TrendView Zero Automator

📌 TrendView Zero Automator — Full Automation with One Click

TrendView Zero Automator is the official automation module designed to work seamlessly with the TrendView Zero indicator. While the indicator analyzes the market, selects the best internal configuration, and generates trading signals, the Automator transforms those signals into fully automated trades.

It follows the same philosophy as TrendView Zero: zero complexity and maximum clarity. A single on-screen button controls the entire system, while the inputs remain minimal and intuitive.

⚙️ How It Works

The Automator monitors the buy and sell signals generated by TrendView Zero and automatically executes trades on the trader’s behalf.

Because TrendView Zero must always be attached to the same chart, the Automator will never open trades without it. If the indicator is missing or has invalid settings, the Automator remains disabled for safety.

The result is a clean, stable, and fully automated system that preserves the simplicity of the indicator while giving traders the option to let the strategy run autonomously.

🛠️ Inputs Explained

  • Use automatic Recommended Lots from indicator

When enabled, the Automator uses the lot size calculated by TrendView Zero based on historical performance and account balance.

This is the default option, providing consistent position sizing.

  • Manual lots (only used when automatic lots are disabled)

If the trader prefers to define the lot size manually, the automatic mode can be turned off and a custom lot size entered here.

This value is ignored when “Use automatic Recommended Lots” is set to true.

  • Allow entering trades already started by indicator

If set to false (default), the Automator will wait for the next new signal created by TrendView Zero before opening a trade.

If set to true, the EA may enter trades that the indicator already started earlier, effectively joining a trade mid-way when one already exists.

  • Minimum status required to allow trades

This defines the lowest Strategy Score rating allowed for new trades.

If the indicator’s score falls below this threshold, the Automator will temporarily stop opening new positions.

However, ongoing positions may still be closed normally.

When the score rises again to the required level, the Automator automatically resumes normal operation.

🎛️ Automation Button (On-Chart Control)

The Automator displays a single graphical button in the top-right corner of the chart.

This button is the center of control and real-time feedback.

  • OFF (Gray)

Default state. Every time the Automator is added to the chart, or when the user changes symbol or timeframe, the system resets to OFF for safety.

  • ON (Green)

The Automator is active, fully connected to the market, and ready to open or close trades based on the signals of TrendView Zero.

  • ON (Orange)

The EA is active but will not open new trades because the Strategy Score is below the minimum allowed. It will still manage and close existing positions when required.

  • OFF (Red)

The Automator detected a problem: TrendView Zero is missing from the chart, misconfigured, or not generating valid data.

In this state, trading is disabled to prevent accidental execution.

The button changes color automatically based on the current system state, allowing the user to see at a glance whether trading is active, restricted, or disabled.

🔄 Market Open Requirement

The button only works when the market is receiving live ticks. If the market is closed, the EA cannot update the button state and it cannot be turned ON or OFF.

This prevents syncing issues and ensures the Automator always operates with live market data.

📈 Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

TrendView Zero Automator can manage trades independently across different timeframes of the same asset.

Each trade contains a comment indicating the timeframe that generated it, ensuring full separation and avoiding interference between multiple charts.

This allows traders to automate multiple strategies simultaneously. For example, one setup on M15 and another on H1 on the same asset: each one respecting its own TrendView Zero configuration and signals.

🚀 TrendView Zero + Automator: A Complete Automated System

Together, TrendView Zero and TrendView Zero Automator form a complete intelligent and automated trading solution.

The indicator finds the best strategy while the Automator executes it.

Just a clean, reliable, fully automated trading workflow.

---

TrendCore Labs — Professional Trading Tools for Modern Traders


Key level wedge MT5
Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
Индикаторы
The   Key level wedge MT5   indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones. Advantages  The   Key level wedge MT5   block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.  The   Key level wedge MT5   includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean
Auto TradePanel Basic Demo
Viktor Weidenthal
Утилиты
This Tradepanel is an Utility for Traders Who want ot use Basic MoneyManagement for Calculation of Lotsize  I have created the basic edition only to give an Overview with Limited Functionality Full Features are available with  Auto TradePanel  Pro. (This is Only Because it can not be Tested in Strategy Tester ).  Complete Description is available at  "Auto TradePanel Pro".  in This Version Basic Functionality ( Calculation of Lotsize ) open /close Positions is working in the same way as in Pro
FREE
Camarilla Pivot
Philip Thakadiyil George
Эксперты
Camarilla Pivot Pro EA is a fully automated trading robot built around the powerful Camarilla Pivot Point formula. The EA calculates intraday pivot levels (H1–H6 & L1–L6) and trades based on price reactions at major Camarilla reversal and breakout zones. It is designed for traders who want a clean, mechanical, and proven pivot-based strategy without repainting signals or complicated indicators.
VWAP Daily
Anton Polkovnikov
Индикаторы
Индикатор средневзвешенной цены или VWAP. Всем известный стандартный VWAP с началом расчета от начала дня добавлен функцией выбора периодизации. Он может рассчитываться как каждый день, так и на иных периодах. Также индикатор допускает исключение объема из расчета, что позволит использовать его на крипторынках и форексе. Имеется алерт на пересечение ценой VWAP.Имеются 1 и 2 сигмы. Настройки: Volume: включение и выключение объема в механизме расчета Period: выбор периода отрисовки VWAP (15 мин, 3
Pivot Points MT5
Igor Semyonov
Индикаторы
Pivot Points MT5 - цветной, универсальный, мультивалютный/мультиинструментальный индикатор системы уровней Pivot Points , состоящий из трех версий: Standard Old, Standard New и Fibo , выбираемых пользователем по желанию. Построение идет для финансовых инструментов в отдельном окне . По выбору пользователя система автоматически рассчитывает точку разворота Pivot Point на основе рыночных данных за истекший день ( PERIOD_D1 ) и систему уровней сопротивления и поддержки по три в каждом. Пользователю
TheTrendHunterMax
Salvador Ursua
Утилиты
Short description : TheTrendHunterMax   is a LIMITED VERSION tool that can be used either as a trading robot for automated trading or just a signal provider for manual trading.  As an EA, it uses the techniques we usually employ in trading like determining the highs and lows on the trading chart. With this, it determines the trend convergence and divergence in the chart. Combined with the volatility, price movements, it analyzes the possible order type that can be most profitable. By default,
FREE
