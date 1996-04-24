DynamicTrendLevels MT5

Adaptive Trend Support & Resistance Pro

Turn Trends into Trading Opportunities

Adaptive Trend Support & Resistance Pro is an advanced trend-following indicator that dynamically transforms into support and resistance zones based on market direction.

When the market enters an uptrend, the indicator automatically switches to green and creates dynamic support levels. Price often retraces toward these levels before continuing higher, helping traders identify high-probability trend continuation opportunities.

When the market enters a downtrend, the indicator switches to red and acts as dynamic resistance. Price frequently pulls back toward these levels before resuming the bearish move.

Key Features

✔ Automatic trend detection

✔ Dynamic support and resistance levels

✔ Color-changing trend confirmation

✔ Trend continuation entry zones

✔ Real-time market adaptation

✔ Non-repainting calculations

✔ Works on all markets and timeframes

How to Read the Indicator

Bullish Trend (Green)

The indicator turns green when an uptrend is detected.

The plotted levels act as dynamic support.

Price corrections often return to these levels.

Rejections from the support zone may signal trend continuation.

Bearish Trend (Red)

The indicator turns red when a downtrend is detected.

The plotted levels act as dynamic resistance.

Price pullbacks often test these levels.

Rejections from the resistance zone may signal continuation of the downtrend.

Ideal For

Trend-following traders

Scalpers

Day traders

Swing traders

Suitable Markets

Gold (XAUUSD)

Forex

Indices

Cryptocurrencies

Main Advantage

Unlike traditional trend indicators that only show direction, Adaptive Trend Support & Resistance Pro creates dynamic reaction zones where price frequently retraces before continuing the dominant trend. This allows traders to identify both trend direction and potential entry areas using a single indicator.

Slogan:

"Follow the trend, trade the pullback, catch the continuation."