DynamicTrendLevels MT5

  • Индикаторы
  • Hicham Ait Taleb
    Hicham Ait Taleb

    Hicham Ait Taleb

    3.5 (2)
    Я — профессиональный трейдер и опытный разработчик, специализирующийся на создании советников (Expert Advisors) и пользовательских индикаторов для платформ MetaTrader. Обладая глубокими знаниями в области технического анализа и алгоритмической торговли, я разрабатываю автоматизированные стратегии
    9 продуктов 1 тема
  • Версия: 1.0
  • Активации: 5
Adaptive Trend Support & Resistance Pro

Turn Trends into Trading Opportunities

Adaptive Trend Support & Resistance Pro is an advanced trend-following indicator that dynamically transforms into support and resistance zones based on market direction.

When the market enters an uptrend, the indicator automatically switches to green and creates dynamic support levels. Price often retraces toward these levels before continuing higher, helping traders identify high-probability trend continuation opportunities.

When the market enters a downtrend, the indicator switches to red and acts as dynamic resistance. Price frequently pulls back toward these levels before resuming the bearish move.

Key Features

✔ Automatic trend detection

✔ Dynamic support and resistance levels

✔ Color-changing trend confirmation

✔ Trend continuation entry zones

✔ Real-time market adaptation

✔ Non-repainting calculations

✔ Works on all markets and timeframes

How to Read the Indicator

Bullish Trend (Green)

  • The indicator turns green when an uptrend is detected.
  • The plotted levels act as dynamic support.
  • Price corrections often return to these levels.
  • Rejections from the support zone may signal trend continuation.

Bearish Trend (Red)

  • The indicator turns red when a downtrend is detected.
  • The plotted levels act as dynamic resistance.
  • Price pullbacks often test these levels.
  • Rejections from the resistance zone may signal continuation of the downtrend.

Ideal For

  • Trend-following traders
  • Scalpers
  • Day traders
  • Swing traders

Suitable Markets

  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Forex
  • Indices
  • Cryptocurrencies

Main Advantage

Unlike traditional trend indicators that only show direction, Adaptive Trend Support & Resistance Pro creates dynamic reaction zones where price frequently retraces before continuing the dominant trend. This allows traders to identify both trend direction and potential entry areas using a single indicator.

Slogan:
"Follow the trend, trade the pullback, catch the continuation."


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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам
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PrimeScalping
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PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
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CRT Confluence Pro
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CRT Confluence Pro by TraderJess92 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for traders who use the CRT methodology , institutional structure, liquidity sweeps, FVG, CISD and multi-timeframe analysis. The indicator helps identify high-confluence CRT setups through a clean visual sequence: HTF candles, TS / liquidity sweep, first CISD after the TS, FVG zones, Daily/Weekly Bias and DOL as the logical target of the setup . Main Features Displays HTF candles directly on the main chart. Aut
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