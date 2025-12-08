Quantum Frequency Indicator

🌟 Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI)

The World’s First Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT4

Trade Forex, Crypto, and Stocks With Up To 98% Accuracy

🔥 Discover the Indicator That Decodes the Hidden Frequency of the Market

After 14 years of research into market vibration and frequency science, a revolutionary breakthrough has arrived. The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) reads the internal frequency of any financial market and generates ultra-precise Buy & Sell signals—before major moves happen.

This is not just another indicator.
This is a complete scientific upgrade to how traders understand the market.

🚀 Why QFI Is the Only Indicator You Need

✔ Works on All Assets

Forex • Crypto • Stocks • Indices • Metals • Commodities

✔ Up to 98% Signal Accuracy

Precision-engineered algorithm detects real trend direction before the crowd sees it.

✔ Non-Repainting—100% Stable Signals

Once a signal appears, it never changes.

✔ All Timeframes Supported

From M1 to Monthly, perfect for scalping, day trading, swing trading & long-term positions.

✔ Beginner-Friendly

Clear Buy/Sell signals—no complex analysis required.

💠 The Power Behind QFI

Traditional indicators analyze only price and volume.
QFI analyzes the market’s frequency signature—the hidden vibration patterns that drive price movement.

This allows QFI to:

  • Predict trend reversals early

  • Identify powerful breakout zones

  • Pinpoint perfect entry and exit points

  • Detect market energy flow shifts

  • Work consistently across any financial instrument

The result?
Smarter trading. Faster decisions. Higher accuracy.

🌍 A Universal Indicator for Global Traders

No matter where you trade or which broker you use, QFI integrates instantly with MT4 and delivers the same exceptional performance worldwide.

🧠 Built From 14 Years of Research

QFI is the result of long-term frequency analysis, mathematical modeling, and deep market research—giving you a tool that stands in a class of its own.

🎯 Take Control of the Market Today

Join the traders who are moving beyond traditional indicators and stepping into the future of frequency-based trading.

With QFI, you’ll experience:

  • Clear direction

  • Consistent results

  • Increased confidence

  • Less stress

  • More profitable trades

🔽 Get the Quantum Frequency Indicator Now

Unlock the world’s most advanced market frequency analyzer and transform the way you trade forever.

👉 BUY Today & Start Trading With True Precision


おすすめのプロダクト
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
インディケータ
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
Boost binary option profesional
Sebastian Alejandro Merino Sepulveda
インディケータ
Binarias & Forex (+90% Ratio-Win Next Candle) Espere que el precio llegue a una buena zona (fuerte) sea soporte, resistencia, zona de oferta o demanda, fibonacci level key, cifra redonda. Haciendo lo anterior definitivamente habrá una reversión en el precio y obtendrá su ITM en primera vela dando una efectividad del 100% siguiendo la tendencia. Es muy importante estar atento a las noticias fundamentales en el mercado y estas no afecten tu trading. Sesiones comerciales: cualquiera (24 horas).
Macd Confirmation Dashboard
Jerome Tommy Bodden
インディケータ
This is the MACD Confirmation Dashboard that allows users to find signal across all timeframes where signals agree.  The Dashboard also provides ADR, AWR and AMR to allow its users to know range left for a pair.  The AI Scoring System is currently in its early development and will continue to be updated.  This Dashboard also has a Trade Executor that will Execute trades when signals are received however, this is a separate product and is in development and will begin sale as a compliment to the
Smart Trend Indicator STI
Elias Mtwenge
インディケータ
Information about this tool Generally: The Smart Trend Indicator STI is designed for the purpose of showing you the direction of the trend.   How it works It is based on moving averages. The indicator works on all types of markets. The indicator works on all timeframes. The indicator works on all currency pairs. This indicator doesn't repaint. The light green histograms are for bullish trend. The green histograms are for fast buy signals. The light red histograms are for bearish trend. The dee
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
Linear Trend Predictor ー - エントリ ポイントと方向サポート ラインを組み合わせたトレンド インジケーター。高値/安値チャネルを突破するという原理に基づいて機能します。 インジケーターのアルゴリズムは市場のノイズをフィルタリングし、ボラティリティと市場の動向を考慮します。 インジケーターの機能  平滑化手法を使用して、市場のトレンドと、買い注文または売り注文を開くためのエントリー ポイントを表示します。  任意の時間枠のチャートを分析して、短期および長期の市場の動きを判断するのに適しています。  あらゆる市場や時間枠に適応可能な入力パラメータにより、トレーダーはインジケーターを独自にカスタマイズできます。  設定されたインジケーター信号は消えず、再描画もされません。ローソク足の終値で決定されます。  いくつかの種類の通知が矢印と組み合わされています。  このインジケーターは、独立した取引システムとして使用することも、他の取引システムへの追加として使用することもできます。  あらゆるレベルの経験を持つトレーダーが使用できます。 主なパラメータ Vol
Super Ichi
Sinan Durkan
インディケータ
What is the Super Ichi Indicator? Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals. What Does It Do? Dual-Level Trend Analysis : Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines Automatic Signal Generation : Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points Real-Time Alert System : Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur Dynam
FREE
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
インディケータ
このインジケーターは実践的なトレードに最適な自動波動分析のインジケーターです！ 場合... 注:   Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen) の命名規則の影響で、私は波のグレーディングに西洋の名前を使用することに慣れていません。基本的な波を ペン 、二次波のバンドを セグメント と名付けました。同時に、 セグメント にはトレンドの方向が指定されます (この命名方法は将来のノートで使用されます。最初に言っておきます)。ただし、アルゴリズムは曲がりくねった理論とはほとんど関係がないため、付けるべきではありません。これは、私の市場分析 によって要約された、絶えず変化する複雑な運用ルール を反映しています。 バンドは標準化され、人によって異なることがないよう定義されており、市場参入を厳密に分析する上で重要な役割を果たす人為的な干渉の描画方法が排除されています。 このインジケーターを使用することは、取引インターフェイスの美しさを改善することと同等であり、元の K ライン取引を放棄し、取引の新しいレベルに連れて行きます。また、宣伝の観点から顧客の認識も向上します。 イ
Intellectual Price Action
Igor Kryuchkov
インディケータ
The basis of the indicator is based on my trading strategy, according to which I trade daily. I automated my system so that it would learn on the market independently. The indicator will not show transactions on the history of the chart, since all calculations of the trading system are in real time. Differences from other indicators: Real time calculations Dynamic Take Profits Dynamic Signals Trend Signals Ideal for beginners Any Currency Pair Any TimeFrame Suitable for scalping To enter
King Binary Sure Shot BO
Md Meraz Mahmud
インディケータ
The Binary Profit Maker,  This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle . A Up Purple arrow means Buy and a Down Purple arrow means Sell. All arrows comes with Alert  like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that? How To Enter Trade? 1 minute candle 1 minute expire
No Repaint Bext
Andrey Kozak
インディケータ
No Repaint Bext は完全な取引システムです。エントリーとエグジットのタイミング、そして取引の方向を示します。 緑の矢印 が表示されるたびに、 買い注文 を開きます。 赤い矢印 が表示されたら、すべての買い注文を閉じます。 同様に、 赤い矢印 が表示されたら、 売り注文 を開き、 緑の矢印 が表示されたらすべての売り注文を閉じます。 取引には M5（1分足） を使用し、 どの通貨ペアでも取引可能 です。 このインジケーターは 再描画されず 、ほとんど遅延しません。ただし、 ローソク足が確定するまで待つ という自然な条件はあります。 RSI フィルター と**2 つのクラシックな反転パターン（エンゴルフィング、ピンバー）**を使用し、反転の瞬間をほぼリアルタイムで捉えます。 インジケーターの効果的な使い方 どの通貨ペアでも使用可能 （テスト済み： GBPUSD, EURUSD ） 時間足：M5（1分足） 初期資金：500ドル以上 取引ロット：0.01 緑の矢印 が表示されたら、買い注文を開く。 赤い矢印 が表示されたら、すべての買い注文を閉じる。 赤い矢印 が表示されたら、売
Impulse fractals indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
インディケータ
Impulse fractals indicator - is counter-trend oriented complex market fractal pattern.  Market creates bull/bear impulse, trend starts, fractals on impulsed wave are an agressive pullback signals. Buy arrow is plotted when market is bearish and it's impulse showed up-side fractal, and sell arrow is plotted when market is bullish and it's impulse showed dn-side fractal. Main indicator's adjustable inputs : impulsePeriod - main period of impulse histogram  filterPeriod  - smoothes impulse accordi
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
インディケータ
macd との 3ma クロスに基づくバイナリー取引用のインジケーターで、バーが開いているときに買いシグナルと売りシグナルを与え、再ペイントやバックペイントは行いません。 このインジケーターはマーチンゲール取引用に作成されているため、高い勝率には焦点を当てておらず、連続して最も低い損失シグナル数に焦点を当てています。 戦略 ： 最低入金額は 1000 単位で、1 単位で取引を開始します (取引サイズは資本 1000 ごとに 1 単位です) 現在のシグナルが失われた場合、次のシグナルでトレードサイズを2倍にします。連続で最大7つの損失シグナルを持つインジケーター設定のみを採用します。 過去 10000 キャンドル (x 個のキャンドル以上の履歴取引を表示するために設定で入力できる数値) -推奨タイマーフレーム：任意 -有効期限 : 運用された時間枠と同じ パラメーター ： 1.高速馬期 2.ファストマタイプ 3.スローマ期 4..スローマタイプ 5.トレンドマ期間 6.トレンドマタイプ 7.バー数 (シグナルとバックテスト結果を表示するために使用する履歴バーの数) 8.Macd Fal
Ugenesys AI MT4
Odaine Ramon Mcmillan
5 (1)
インディケータ
uGenesys AI - 90% Accurate Daytrading Indicator Introducing the ultimate forex trading indicator system, uGenesys AI, powered by cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytical techniques, including Time-Series Analysis and Genetic Algorithms. Our AI-powered trading system leverages the power of time-series analysis to identify trends and patterns in historical price data, allowing traders to make informed predictions about future market movements. By analyzing vast amounts of data, our syst
Trend Strength Pro
Andri Maulana
インディケータ
Discover the Power of Trend Strength Pro Unlock a new level of clarity in your trading with Trend Strength Pro , the ultimate tool for visualizing market momentum. Stop guessing and start seeing the true strength of a trend with a single glance. Our elegant and intuitive indicator helps you make smarter, more confident trading decisions. Key Advantages & Features Instantly See Trend Strength : Our color-coded histogram tells you whether the trend is getting stronger or weaker. Green means moment
FREE
Vidya pearson flow robot mql4
Ekaterina Saltykova
エキスパート
At the core of the VidyaPearsonFlow Robot lies the synthesis of two key principles : a daptive filtration of market noise and statistical analysis of correlations between major Forex pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, and XAUUSD. This is not merely an algorithm—it is a system that embodies the harmony of mathematical rigor and the flexibility required to operate in the ever-changing market environment. The Essence of the Method: Adaptive Filtration: The system dynamically adjusts to changing market
FiboPlusWaveRunner
Sergey Malysh
3.29 (7)
エキスパート
Expert.   Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on   Elliott waves   and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    visual panel for opening orders in manual trading. visual panel for sett
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
インディケータ
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
Trade Invest Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
インディケータ
Trade Invest Pro - Boss in the world of cryptocurrency! This indicator is ideal for cryptocurrency trading! Work on Trade Invest Pro took us half a year! But not in vain! Now only accurate signals near support - resistance levels! He showed himself well on timeframes m5 m15 for binary options! Optionally, it can be configured for forex for timeframes m30 and more! Reacts well to news! Doesn't paint! and does not disappear from the schedule! As soon as a red arrow appears, open a deal fo
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
インディケータ
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
Work Stations
Maryna Shulzhenko
エキスパート
Forex Workstation   is a powerful and efficient Forex trading bot designed to use patterns, price hold levels, volatility analysis and market scaling. This bot offers unique capabilities for automated trading and optimization of strategies on various currency pairs. Let's look at the main functions and settings of Forex Workstation: Main functions: • Multicurrency: Forex Workstation supports a wide range of currency pairs, which allows you to diversify your portfolio and distribute risks. • Usin
Consolidation Zone
Suvashish Halder
5 (5)
インディケータ
Consolidation Zone Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders to identify and capitalize on consolidation patterns in the market. This innovative indicator detects consolidation areas and provides timely alerts when the price breaks above or below these zones, enabling traders to make informed trading decisions. MT5 Version :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118748 Join To Learn Market Depth -   https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/suvashishfx Key Features: 1. Consolidation Detecti
FREE
Trend Arrow Super
Aleksandr Makarov
5 (2)
インディケータ
Trend Arrow Super The indicator not repaint or change its data. A professional, yet very easy to use Forex system. The indicator gives accurate BUY\SELL signals. Trend Arrow Super is very easy to use, you just need to attach it to the chart and follow simple trading recommendations. Buy signal: Arrow + Histogram in green color, enter immediately on the market to buy. Sell signal: Arrow + Histogram of red color, enter immediately on the market to sell.
BinaryExpert Indicador UranoTrader
Lucas Braz Quintas
インディケータ
こちらが、 BINARYEXPERT インジケーターの日本語版の説明文です。元のフォーマットと専門的なトーンを忠実に維持しています。 BINARYEXPERT は、バイナリーオプション取引で正確なエントリーシグナルを求めるトレーダー向けに開発された強力なテクニカルインジケーターです。MetaTrader 4 向けに設計されており、EMA、RSI、MACD、ストキャスティクス、ATR など複数のテクニカル指標を組み合わせて、信頼性の高い CALL および PUT シグナルを生成します。直感的なインターフェースとリアルタイム統計パネルにより、 BINARYEXPERT はより賢明な取引判断をサポートします。 主な特徴 マルチインジケーター分析： EMA、RSI、MACD、ストキャスティクス、ATR を活用して、強力なシグナルを生成します。 シグナルスコアリングシステム： 複数の条件が揃った際に高確率でエントリーできるよう、スコアベースでシグナルを生成します。 リアルタイム統計パネル： 勝率、トレンド方向、取引セッションの状況などを表示し、素早い判断が可能です。 カスタマイズ可能なパラメー
Binary Hacker Indicator
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
バイナリーハッカーインジケーター 金融市場の高速な世界では、1秒も無駄にできません。すべての意思決定が、取引の成否を分けるのです。そこで登場するのが、バイナリーハッカーインジケーターです。これは、トレーダーに貴重な洞察を提供するために、チャート上の1分ごとに分析を提供する画期的なツールです。 バイナリーハッカーは、手動による広範な分析が必要な従来のインジケーターとは異なり、トレーディングストラテジーから推測作業を取り除き、純粋なデータに基づいた計算されたアプローチを提供します。 取引における精度の向上： バイナリーハッカーインジケーターは、一般的なトレーディングツールではありません。チャート上の各分を分析し、トレーダーに貴重な洞察を提供するリアルタイムアナライザーとして機能します。 バイナリーハッカーを使用すると、売買圧力の微妙なバランスを理解しながら、取引の1分ごとに分析する機能を備えています。この機能により、常に市場の勢いに沿った取引を行うことができます。 1分ごとのパワー： 取引の1分ごとに分析し、売り買い圧力の微妙なバランスを理解する能力を想像してみてください。バイナリーハッカ
Confluence Pro Indicator
Girish Kurwalkar
インディケータ
ConfluencePro v2.0 – Ultimate Confluence Indicator for Binary Options & Forex Professional Multi-Filter Signal System with Dashboard, News Filter & Real-Time Statistics ConfluencePro v2.0 is the most advanced confluence-based indicator ever released on the MQL5 Market. It combines 17+ professional filters (Trend, Smart Money Concepts, Market Structure, Divergence, MTF Confirmation, News Events, Volume, Regime Detection and more) into a single, easy-to-read confluence score (0–100%). Only the hi
BOA Burn Signals Indicator MT4
Eugene Kendrick
インディケータ
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) BURN Signals Indicator provides signals based on Ana Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: MACD & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .  All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visually and hea
Avex Pro Signal
Md Anawar Hossain
インディケータ
Avex Pro Signal is an advanced multi-timeframe trading indicator engineered for MetaTrader 4, combining EMA Energy analysis with Trend technology to deliver precise entry signals, dynamic stop-loss levels, and optimal take-profit targets. This indicator is designed for both scalping and swing trading across all currency pairs and timeframes. Core Features Feature Details EMA Energy System 15 synchronized EMAs displaying bullish/bearish momentum with real-time visual confirmation SuperTrend Algor
Binary Smart Eye
Ramzi Abuwarda
インディケータ
「Binary Smart Eye」MT4インジケーターは、バイナリーオプションと外国為替市場の両方で取引シグナルを提供するために設計されており、M1からW1までの広範囲な時間枠で動作します。トレンドレベル、インテリジェントな移動平均、最適化された取引期間を組み合わせた独自の戦略を採用し、潜在的なエントリーポイントを特定します。 主な機能の内訳は以下のとおりです。 マルチタイムフレーム分析: インジケーターの多様性により、トレーダーはさまざまな時間枠で利用でき、M1でのスキャルピングからW1での長期トレンドフォローまで、さまざまな取引スタイルに対応します。 独自の戦略: 「Binary Smart Eye」の核となるのは、以下を利用する独自の戦略です。 トレンドレベル: これらのレベルは、優勢な市場トレンドと潜在的な反転ポイントを特定するのに役立ちます。 インテリジェントな移動平均: 市場のボラティリティに適応し、正確なトレンド方向を提供するカスタマイズされた移動平均です。 スマート取引期間: インジケーターは、特定の時間期間に基づいてシグナル生成を最適化し、最適な市場状況を捉えること
TK Trend Surfer
Tomas Kremen
インディケータ
Trend surfer is indicator based on volume calculation in combination with algorithm that recognize trend changes . For aditional filtering, user can choose from 3 different oscillators, or can use their combination. Basic idea of indicator is to give signal when current volume is above value defined as Volume MA period*Volume MA multiplier, and trend change algorithm detects start of new trend wave. When all conditions are met and new trend wave is detected, indicator plot arrow on chart. Arrows
ReTest Pro Histogram m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
インディケータ
Crypto_Forex MT4用インジケーター「 ReTest Pro Histogram 」、リペイント機能なし。 - ReTestPro_Histogramインジケーターは、強いS/Rレベルを再度テストした後、主要トレンド方向へのエントリーシグナルを探すのに使用できます。 - ReTestProヒストグラムは2色で表示できます。弱気トレンドは赤、強気トレンドは緑です。 - ヒストグラムの列が同じ色で連続して表示されている場合、新しいトレンドが発生していることを意味します。 - ReTestシグナルは、ヒストグラム内で反対色の列とトレンド色の列で表示されます（画像を参照）。 - インジケーターにはモバイルとPCの両方でアラートが組み込まれています。 - インジケーターにはスプレッド・スワップ情報表示機能があり、インジケーターが接続されている通貨ペアの現在のスプレッドとスワップを表示します。 - 画面には、口座残高、エクイティ、証拠金も表示されます。 - Info Spread Swap Displayはチャートの任意の場所に配置できます。 0 - 左上隅、1 - 右上、2 -
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
インディケータ
Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
インディケータ
BinaryUniversal is a signal indicator for binary options and Forex. In its work, the indicator uses a complex algorithm for generating signals. Before forming a signal, the indicator analyzes volatility, candlestick patterns, important support and resistance levels. The indicator has the ability to adjust the accuracy of the signals, which makes it possible to apply this indicator for both aggressive and conservative trading. The indicator is set in the usual way, it works on any time period and
EasyWay Trade Panel Buy Sell Arrows RegrChannel ZZ
Borislav Shterev
インディケータ
#EasyWayTradePanel indicator for #MetaTrader4 , is trade assistants for manual trading in any #currency in #FOREX , #CRYPTOCURRENCY as #Bitcoin , #Ethereum , #Lightcoin and more. Also is EasyWay to use for #COMMODITY as #Gold , #Silver , #Oil , #Gas ...... and #CFDs . When installed on the chart in your chosen time frame and trading tool, the indicator automatically draws the following custom indicators used in the EasyWayTradePanel trading strategy. 1) Zigzag_Extreme_Indicator, 2) Regression_C
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
FFx Engulfing Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line Lines
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
FFx InsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too close buy/sell entry suggestions 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the c
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
FFx OutsideBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry. 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low. 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward. Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart. Remove the suggestion once the price reached the SL line.
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
FFx PinBar Setup Alerter gives trade suggestions with Entry, Target 1, Target 2 and StopLoss. Below are the different options available: Entry suggestion - pips to be added over the break for the entry Minimum candle size - to avoid too small candles 3 different options to calculate the SL - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at the pattern High/Low 3 different options to calculate the 2 TPs - by pips, by ATR multiplier or at Risk/Reward Offset the dashboard - any place on the chart Remove the sugges
FFx MACD Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx Stochastic Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx RSI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly) Define the width (number of bars) for each tim
FFx CCI Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx Williams Percent Range Divergences
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The purpose of this new version of the MT4 standard indicator provided in your platform is to display in a sub-window multiple timeframes of the same indicator with its divergences. See the example shown in the picture below. But the display isn't like a simple MTF indicator. This is the real display of the indicator on its timeframe. Here's the options available in the FFx divergences indicator: Select the timeframes to be displayed (M1 to Monthly). Define the width (number of bars) for each ti
FFx MACD Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
THE GRAFF III
Antonin Skaryd
インディケータ
The [GRAFF] III manual trading system is based on multiple MetaTrader (MT4) indicators. Together, the entire PACK of GRAFF III indicators makes an advanced trading tool. The system consists of over 20 different custom-built indicators which have been carefully selected and tested in the long term to produce strong and efficient trading signals. The particular indicators are based on different mathematical formulas, so the entire system is calibrated to remove false signals from its own indicator
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
FFx Universal Strength Meter PRO is more than a basic strength meter. Instead of limiting the calculation to price, it can be based on any of the 19 integrated strength modes + 9 timeframes. With the FFx USM, you are able to define any period for any combination of timeframes. For example, you can set the dashboard for the last 10 candles for M15-H1-H4… Full flexibility! Very easy to interpret... It gives a great idea about which currency is weak and which is strong, so you can find the best pai
Pan PrizMA C D Phase
Aleksey Panfilov
インディケータ
Pan PrizMA CD Phase is an analogue of the МetaТrader 5 indicator , and is an option based on the Pan PrizMA indicator. Details . Averaging by a quadric-quartic polynomial increases the smoothness of lines, adds momentum and rhythm. Extrapolation by the sinusoid function near a constant allows adjusting the delay or lead of signals. The value of the phase - wave status parameter (which is close in meaning to the trigonometric phase or the angle of the radius-vector rotation in the trigonometric p
Green Wall Arrows
Daniel Luchinger
1 (1)
インディケータ
The Name Green Wall : Arrows hits a lot of TP, by changing the idea of non using SL as something bad, but instead use Small TP and a lot of free Margin and Patience. Use micro TP and a lot of Free Margin with this indicator on Forex. It also can be used with Binary Options. This strategy is intended to be traded Manually. This Indicator runs on Open Bar, arrows will delete when price are against it. The only Indicator Parameter is Alerts true/false, all the rest is included inside the code. Arro
Golden Monowave
Ahmed Mohamed Ali
インディケータ
Golden Monowave is monowave indicator, the monowave theory is one of Elliott wave approach and one of most complicate and accurate method. Golden Monowave can shortcut many major steps to identify and describe the monowave. It works on any timeframe and with any trading instrument, including currencies, indices, futures, etc. Input Parameters initial_Bars - set the initial number of bars to calculate. wave_color - select the color of the wave. label_color - select the color of labels. temp_labe
Ticks Size
Viktor Kolmakov
インディケータ
This indicator displays in a separate window the difference between the number of points which increased the price, and the number of points that decreased the price during the time interval specified in the settings. The time interval for calculation is expressed as the number of bars of the chart the indicator is attached to. This approach allows you to evaluate the movement direction (growth or fall) of the instrument's price, the strength of the movement and the size of the movement in point
FFx Basket Scanner
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
MetaTrader 5 version available here : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/24882 FFx Basket Scanner is a global tool scanning all pairs and all timeframes over up to five indicators among the 16 available. You will clearly see which currencies to avoid trading and which ones to focus on. Once a currency goes into an extreme zone (e.g. 20/80%), you can trade the whole basket with great confidence. Another way to use it is to look at two currencies (weak vs strong) to find the best single pairs
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
インディケータ
NostradamusMT4 is a powerful indicator from the set of professional trader. The indicator is based on Andrei Spiridonov's original price calculation method (ESTIMATED PRICE) for the current candle price. Advantages The indicator does not redraw. It works on any timeframes. Works with any trading instruments. Perfectly suitable for scalping and trading binary options. Parameters Color - color of the ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE line. How to work with the indicator The indicator forms the ESTIMATED P
FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
インディケータ
MetaTrader 5 version available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/25794 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO is a complete suite for support and resistance levels. Support and Resistance are the most used levels in all kinds of trading. Can be used to find reversal trend, to set targets and stop, etc. The indicator is fully flexible directly from the chart 4 periods to choose for the calculation: 4Hours, Daily, Weekly and Monthly 4 formulas to choose for the calculation: Classic, Camarilla, Fibonac
作者のその他のプロダクト
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5
Ashraful Alam
インディケータ
Quantum Frequency Indicator MT5 Universal Market Frequency Analyzer for MT5 Trade Forex, Crypto, Stocks & Indices With Advanced Frequency-Based Signals Overview The Quantum Frequency Indicator (QFI) MT5 Version is a next-generation analytical tool designed to detect the hidden frequency structures within financial markets. Based on 14 years of research into market vibrations, price cycles and energy flow patterns, QFI provides traders with highly refined Buy and Sell zones across all major
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信