and transform the way you trade forever.

👉 BUY Today & Start Trading With True Precision


추천 제품
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
지표
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Boost binary option profesional
Sebastian Alejandro Merino Sepulveda
지표
Binarias & Forex (+90% Ratio-Win Next Candle) Espere que el precio llegue a una buena zona (fuerte) sea soporte, resistencia, zona de oferta o demanda, fibonacci level key, cifra redonda. Haciendo lo anterior definitivamente habrá una reversión en el precio y obtendrá su ITM en primera vela dando una efectividad del 100% siguiendo la tendencia. Es muy importante estar atento a las noticias fundamentales en el mercado y estas no afecten tu trading. Sesiones comerciales: cualquiera (24 horas).
Macd Confirmation Dashboard
Jerome Tommy Bodden
지표
This is the MACD Confirmation Dashboard that allows users to find signal across all timeframes where signals agree.  The Dashboard also provides ADR, AWR and AMR to allow its users to know range left for a pair.  The AI Scoring System is currently in its early development and will continue to be updated.  This Dashboard also has a Trade Executor that will Execute trades when signals are received however, this is a separate product and is in development and will begin sale as a compliment to the
Smart Trend Indicator STI
Elias Mtwenge
지표
Information about this tool Generally: The Smart Trend Indicator STI is designed for the purpose of showing you the direction of the trend.   How it works It is based on moving averages. The indicator works on all types of markets. The indicator works on all timeframes. The indicator works on all currency pairs. This indicator doesn't repaint. The light green histograms are for bullish trend. The green histograms are for fast buy signals. The light red histograms are for bearish trend. The dee
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
지표
Linear Trend Predictor - 진입 지점과 방향성 지원선을 결합한 추세 지표입니다. 고가/저가 채널을 돌파하는 원칙에 따라 작동합니다. 지표 알고리즘은 시장 노이즈를 걸러내고 변동성과 시장 역학을 고려합니다. 표시기 기능  평활화 방법을 사용하여 시장 추세와 BUY 또는 SELL 주문을 시작하기 위한 진입 시점을 보여줍니다.  모든 기간의 차트를 분석하여 단기 및 장기 시장 움직임을 파악하는 데 적합합니다.  어떠한 시장과 시간대에도 적용할 수 있으며, 입력 매개변수를 통해 거래자는 자신에게 맞게 지표를 독립적으로 사용자 지정할 수 있습니다.  설정된 지표 신호는 사라지거나 다시 그려지지 않습니다. 이는 캔들 마감 시 결정됩니다.  여러 유형의 알림이 화살표와 결합되어 있습니다.  이 지표는 독립적인 거래 시스템으로 사용할 수도 있고, 다른 거래 시스템에 추가하는 용도로도 사용할 수 있습니다.  모든 수준의 경험을 가진 거래자가 사용할 수 있습니다. 주요 매
Super Ichi
Sinan Durkan
지표
What is the Super Ichi Indicator? Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals. What Does It Do? Dual-Level Trend Analysis : Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines Automatic Signal Generation : Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points Real-Time Alert System : Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur Dynam
FREE
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
지표
이 지표는 실제 거래에 완벽한 자동 파동 분석 지표입니다! 사례... 참고:   웨이브 그레이딩에 서양식 이름을 사용하는 데 익숙하지 않습니다. Tang Lun(Tang Zhong Shuo Zen)의 명명 규칙의 영향으로 기본 웨이브를   펜   으로 명명하고 2차 웨이브 밴드를   세그먼트   로 명명했습니다. 동시에, 세그먼트에는 추세 방향이 있습니다.   주요 추세 세그먼트에는   이름이 지정되지만(이 이름 지정 방법은 향후 노트에서 사용됩니다. 먼저 말씀드리겠습니다.) 알고리즘은 굴곡 이론과 거의 관련이 없으므로 그렇게 해서는 안 됩니다. 이는 나의 시장 분석을   통해 요약된 끊임없이 변화하고 복잡한 운영 규칙을   반영합니다. 밴드는 더 이상 사람마다 다르지 않도록 표준화되고 정의되었습니다. 인위적인 간섭의 드로잉 방법은 시장 진입을 엄격하게 분석하는 데 핵심적인 역할을 합니다. 이 지표를 사용하는 것은 거래 인터페이스의 미학을 개선하고 원래의 K-line 거래를
Intellectual Price Action
Igor Kryuchkov
지표
The basis of the indicator is based on my trading strategy, according to which I trade daily. I automated my system so that it would learn on the market independently. The indicator will not show transactions on the history of the chart, since all calculations of the trading system are in real time. Differences from other indicators: Real time calculations Dynamic Take Profits Dynamic Signals Trend Signals Ideal for beginners Any Currency Pair Any TimeFrame Suitable for scalping To enter
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
지표
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
No Repaint Bext
Andrey Kozak
지표
No Repaint Bext is a ready-made trading system. Shows when to open and when to close trades, as well as in which direction. Every time a green arrow appears, you need to open a buy trade. Close all buy trades when a red arrow appears. The same goes for the opposite direction, every time a red arrow appears, open sell trades and close them all when a green arrow appears. We use the M5 timeframe for trading. You can trade on any cozy pair. This indicator does not repaint and practically does not
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
지표
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
지표
macd와의 3ma 교차를 기반으로 하는 바이너리 거래에 대한 지표로, 오픈 바에서 매수 및 매도 신호를 제공하며 다시 칠하거나 다시 칠하지 않습니다. 이 지표는 마틴게일 거래를 위해 만들어졌기 때문에 높은 승률에 초점을 맞추지 않으며, 지표는 연속으로 가장 낮은 손실 신호 수에 중점을 둡니다. 전략 : 최소 예치금은 1000 단위이며, 1 단위로 거래를 시작합니다(거래 규모는 1000 자본당 1 단위입니다) 현재 신호가 손실되면 다음 신호에서 거래 크기를 두 배로 늘립니다. 연속으로 최대 7개의 손실 신호가 있는 표시기 설정만 사용합니다. 지난 10000개의 양초에 대해(x개 양초에 대한 내역 거래를 표시하기 위해 설정에서 입력할 수 있는 숫자입니다) -권장 타이머 프레임 : 모두 - 사용기한 : 운영기간과 동일 매개변수: 1.빠른마 기간 2.빠른 MA형 3.느린마 시대 4..슬로우마타입 5.트렌드 마 시대 6.트렌드 MA타입 7.바 개수(신호 및 백테스트 결과를 표시하는 데 사
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
지표
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
지표
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Vidya pearson flow robot mql4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Experts
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
Experts
Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
지표
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Trade Invest Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
지표
Trade Invest Pro - Boss in the world of cryptocurrency! This indicator is ideal for cryptocurrency trading! Work on Trade Invest Pro took us half a year! But not in vain! Now only accurate signals near support - resistance levels! He showed himself well on timeframes m5 m15 for binary options! Optionally, it can be configured for forex for timeframes m30 and more! Reacts well to news! Doesn't paint! and does not disappear from the schedule! As soon as a red arrow appears, open a deal fo
Quantum Entry PRO
Aleksandr Makarov
지표
Special offer in honor of the New Year and Christmas!! https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/bossik2810 Quantum Entry is a powerful price action trading system built on one of the most popular and widely known strategies among traders: the Breakout Strategy! This indicator produces crystal clear buy and sell signals based on breakouts of key support and resistance zones. Unlike typical breakout indicators, it uses advanced calculations to accurately confirm the breakout! When a breakout occurs, you rec
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
지표
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (5)
지표
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Hidden Riskless Hedging
GEORGIOS VERGAKIS
지표
This type of riskless arbitrage is based on overlooked patterns, where the goal is to convert the trend of EURUSD into a set of periodic functions, each of which continuously crosses the zero line. Which means that the PnL of each set keeps oscillating between positive and negative. It is riskless because profitability depends NEITHER on trending action NOR flat market! It depends on obscure correlation patterns which you cannot see while looking at any of the 4 pairs involved. This you will no
BinaryExpert Indicador UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
지표
BINARYEXPERT 는 정확한 진입 신호를 원하는 바이너리 옵션 트레이더를 위해 설계된 강력한 기술 인디케이터입니다. MetaTrader 4용으로 개발된 이 도구는 EMA, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, ATR 등 여러 기술 지표를 결합하여 신뢰성 높은 CALL 및 PUT 신호를 생성합니다. 직관적인 인터페이스와 실시간 통계 패널을 통해 BINARYEXPERT 는 트레이더가 더 나은 결정을 내릴 수 있도록 지원합니다. 주요 기능 다중 지표 분석: EMA, RSI, MACD, Stochastic, ATR을 조합하여 강력하고 일관된 신호를 생성합니다. 신호 점수 시스템: 여러 조건을 만족하면 점수를 부여하고, 임계점 이상일 때만 신호를 생성합니다. 실시간 통계 패널: 승률, 트렌드 방향, 거래 세션 상태 등을 실시간으로 표시합니다. 사용자 정의 가능한 설정: EMA, RSI, Stochastic, ATR 기간과 점수 임계값을 사용자가 설정할 수 있습니다. 거래 시간 설정
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
빠르게 변화하는 금융 시장에서 모든 초는 중요하며 모든 결정은 거래를 성사시키거나 망칠 수 있습니다. 바이너리 해커 지표(Binary Hacker Indicator)는 분 단위로 가격 움직임을 분석하는 방식을 혁신할 준비가 된 획기적인 도구입니다. 거래의 정밀도 밝히기: 바이너리 해커 지표는 일반적인 거래 도구가 아닙니다. 실시간 분석기 역할을 하며 차트의 각 분을 분석하여 트레이더에게 귀중한 통찰력을 제공합니다. 광범위한 수동 분석이 필요한 기존 지표와 달리 바이너리 해커는 거래 전략에서 추측 작업을 제거하고 순수 데이터에 기반한 계산된 접근 방식을 제공합니다. 매 분의 힘: 거래의 매 분을 분석하고 매수와 매도 압력 사이의 복잡한 균형을 이해할 수 있다고 상상해보세요. 바이너리 해커를 통해 이러한 비전이 현실이 됩니다. 이 독창적인 지표는 시장을 지속적으로 모니터링하고 매 분마다 상승 틱과 하락 틱의 수를 계산하여 가격 액션의 본질을 쉽게 이해할 수 있는 정보로 정제합니다. 독특
Confluence Pro Indicator
Girish Kurwalkar
지표
ConfluencePro v2.0 – Ultimate Confluence Indicator for Binary Options & Forex Professional Multi-Filter Signal System with Dashboard, News Filter & Real-Time Statistics ConfluencePro v2.0 is the most advanced confluence-based indicator ever released on the MQL5 Market. It combines 17+ professional filters (Trend, Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Divergence, MTF Confirmation, News Events, Volume, Regime Detection and more) into a single, easy-to-read confluence score (0–100%). Only the hi
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
지표
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hea
Avex Pro Signal
Md Anawar Hossain
지표
Avex Pro Signal is an advanced multi-timeframe trading indicator engineered for MetaTrader 4, combining EMA Energy analysis with Trend technology to deliver precise entry signals, dynamic stop-loss levels, and optimal take-profit targets. This indicator is designed for both scalping and swing trading across all currency pairs and timeframes. Core Features Feature Details EMA Energy System 15 synchronized EMAs displaying bullish/bearish momentum with real-time visual confirmation SuperTrend Algor
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
지표
"Binary Smart Eye" MT4 지표는 바이너리 옵션 및 외환 시장 모두에 거래 신호를 제공하도록 설계되었으며, M1에서 W1까지 광범위한 시간 프레임에서 작동합니다. 추세 수준, 지능형 이동 평균 및 최적화된 거래 기간을 결합한 독점적인 전략을 사용하여 잠재적인 진입점을 식별합니다. 주요 기능에 대한 분석은 다음과 같습니다. 다중 시간 프레임 분석: 지표의 다용도성은 트레이더가 다양한 시간 프레임에서 이를 활용하여 M1의 스캘핑부터 W1의 장기 추세 추종까지 다양한 거래 스타일에 맞출 수 있도록 합니다. 독점 전략: "Binary Smart Eye"의 핵심은 다음을 활용하는 고유한 전략에 있습니다. 추세 수준: 이러한 수준은 주요 시장 추세 및 잠재적인 반전 지점을 식별하는 데 도움이 됩니다. 지능형 이동 평균: 시장 변동성에 적응하고 정확한 추세 방향을 제공하는 사용자 정의 이동 평균입니다. 스마트 거래 기간: 지표는 최적의 시장 조건을 포착하기 위해 특정 시간 기간을
TK Trend Surfer
Tomas Kremen
지표
Trend surfer is indicator based on volume calculation in combination with algorithm that recognize trend changes . For aditional filtering, user can choose from 3 different oscillators, or can use their combination. Basic idea of indicator is to give signal when current volume is above value defined as Volume MA period*Volume MA multiplier, and trend change algorithm detects start of new trend wave. When all conditions are met and new trend wave is detected, indicator plot arrow on chart. Arrows
이 제품의 구매자들이 또한 구매함
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryIndicator is a highly accurate indicator for trading binary options. It shows excellent results in scalping. This indicator is based in multifactor analysis of trend indicators, as well as confirmation oscillators, which in the end gives an increased accuracy of signals. Advantages of the indicator Increased accuracy of signals. Excellent results when trading binary options with a short expiration time from M30 to M1 . It works on any timeframes. Works with any trade symbols. Parameters
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
지표
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
지표
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
지표
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
지표
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
지표
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
지표
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
지표
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
지표
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
지표
MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
지표
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
제작자의 제품 더 보기
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5
Ashraful Alam
지표
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5 Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT5 Trade Forex, Crypto, Stocks & Indices With Advanced Frequency-Based Signals Overview The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) MT5 Version is a next-generation analytical tool designed to detect the hidden frequency structures within financial markets. Based on 14 years of research into market vibrations, price cycles and energy flow patterns, QFI provides traders with highly refined Buy and Sell zones across all major
필터:
리뷰 없음
리뷰 답변