Новая версия платформы MetaTrader 5 build 2485: улучшения в iCustom и общая оптимизация в MQL5 - страница 15
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The response is:
A message that you sent could not be delivered to one or more of its
recipients. This is a permanent error. The following address(es) failed:
*****@gmx.at
host mx00.emig.gmx.net [212.227.15.9]
SMTP error from remote mail server after end of data:
554-Transaction failed
554-Reject due to policy restrictions.
554 For explanation visit https://www.gmx.net/mail/senderguidelines?ip=84.116.36.14&c=hd
To check if my e-mail address or IP address is the reason for the rejection, I sent test e-mails myself, which were delivered without any problems.
So it must be due to the format of the e-mail used by MT5, which is rejected by GMX, after all one of the largest providers in Germany.
The log entry of the sent email:
and the email that was returned:
Since a few months all e-mails sent by the MT5 terminal (now b.2507) are automatically rejected.
The response is:
To check if my e-mail address or IP address is the reason for the rejection, I sent test e-mails myself, which were delivered without any problems.
So it must be due to the format of the e-mail used by MT5, which is rejected by GMX, after all one of the largest providers in Germany.
The log entry of the sent email:
and the email that was returned:
Your mail system rejected these emails due the safety policy. The reason is not our terminal
Your mail system rejected these emails due the safety policy. The reason is not our terminal
I don't reject the email or it does not happen on my local pc, but gmx is not delivering the email to my mail box with them but returns them to the sender (chello.at).
Я не отклоняю письмо или это не происходит на моем локальном компьютере, но gmx не доставляет письмо на мой почтовый ящик вместе с ними, а возвращает его отправителю (chello.at).
If I write an email from thunderbird I have no problems.,
Sent email via chello.at to gmx.at using mail program thunderbird - no problem:
Так и есть.
Если я напишу письмо от громоотвода, у меня не будет проблем..,
Отправьте письмо через chello.at на gmx.at, используя почтовую программу thunderbird - нет проблем:
received mail at gmx.at: / полученная почта на gmx.at:
Test mail from the terminal via chello.at to gmx.at.
The log entry:
Тестовая почта из терминала через chello .at to gmx.at.
Запись в журнале:
2020.06.30 20:14:55.748 MailDispatcher email 'MetaTrader 5 email test' sent to *****@gmx.at
and the rejection / и отказ:
So the only difference is the program that creates the email: thunderbird (ok) vs terminal (rejected).
Well to me it is of no importance, but others may face the same problem.
Так что единственное отличие - это программа, которая создает email: thunderbird (ok) против терминала (отклонена).
Для меня это неважно, но другие могут столкнуться с той же проблемой.
Вы ничего не указали:
I don't reject the email or it does not happen on my local pc, but gmx is not delivering the email to my mail box with them but returns them to the sender (chello.at).
Я не отклоняю письмо или это не происходит на моем локальном компьютере, но gmx не доставляет письмо на мой почтовый ящик вместе с ними, а возвращает его отправителю (chello.at).
If I write an email from thunderbird I have no problems.,
Sent email via chello.at to gmx.at using mail program thunderbird - no problem:
Так и есть.
Если я напишу письмо от громоотвода, у меня не будет проблем..,
Отправьте письмо через chello.at на gmx.at, используя почтовую программу thunderbird - нет проблем:
received mail at gmx.at: / полученная почта на gmx.at:
Test mail from the terminal via chello.at to gmx.at.
The log entry:
Тестовая почта из терминала через chello .at to gmx.at.
Запись в журнале:
2020.06.30 20:14:55.748 MailDispatcher email 'MetaTrader 5 email test' sent to *****@gmx.at
and the rejection / и отказ:
So the only difference is the program that creates the email: thunderbird (ok) vs terminal (rejected).
Well to me it is of no importance, but others may face the same problem.
Так что единственное отличие - это программа, которая создает email: thunderbird (ok) против терминала (отклонена).
Для меня это неважно, но другие могут столкнуться с той же проблемой.
I confirm the problem with GMX. It was working well 1 year ago or so (maybe more, not sure exactly).
I didn't investigate as I don't really to use this GMX address. This is a classical miscommunication between the sender (MT5) and the server (GMX), my suggestion for you is to ask some technical details about this error 554 to GMX. Then to report it to Metaquotes. Obviously at least one of the two need to fix his implementation but I am afraid it will be to you to prove it.
Вы ничего не указали:
Add 1,2: GMX default settings of GMX
Add 3: no
add 4: the third party provider:
Sender program: Thunderbird (ok), Terminal MT5 (failed)
My e-mail provider: chello.at
Addressee: gmx.at (same as www.gmx.de)
add 5: the terminal uses the same settings as thinderbird for my e-mail provider:
Dodaj 1,2: Domyślne ustawienia GMX
Dodaj 3: nie
dodać 4: zewnętrzny dostawca:
Program wysyłający: Thunderbird (ok), Terminal MT5 (nieudany)
Mój dostawca poczty elektronicznej: chello.at
Adresat: gmx.at (taki sam jak www.gmx.de)
dodaj 5: terminal korzysta z tych samych ustawień co thinderbird dla mojego dostawcy poczty elektronicznej:
I confirm the problem with GMX. It was working well 1 year ago or so (maybe more, not sure exactly).
I didn't investigate as I don't really to use this GMX address. This is a classical miscommunication between the sender (MT5) and the server (GMX), my suggestion for you is to ask some technical details about this error 554 to GMX. Then to report it to Metaquotes. Obviously at least one of the two need to fix his implementation but I am afraid it will be to you to prove it.
If I send the same test mail to my account with gmail.com this mail is delivered with no problem to my account with them.
This is the link to the guidelines used by gmx: https://www.gmx.net/mail/senderguidelines/
Firstly I have removed my sending address from the Spamhaus.org lists - if it had ever been listed there - no change.
As gmx offers free emails accounts just open one.
I guess that gmx rejects simply formed emails as they probably are created by spam bots or worse.
If I send the same test mail to my account with gmail.com this mail is delivered with no problem to my account with them.
This is the link to the guidelines used by gmx: https://www.gmx.net/mail/senderguidelines/
Firstly I have removed my sending address from the Spamhaus.org lists - if it had ever been listed there - no change.
As gmx offers free emails accounts just open one.
I guess that gmx rejects simply formed emails as they probably are created by spam bots or worse.
I'm afraid, you should provide raw copies of your e-mails for analysis. Try to send 2 exactly the same e-mails (including exact smtp-settings) from MT5 and your e-mail client to a 3-rd mailbox which is reachable from both sending apps, for example to a gmail. Then compare mail headers in the raw represenations of received e-mails.
I'm afraid, you should provide raw copies of your e-mails for analysis. Try to send 2 exactly the same e-mails (including exact smtp-settings) from MT5 and your e-mail client to a 3-rd mailbox which is reachable from both sending apps, for example to a gmail. Then compare mail headers in the raw represenations of received e-mails.