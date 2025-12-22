SinaisSeções
Ifeanyi Obi

DAN

Ifeanyi Obi
2 comentários
Confiabilidade
15 semanas
2 / 14K USD
crescimento desde 2025 577%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
285
Negociações com lucro:
240 (84.21%)
Negociações com perda:
45 (15.79%)
Melhor negociação:
254.49 USD
Pior negociação:
-167.55 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 371.47 USD (75 233 pips)
Perda bruta:
-495.11 USD (7 926 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
24 (62.92 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
675.21 USD (13)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.44
Atividade de negociação:
6.25%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.86%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
43 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
17.17
Negociações longas:
245 (85.96%)
Negociações curtas:
40 (14.04%)
Fator de lucro:
6.81
Valor esperado:
10.09 USD
Lucro médio:
14.05 USD
Perda média:
-11.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-20.63 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-167.55 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
100.56%
Previsão anual:
1 220.18%
Algotrading:
81%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.16 USD
Máximo:
167.55 USD (6.97%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.27% (175.25 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.31% (39.65 USD)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
XAUUSD 246
ETHUSD 20
AUDCAD 18
GBPJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
XAUUSD 1K
ETHUSD 616
AUDCAD 1.2K
GBPJPY 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
XAUUSD 44K
ETHUSD 21K
AUDCAD 1.4K
GBPJPY 44
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +254.49 USD
Pior negociação: -168 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +62.92 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -20.63 USD

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 11
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.35 × 31
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 3552
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real8
1.39 × 479
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.75 × 226
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.78 × 23
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.03 × 32
itexsys-Platform
2.04 × 24
108 mais ...
Monthly Profit Target: 30% to 50% profit at controlled risk. PAMM service also available-See my Profile.

Classificação Média:
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha
1255
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha 2025.12.22 20:44 
 

DAN is a very skilled trader. I love how he generates significant profits while keeping a low DD (below 8% so far). This is a rare combination. Keep up the great work!

Zacky
48
Zacky 2025.12.17 02:47 
 

Amazing signal with great and consistent profits, also low risk

2025.12.15 04:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
