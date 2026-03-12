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Индикаторы

MA Deviation Histogram - индикатор для MetaTrader 5

Illia Ivanov
Illia Ivanov

Illia Ivanov

3 кода
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Overview
The  MA Deviation Histogram is a highly customizable momentum oscillator that visualizes the exact distance between the current Price and a Moving Average. Instead of cluttering your main chart with multiple moving averages, this indicator displays the deviation in a clean sub-window histogram, allowing you to easily spot overextended price movements, mean-reversion setups, and momentum shifts.

How it Works
The indicator calculates the difference between the close price (or any applied price) and the Moving Average. To make the indicator as flexible as possible, it includes a "Deviation Mode" that allows you to view this distance in three different formats:

  1. Points: Displays the distance in raw broker points (e.g., 500 points).

  2. Absolute Price: Displays the exact mathematical price difference (e.g., 0.0050).

  3. Percentage (%): Displays how far the price has deviated from the MA as a percentage (e.g., 0.45%).

4-State Momentum Colors
The histogram uses a classic 4-color MACD-style system to tell you not just  where the price is, but  how fast it is moving relative to the MA:

  • Lime (Bright Green): Price is ABOVE the MA, and the distance is  increasing (Strong Uptrend).

  • Sea Green (Dark Green): Price is ABOVE the MA, but the distance is  decreasing (Uptrend losing steam / reverting to mean).

  • Red: Price is BELOW the MA, and the distance is  increasing (Strong Downtrend).

  • Pink: Price is BELOW the MA, but the distance is  decreasing (Downtrend losing steam / reverting to mean).

Input Parameters

  • MA Period: The lookback period for the Moving Average (Default: 14).

  • MA Shift: Shift the Moving Average forward or backward.

  • MA Method: Choose between Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), or Linear Weighted (LWMA).

  • MA Applied Price: Choose which price data to calculate the MA on (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.).

  • Deviation Value Mode: Choose between  Difference in Points,  Absolute Price Difference, or  Difference in Percentage.

Trading Applications

  • Mean Reversion: When the histogram bars get unusually long (compared to historical recent bars), it indicates the price is overextended and may snap back to the Moving Average.

  • Momentum Confirmation: A shift from Dark Green to Lime (or Pink to Red) can confirm trend acceleration after a pullback.

  • Divergence: Can be used to spot classic oscillator divergence (e.g., price makes a higher high, but the histogram makes a lower high, indicating weakening trend strength).


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