- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
285
Negociações com lucro:
240 (84.21%)
Negociações com perda:
45 (15.79%)
Melhor negociação:
254.49 USD
Pior negociação:
-167.55 USD
Lucro bruto:
3 371.47 USD (75 233 pips)
Perda bruta:
-495.11 USD (7 926 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
24 (62.92 USD)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
675.21 USD (13)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.44
Atividade de negociação:
6.25%
Depósito máximo carregado:
6.86%
Último negócio:
5 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
6
Tempo médio de espera:
43 minutos
Fator de recuperação:
17.17
Negociações longas:
245 (85.96%)
Negociações curtas:
40 (14.04%)
Fator de lucro:
6.81
Valor esperado:
10.09 USD
Lucro médio:
14.05 USD
Perda média:
-11.00 USD
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
3 (-20.63 USD)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-167.55 USD (1)
Crescimento mensal:
100.56%
Previsão anual:
1 220.18%
Algotrading:
81%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
0.16 USD
Máximo:
167.55 USD (6.97%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
7.27% (175.25 USD)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
1.31% (39.65 USD)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|246
|ETHUSD
|20
|AUDCAD
|18
|GBPJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|ETHUSD
|616
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|ETHUSD
|21K
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|GBPJPY
|44
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +254.49 USD
Pior negociação: -168 USD
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 13
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +62.92 USD
Máxima perda consecutiva: -20.63 USD
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 11
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.35 × 31
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3552
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.39 × 479
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.75 × 226
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.78 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|2.03 × 32
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.04 × 24
108 mais ...Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Monthly Profit Target: 30% to 50% profit at controlled risk. PAMM service also available-See my Profile.
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
150 USD por mês
577%
2
14K
USD
USD
3.2K
USD
USD
15
81%
285
84%
6%
6.80
10.09
USD
USD
7%
1:500
DAN is a very skilled trader. I love how he generates significant profits while keeping a low DD (below 8% so far). This is a rare combination. Keep up the great work!
Amazing signal with great and consistent profits, also low risk