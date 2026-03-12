



Overview

The MA Deviation Histogram is a highly customizable momentum oscillator that visualizes the exact distance between the current Price and a Moving Average. Instead of cluttering your main chart with multiple moving averages, this indicator displays the deviation in a clean sub-window histogram, allowing you to easily spot overextended price movements, mean-reversion setups, and momentum shifts.

How it Works

The indicator calculates the difference between the close price (or any applied price) and the Moving Average. To make the indicator as flexible as possible, it includes a "Deviation Mode" that allows you to view this distance in three different formats:

Points: Displays the distance in raw broker points (e.g., 500 points). Absolute Price: Displays the exact mathematical price difference (e.g., 0.0050). Percentage (%): Displays how far the price has deviated from the MA as a percentage (e.g., 0.45%).

4-State Momentum Colors

The histogram uses a classic 4-color MACD-style system to tell you not just where the price is, but how fast it is moving relative to the MA:

Lime (Bright Green): Price is ABOVE the MA, and the distance is increasing (Strong Uptrend).

Sea Green (Dark Green): Price is ABOVE the MA, but the distance is decreasing (Uptrend losing steam / reverting to mean).

Red: Price is BELOW the MA, and the distance is increasing (Strong Downtrend).

Pink: Price is BELOW the MA, but the distance is decreasing (Downtrend losing steam / reverting to mean).

Input Parameters

MA Period: The lookback period for the Moving Average (Default: 14).

MA Shift: Shift the Moving Average forward or backward.

MA Method: Choose between Simple (SMA), Exponential (EMA), Smoothed (SMMA), or Linear Weighted (LWMA).

MA Applied Price: Choose which price data to calculate the MA on (Close, Open, High, Low, etc.).

Deviation Value Mode: Choose between Difference in Points, Absolute Price Difference, or Difference in Percentage.

Trading Applications