Visual Spread Monitor Indicator

• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.

Visual Spread Monitor: Your Essential Tool for Precision Trading

Take control of your trading costs and master your market entries with the Visual Spread Monitor, the ultimate indicator for tracking and analyzing one of the most critical variables in trading: the spread. Designed for scalpers, day traders, and anyone who demands precision, this tool provides a clear, real-time visualization of the spread directly on your chart, empowering you to make smarter, more informed trading decisions.

Stop guessing and start seeing. High spreads can silently erode your profits and turn winning strategies into losing ones. The Visual Spread Monitor reveals the true cost of your trades, allowing you to avoid volatile conditions, identify the best trading times, and protect your capital with unmatched clarity.

The Logic Behind the Visual Spread Monitor

This indicator is built on a straightforward yet powerful principle: providing traders with actionable data about market spread. It operates in a dedicated window on your chart, ensuring your price analysis remains clean and unobstructed.

Here is a detailed breakdown of its core logic:

  1. Real-Time Spread Plotting: At its heart, the indicator captures the spread value for every tick and plots it as a continuous line graph. This gives you an immediate and intuitive understanding of the current spread and its recent history. You can instantly see if the spread is stable, spiking, or trending upwards, allowing you to adapt your strategy accordingly.

  2. Custom Spread Threshold: The key analytical feature is the SpreadThreshold input. You define a specific spread level in points that you consider significant. The indicator then diligently monitors the spread in relation to this level.

  3. Threshold Crossing Events: The indicator is programmed to log two critical events, which are designed for analysis rather than as direct buy or sell signals:

    • Threshold Crossed Up: When the spread, which was previously at or below your defined threshold, suddenly moves above it, the indicator logs this event. This is a crucial warning that trading costs are increasing, often due to low liquidity or high volatility (like during news releases).

    • Threshold Crossed Down: When the spread, which was previously above your threshold, returns to a level at or below it, the indicator logs this event as well. This signals that market conditions may be stabilizing and that it could be safer to enter a trade.

  4. Intelligent Signal Filter: To prevent a flood of notifications during choppy conditions, the indicator includes a unique BarsDelay feature. When enabled, it ensures that after a threshold crossing event is logged, no new events will be recorded for a specified number of bars. This intelligent filter ensures you only pay attention to significant, sustained changes in the spread, not minor, fleeting fluctuations.

  5. Professional-Grade Logging: For serious traders who analyze market behavior, the Visual Spread Monitor includes a comprehensive logging system. You can choose to have all threshold crossing events printed to the experts journal or saved to a dedicated log file. This data is invaluable for reviewing how your broker's spread behaves at different times of the day or during specific market events, helping you build a more robust trading plan.

Key Features

  • Crystal Clear Visualization: Plots the current spread in a separate, easy-to-read window.

  • Customizable Threshold: Set a spread level that matters to you and receive detailed logs when it's crossed.

  • Smart Event Filtering: Avoid noise with the bar delay feature, ensuring you only focus on meaningful spread changes.

  • Advanced Data Logging: Log all spread events to the terminal or a file for in-depth historical analysis. The system includes automatic log file rotation to manage size.

  • Fully Customizable: Change the spread line color and all parameters to perfectly match your trading style and chart setup.

  • Manual Trading Aid: Includes a LotSize input as a convenient on-chart reminder for your manual trading execution.

  • Lightweight and Efficient: The indicator is optimized to run smoothly without slowing down your MetaTrader terminal.

Who is this for?

The Visual Spread Monitor is an indispensable tool for:

  • Scalpers: Who need to enter and exit trades with surgical precision at the lowest possible cost.

  • News Traders: Who must monitor spread widening during high-impact economic events.

  • Manual Traders: Who want to time their entries perfectly when the spread is most favorable.

  • System Analysts: Who need reliable spread data to backtest strategies or evaluate a broker's conditions.

Invest in your trading success. For just $30, the Visual Spread Monitor gives you the professional edge you need to navigate the markets with confidence. Add it to your toolkit today and never fall victim to high spreads again.

