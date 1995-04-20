Sharp Scalper

The “Sharp Scalper” indicator is high-frequency trading tool designed for quick, short term trades in the forex market. It focus on identifying rapid price movement and generating signals for best entry. This indicator is known for its ability to capture small profit opportunities multiple times throughout the day making it ideal for scalpers looking to capitalize on market volatility. The” sharp scalper” indicator employs advance algorithms to detect market trends and fluctuation, helping traders make swift and informed decisions   


PAIR : EUR/USD , USD/JPY , GBP/USD , USD/CHF , AUD/USD , USD/CAD , NZD/USD , EUR/AUD , GBP/JPY , XAUUSD ,  EUR/AUD ,  EUR/JPY

Timeframe: 1 Minute 

BUY : When blue arrow appears 

Sell :  When Red arrow appears 

Set target and stop-loss at the nearest support and resistance level 


Note : Trading with low spread account is highly recommended




Рекомендуем также
BinaryScalping
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryScalping - профессиональный индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами и скальпинга. Алгоритм работы индикатора основан на расчете опорных точек ( Pivot) для каждого временного периода отдельно, анализируется расположение цены торгового инструмента относительно опорных точек и вычисляется вероятность совершения торговой операции. В индикатор встроен фильтр торговых сигналов по глобальному тренду. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом и работает с любым торговым инструментом. На графике
BinaryUniversal
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryUniversal - сигнальный индикатор для бинарных опционов и форекс. В своей работе индикатор использует сложный алгоритм генерации сигналов. Прежде чем сформировать сигнал, индикатор анализирует волатильность, свечные модели, важные уровни поддержки и сопротивления. В индикаторе есть возможность настроить точность сигналов, что дает возможность применить данный индикатор как для агрессивной, так и для консервативной торговли. Индикатор устанавливается обычным образом, работает на любом времен
NostradamusMT4
Andrey Spiridonov
1 (1)
Индикаторы
NostradamusMT4 - мощный индикатор из набора профессионального трейдера. В основе индикатора лежит авторский метод Андрея Спиридонова расчета цены (ESTIMATED PRICE) для текущей цены свечи. Преимущества Индикатор не перерисовывается; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любыми торговыми инструментами; Отлично подходит для скальпинга и торговли бинарными опционами. Параметры Color - цвет линии ESTIMATED PRICE FUTURE . Порядок работы с индикатором Индикатор формирует расчетную цену
Limitless MT4
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Limitless MT4    - это универсальный индикатор который подойдет каждому как начинающему так и опытному трейдеру работает на всех валютных парах криптовалютах сыре акциях Limitless MT4 - уже настроен и не требует дополнительной настройки   А теперь главное Почему    Limitless MT4 ? 1 полное отсутствие перерисовки  2 два года тестирования лучшими специалистами в трейдинге 3 точность правильных сигналов превышает 80% 4 хорошо показал себя в торговле во время выхода новостей Правила торговли  1 сигн
WanaScalper MT4
Isaac Wanasolo
1 (1)
Индикаторы
A scalping indicator based on mathematical patterns, which on average gives signals with relatively small SL, and also occasionally helps to catch big moves in the markets (more information in the video) This indicator has three main types of notifications: The first type warns of a possible/upcoming signal on the next bar The second type indicates the presence of a ready signal to enter the market/open a position The third type is for SL and TP levels - you will be notified every time price re
Ideal Arrow Signal Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Данный инструмент хорошо себя зарекомендовал при тестировании на рынке форекс на валютной паре EUR/USD. Так же тестировали для Бинарных опционов этот инструмент смог показать хорошие качество сигналов на валютной EUR/USD. СИГНАЛЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЕТ ПЕРЕМЕЩАЯЕТ СТРЕЛКУ НА 1 СВЕЧУ МАКСИМУМ ТАКОЕ ВСТРЕТИТЬСЯ КРАЙНЕЙ РЕДКО Сигналы данного инструмента формируются во время свечи входить в сделку стоит после закрытия свечи на которой был сформирован сигнал. Стрелка зелёного цвета обозначает возможно
ScalpGuard Pro Arrows
Obaida Kusibi
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор предназначен для скальпинга на низких таймфреймах (M1–M15) на волатильных рынках, таких как основные валютные пары (например, EURUSD, GBPUSD). Он генерирует неперерисовывающиеся сигналы на покупку (зеленая стрелка вверх) и продажу (красная стрелка вниз) на основе пересечения экспоненциальных скользящих средних (EMA), подтвержденного импульсом RSI и пересечением MACD, минимизируя ложные сигналы на флетовом рынке. Как использовать: Прикрепите индикатор к графику MT4. Ищите стрелки
Scalper M5 system
Andrey Kozak
Индикаторы
« Scalper M5 system » — мощный инструмент, предназначенный для скальпинговых стратегий на рынке Форекс. С точностью до 95% этот индикатор дает надежные сигналы для открытия сделок без перерисовки. Он использует простой, но эффективный подход для определения краткосрочных торговых возможностей, что делает его подходящим для трейдеров всех уровней. Алгоритм индикатора учитывает различные факторы, такие как динамика цен, волатильность и рыночные тенденции, чтобы отфильтровывать ложные сигналы и об
ADG gainMASTER
Alvin Garcia
Индикаторы
This advisor enters the market at the opening of   London Market . It has a automatic function that give buy (arrow up green) and sell (arrow down red) signal when the indicator met high probabilities requirements.Once the signal is generated it is the trader discretions to start the order button and do trade manually. Stop loss are base on ATR. Recommended Take profit is 20pips.  The trading system is suitable for both experienced traders and beginners.  Timeframe is  M5 . Minimum account bal
Towers
Yvan Musatov
Индикаторы
Towers -  Индикатор тренда, показывает сигналы, можно использовать с оптимальным коэффициентом риска. В расчетах использует надежные алгоритмы. Показывает благоприятные моменты для входа в рынок стрелками, то есть использовать индикатор достаточно просто. Он сочетает в себе несколько фильтров, отображая на графике стрелки входа в рынок. Учитывая это обстоятельство, спекулянт может изучить историю сигналов инструмента и оценить его эффективность. Как видите торговать с таким индикатором легко. До
Mast
Sergei Zakhariia
Индикаторы
Трендовый стрелочный индикатор MT4 - это мощный инструмент для технического анализа, который поможет трейдерам определить направление тренда на финансовых рынках. Этот индикатор основан на использовании нескольких математических алгоритмов и методов анализа цены, что позволяет давать точные и прозрачные сигналы для входа в рынок. Рабочий таймфрейм H1.  Описание индикатора включает в себя стрелки вверх и вниз, которые указывают на будущее направление ценового движения. Кроме того, индикатор может
Powerful Binary Options
Ellan Dirgantara Tholkhah
Индикаторы
This is the binary options signal you all have been looking for. This in a modified version of the Garuda Scalper, that has been modified for Binary Options traders. Signals are very unique! Why this is so effective for binary options is because  it is a trend following system, it understands that the trend is your friend. It takes advantage of the buying/selling after the pullback in continuation of the current trend wave.  Because  signals are generated after the pullback,   you can place shor
Full STO
Roman Smoroda
Индикаторы
Индикатор Full STO (включает в себя все версии трех индикаторов STO: Premium, Gold, Silver) - STABLE TRADE OPTION предназначен для автоматической торговли бинарными опционами.  ЧИТАЕМ ВНИМАТЕЛЬНО!!!!! ВАЖНО В одном терминале создаем два шаблона с разными экспирациями, шаблон на 18:01, 18:02 с экспирацией от 1 до 15 минут и шаблон 22:00 c экспирацией от 10 до 20 минут. Winrate: 71% over the past 5 years Money management: 0.3% from the deposit Данная версия индикатора настроена только на торго
Target Striking
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Target Striking - Один из лучших инструментов для торговли на Бинарных Опционах! Настроен настолько мощно что можно не только на валютных парах торговать но и на сырье золоте нефти! Так же можете попробовать на криптовалюте! Идеально подходит для торговли на валютных парах, процент надежных сделок больше +75% Инструмент для торговли уже настроен на лучшую прибыль! Только  Target Striking способен открыть вам потенциал торгового рынка! С ним сигналы ровные и точные без перерисовки, открывается си
Binary Option Fire
Yaroslav Varankin
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор разработан для скальпинга на рынке Форекс и торговли бинарными опционами. Сигнал появляется при открытии новой свечи. Рекомендации по применению: Для Бинарных Опционов: Рекомендуется открывать сделки при появлении сигнала на 1 свечу. Сигнал на покупку появляется, когда синий икс сменяет красный, а сигнал на продажу — когда красный икс сменяет синий, как показано на скриншотах. Для Рынка Форекс: Вход в сделку производится при появлении сигнала, как описано выше. Рекомендуется уста
FREE
Price Grid Navigator
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Индикаторы
Индикатор Price Grid Navigator Price Grid Navigator — это мощный и интуитивно понятный торговый инструмент, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в динамическом определении ключевых уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Он предоставляет чёткие визуальные подсказки для потенциальных точек входа, выхода и зон разворота, что делает его незаменимым инструментом для трейдеров любого уровня опыта. Динамически рассчитывая и отображая эти уровни, индикатор предоставляет трейдерам наглядное визуальное представ
FREE
Binary Options Momentum Signals
Majeed Odubela
Индикаторы
SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
Market Maestro MM4
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Market Maestro: Ваш Идеальный Партнер для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форекс Если вы ищете надежного помощника для торговли на валютном рынке, Market Maestro — это именно то, что вам нужно. Этот современный Forex-бот создан с использованием самых передовых технологий и алгоритмов, что позволяет ему эффективно анализировать рыночные данные и принимать обоснованные торговые решения в режиме реального времени. Основные Характеристики Market Maestro 1. Мультивалютность для Широких Возможностей Ma
Smart Reversal Signal
Evgeny Belyaev
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Smart Reversal Signal  - это профессиональный индикатор для платформы MT4, разработанный группой профессиональных трейдеров. Этот индикатор подойдет для работы на Forex и на бинарных опционах. Приобретая данный индикатор вы получаете: Отличные сигналы индикатора. Бесплатную поддержку по продукту. Регулярные обновления. Возможность получать сигналы различными способами: алерт, на телефон, по почте. Можно использовать на любом финансовом инструменте(Forex, CFD, опционы) и периоде. Параметры ин
BinaryIndicator
Andrey Spiridonov
Индикаторы
BinaryIndicator - высокоточный индикатор для торговли бинарными опционами. Отличные результаты показывает при скальпинге. Основу данного индикатора составляет многофакторный анализ трендовых индикаторов, а также подтверждающих осцилляторов, что в итоге дает повышенную точность сигналов. Преимущества индикатора Повышенная точность сигналов; Показывает отличные результаты при торговле бинарными опционами с временем экспирации от M30 до M1 ; Работает на любых временных интервалах; Работает с любым
Scalping Entry Points
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Scalping Entry Points - ручная торговая система, которая может подстраиваться под движения цены и давать сигналы для открытия сделок без перерисовки. Направление тренда индикатор определяет центральным уровнем поддержки и сопротивления. Точечный индикатор предоставляет сигналы для входов и выходов. Подходит для ручной торговли внутри дня, скальпинга и бинарных опционов. Работает на всех тайм-фреймах и торговых инструментах. Индикатор дает несколько типов оповещений. Как использовать продукт Си
Scalping Code
Thomas Bradley Butler
Индикаторы
Scalping Code is for trend scalping.  It is simple to use and is profitable.  It can work on any time frame and any asset.  This indicator can be used on it's own or together with another system.  The arrow does not repaint or recalculate.   The rules are as follows:   A blue arrow above the moving average is a buy. An exit for the buy above the moving average is a red arrow or target. A red arrow below the moving average is a sell. An exit for the red below the moving average is a blue arrow
Scalping Channel mq
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Индикаторы
Индикатор Crypto_Forex "Scalping_Channel" для MT4. - Scalping Channel имеет границы волатильности на основе ATR. - Отлично подходит для скальпинговой торговли: - Входите в сделки, размещая отложенный лимитный ордер на средней линии. - Рассматривайте бычьи входы, когда имеет место зеленый устойчивый восходящий канал и хотя бы 1 свеча закрылась выше верхней границы (см. рисунки). - Рассматривайте медвежьи входы, когда имеет место красный устойчивый нисходящий канал и хотя бы 1 свеча закрылась ни
KBO V2 For Binary Option
Md Meraz Mahmud
Индикаторы
Alright. This indicator works on MT4 and is very easy to use. When you receive a signal from it, you wait for that candle with the signal to close and you enter your trade at the beginning of the next new candle. A red arrow means sell and a green arrow means buy. All arrows comes with Popup Alert like for easy identification of trade signal. Are you okay with that?   100% non repaint Work All Major currency  Pair,  1 minute time frame 1 minute expire
Bruces Price Predictor Dashboard
Bruce Webb
Индикаторы
This is a Dashboard Indicator based on Bruce's Price Predictor Indicator . This Dashboard will Give you a visual to see the trend direction without having to flip through timeframes, so you can always be trading in direction of the trend, with little effort.  I Recommend   www.CoinexxBroker.com  as a great broker and the one I personally use *Non-Repainting Dashboard Arrows *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Swing Trading *Dashboard Arrow Entry Alerts *Dashboard Arrow Signals
Signal histogram scalper
Murodil Eminjonov
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Signal histogram scalper" это повальный индикатор в виде гистограммы и сигналов без перерисовки и запаздывания. Индикатор " Signal histogram scalper" показывает на графике наиболее лучшие точки входа по тренду.  Лучше его использовать в паре с другими трендовыми индикаторами в качестве фильтра. Индикатор показывает хорошие результаты на таймфрейме М5 Сигнал генерируется после закрытия свечи и появляется в виде кругляшков зелёного и красного цвета. Индикатор " Signal histogram scalper
Max LotSize
Luis Alberto Atuncar Sanchez
5 (2)
Индикаторы
LotSize Indicator Discover the appropriate lot size to use in your trades based on the available margin. This indicator provides valuable information for risk management. If the indicator shows a value of 0, it means that your balance or available margin is insufficient for trading. It is important to maintain adequate margin levels for safe trading practices. This indicator is exclusively designed for the MT4 platform, a popular and reliable trading platform in the market. With the LotSize Indi
FREE
Shark Surfer
Roman Sheikin
Индикаторы
Shark Surfer - индикатор нового поколения, который использует хорошо зарекомендовавшую себя торговлю по тренду. Подходит как для скальпинга, так и для средне- и долгосрочной торговли. Shark Surfer проанализирует выбранную вами валютную пару и нарисует место рекомендуемого входа в сделку, тейк-профит и стоп-лосс. Shark Surfer подходит для торговли по всем валютным парам и на всех таймфреймах. Имеет email и push-уведомления о появившихся торговых сигналах. Торговой стратегией индикатора является п
Binary Booster
Yaroslav Varankin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор торговли бинарными опционами: Надежный инструмент для ваших сделок Этот индикатор специально разработан для торговли бинарными опционами и доказал свою высокое качество, надежность и достаточную точность, в зависимости от динамики графика. Основные моменты: Интерпретация сигналов: Когда появляется синий крестовый сигнал, это указывает на потенциальный вход в сделку, хотя сам по себе он считается слабым сигналом. Однако, если синий крест сопровождается стрелкой, это считается более наде
Aspara111
Gesang Pangestu
Индикаторы
This indicator allows you to trade binary options and specially programmed to get the momentum to follow the trend that is happening in the live market. This indicator is based on trend strength, price correction and advanced technical analysis,this is 100% NO REPAINT. This indicators specifically for manual trading, I suggest using a platform that uses an expiration time    Timeframe : M1 or M5 Expired Time : 1 Candle Pair   : Any ( even better in the CAD market ) Time Session : Europe and NewY
С этим продуктом покупают
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Индикаторы
Gann Made Easy - это профессиональная, но при этом очень простая в применении Форекс система, основанная на лучших принципах торговли по методам господина У.Д. Ганна. Индикатор дает точные BUY/SELL сигналы, включающие в себя уровни Stop Loss и Take Profit. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после покупки! Я поделюсь своими рекомендациями по использованию индикатора. Также вас ждет отличный бонусный индикатор и торговый ассистент в подарок! Вероятно вы уже не раз слышали о торговли по методам Ганна. Как пр
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Индикаторы
Инновационный индикатор, использующий эксклюзивный алгоритм для быстрого и точного определения тренда. Индикатор автоматически рассчитывает время открытия и закрытия позиций, а также подробную статистику работы индикатора на заданном отрезке истории, что позволяет выбрать наилучший торговый инструмент для торговли. Вы также можете подключить свои пользовательские стрелочные индикаторы к Scalper Inside Pro для проверки и расчета их статистики и прибыльности. Инструкция и настройки: Читать... Осно
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Game Changer — это революционный трендовый индикатор, разработанный для использования с любым финансовым инструментом, который превратит ваш MetaTrader в мощный анализатор трендов. Индикатор не перерисовывается и не запаздывает. Он работает на любом таймфрейме и помогает определять тренд, сигнализирует о потенциальных разворотах, служит механизмом трейлинг-стопа и выдает оповещения в режиме реального времени для оперативной реакции рынка. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы опытным трейдером, пр
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Индикаторы
M1 SNIPER — это простая в использовании торговая система. Это стрелочный индикатор, разработанный для тайм фрейма M1. Индикатор можно использовать как отдельную систему для скальпинга на тайм фрейме M1, а также как часть вашей существующей торговой системы. Хотя эта торговая система была разработана специально для торговли на M1, ее можно использовать и с другими тайм фреймами. Первоначально я разработал этот метод для торговли XAUUSD и BTCUSD. Но я считаю этот метод полезным и для торговли на д
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Эта приборная панель работает на 28 валютных парах. Он основан на 2 наших основных индикаторах (Advanced Currency Strength 28 и Advanced Currency Impulse). Он дает отличный обзор всего рынка Forex. Он показывает значения Advanced Currency Strength, скорость движения валюты и сигналы для 28 пар Forex на всех (9) таймфреймах. Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, когда вы сможете наблюдать за всем рынком с помощ
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Apollo SR Master — это индикатор уровней поддержки/сопротивления со специальными функциями, которые упрощают и повышают надежность торговли с использованием зон поддержки/сопротивления. Индикатор рассчитывает зоны поддержки/сопротивления в режиме реального времени без задержек, выявляя локальные максимумы и минимумы цены. Затем, для подтверждения сформированной зоны поддержки/сопротивления, индикатор выдаёт специальный сигнал, который сигнализирует о том, что зону поддержки/сопротивления можно у
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Индикаторы
В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 20%! Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Впервые в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показать истинную силу валюты золота, серебра, нефти, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH и т.д. Это уникальный, высококачественный и доступный торговый инструмент, потому что мы включили в него ряд собственных функци
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Индикаторы
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY TILL 25TH DECEMBER MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with the prevailing mark
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (74)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Ai - отличный инструмент, который улучшит анализ рынка трейдером, сочетая идентификацию тренда с точками входа и предупреждениями о развороте. Этот индикатор позволяет пользователям уверенно и точно ориентироваться в сложностях рынка Форекс Помимо первичных сигналов, индикатор Trend Ai определяет вторичные точки входа, возникающие во время откатов или коррекций, позволяя трейдерам извлекать выгоду из коррекции цены в рамках установленного тренда. Важные преимущества: · Работае
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Индикаторы
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Индикаторы
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — инструмент для торговли на рынке Форекс нового поколения. В НАСТОЯЩЕЕ ВРЕМЯ СКИДКА 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator — это эволюция наших популярных индикаторов, объединяющая мощь трех в одном: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 отзывов) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 отзывов) + CS28 Combo Signals (бонус). Подробности об индикаторе https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Что предлагает индикатор Strength нового поколения?  Все, что вам нравило
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Индикаторы
Внутридневная стратегия, основанная на двух фундаментальных принципах рынка. В основе алгоритма лежит анализ объемов и ценовых волн с применением дополнительных фильтров. Интеллектуальный алгоритм индикатора дает сигнал только тогда, когда два рыночных фактора объединяются в одно целое. Индикатор рассчитывает волны определенного диапазона, а уже для подтверждения волны индикатор использует анализ по объемам. Данный индикатор - это готовая торговая система. Все что нужно от трейдера - следовать с
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является супер комбинацией двух наших продуктов Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Он работает на всех временных рамках и графически показывает импульс силы или слабости для 8 основных валют плюс один символ! Этот индикатор специализирован для отображения ускорения силы валюты для любых символов, таких как золото, экзотические пары, товары, индексы или фьючерсы. Первый в своем роде, любой символ может быть добавлен в 9-ю строку, чтобы показат
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Индикаторы
Available for   MT4   and   MT5 . Join the Market Structure Patterns channel to download materials available for study and/or additional informations. Related posts: Market Structure Patterns - Introdução Get it now with 50% off | Previously priced at $90 | Offer valid until December 31 | A major upgrade is coming soon, and the original price will be adjusted. Market Structure Patterns   is an indicator based on   smart money concepts   that displays   SMC/ICT   elements that can take your tr
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Индикаторы
Индикатор тренда, революционное уникальное решение для торговли и фильтрации тренда со всеми важными функциями тренда, встроенными в один инструмент! Это 100% неперерисовывающийся мультитаймфреймный и мультивалютный индикатор, который можно использовать на всех инструментах/инструментах: форекс, товары, криптовалюты, индексы, акции. ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ: Индикатор скринера поддержки и сопротивления доступен всего за 50$ и бессрочно. (Изначальная цена 250$) (предложение продлено) Tre
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 20%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Индикаторы
RFI LEVELS PRO  —профессиональный индикатор, который показывает место входа крупного капитала и начало разворота рынка.R1-конструкции (уровни) — это ключевая точка зарождения нового тренда. Рынок формирует первый импульс, затем возвращается протестировать этот уровень — и именно здесь появляется самая сильная точка входа, позволяющая входить практически одновременно с крупным игроком. Индикатор работает без перерисовки, оптимизирован под любые инструменты и раскрывает свой максимальный потенциал
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор анализирует объем с каждой точки и рассчитывает уровни истощения рынка для этого объема. Он состоит из трех линий: Линия истощения бычьего объема Линия истощения медвежьего объема Линия, указывающая на тренд рынка. Эта линия меняет цвет в зависимости от того, является ли рынок медвежьим или бычьим. Вы можете анализировать рынок с любой выбранной вами точки. Как только достигнута линия истощения объема, определите новую точку для начала следующего анализа. Можно анализировать что угодно
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Индикаторы
PRO Renko System - это высокоточная система торговли на графиках RENKO. Система универсальна. Данная торговая система может применяться к различным торговым инструментам. Система эффективно нейтрализует так называемый рыночный шум, открывая доступ к точным разворотным сигналам. Индикатор прост в использовании и имеет лишь один параметр, отвечающий за генерацию сигналов. Вы легко можете адаптировать алгоритм к интересующему вас торговому инструменту и размеру ренко бара. Всем покупателям с удовол
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.62 (37)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Индикаторы
Day Trader Master - это полноценная торговая система для трейдеров, кто ведет внутридневную торговлю. Система состоит из двух индикаторов. Один индикатор представляет собой стрелки-сигналы на покупку и продажу. Именно стрелочный индикатор вы приобретаете. Второй индикатор я предоставлю вам совершенно бесплатно. Второй индикатор является индикатором тренда, специально разработанного для использования совместно с этими стрелками. ИНДИКАТОРЫ НЕ ПЕРЕРИСОВЫВАЮТСЯ И НЕ ЗАПАЗДЫВАЮТ! Использовать данную
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Индикаторы
Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Графики   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Свечи Heiken Ashi, разработанные для обеспечения четкого понимания рыночных тенденций, известны своей способностью отфильтровывать шум и устранять ложные сигналы. Попрощайтесь со сбивающими с толку колебаниями цен и познакомьтесь с более плавным и надежным представлением графиков. Что делает Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO действительно уникальным, так это его инновационная формула, которая преобразует данные традиционных свечей в легко читаемые цветн
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Title: KATANA Scalper Pro - High-Speed Momentum & Price Action Suite Description: SOLD OUT & YEAR-END ENCORE SALE! The first 10 copies at the launch price ($35) sold out instantly! Due to overwhelming demand, we are extending the Special Encore Price of $35 until the end of 2025! CURRENT STATUS: Special Price: $35 (Valid until Dec 31, 2025) From Jan 2026: $59 (Gradual price increase) Final Retail Price: $499 This is your absolute last chance to get a professional-grade scalping tool at
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор отслеживает рыночную тенденцию с непревзойденной надежностью, игнорируя внезапные колебания и рыночный шум. Он был спроектирован для трендовых внутридневных графиков и небольших таймфреймов. Коэффициент выигрыша составляет около 85%. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Найти ситуации перепроданности / перекупленности Наслаждайтесь бесшумной торговлей в любое время Избегайте провалов на вн
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв