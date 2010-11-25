Description:

The tool allows to "magnify" any part of the chart and look at it in selected timeframes.

In detail:



I like to draw candles! Some things has been done:

And here, new work.

Put it on the chart and consider the details. Use the main rectangle (MainZoom_Rectangle) to select the part to magnify.

At figure there are 4 bars has been captured.

The zoom of the chart can be performed with the Handle. It updates with the new tick or by using the "Refresh" command.



The list of plotted timeframes can be changed in Description (Properties window of the MainZoom_Rectange object).



It is possible to put several instances on the chart, but RectName property must be changed:

extern string RectName= "Zoom_Rectangle" ; extern color RectColor= Blue ; extern int ChartsGap = 1 ; - distance between the zoomed charts extern bool GoldColor=False; - golden colors for black backround.

Well and further all as usual...