Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
240 (84.21%)
Loss Trades:
45 (15.79%)
Best trade:
254.49 USD
Worst trade:
-167.55 USD
Gross Profit:
3 371.47 USD (75 233 pips)
Gross Loss:
-495.11 USD (7 926 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (62.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
675.21 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
6.25%
Max deposit load:
6.86%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
43 minutes
Recovery Factor:
17.17
Long Trades:
245 (85.96%)
Short Trades:
40 (14.04%)
Profit Factor:
6.81
Expected Payoff:
10.09 USD
Average Profit:
14.05 USD
Average Loss:
-11.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-20.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-167.55 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
100.56%
Annual Forecast:
1 220.18%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.16 USD
Maximal:
167.55 USD (6.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.27% (175.25 USD)
By Equity:
1.31% (39.65 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|246
|ETHUSD
|20
|AUDCAD
|18
|GBPJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|1K
|ETHUSD
|616
|AUDCAD
|1.2K
|GBPJPY
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|44K
|ETHUSD
|21K
|AUDCAD
|1.4K
|GBPJPY
|44
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
|
20K 40K 60K
Best trade: +254.49 USD
Worst trade: -168 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.63 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
easyMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 4
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
|0.00 × 1
|
Earnex-Trade
|0.00 × 5
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real29
|0.00 × 1
|
VantageInternational-Live 6
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.35 × 31
|
Eightcap-Live
|0.89 × 55
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.90 × 10
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|1.00 × 2
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|1.05 × 20
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|1.10 × 3552
|
PacificUnionLLC-Live
|1.33 × 3
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|1.35 × 31
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|1.36 × 479
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|1.46 × 224
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|1.75 × 226
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|1.78 × 23
|
Exness-MT5Real9
|1.79 × 39
|
FXPIG-Server
|1.87 × 47
|
ThreeTrader-Live
|2.00 × 1
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.04 × 24
DAN is a very skilled trader. I love how he generates significant profits while keeping a low DD (below 8% so far). This is a rare combination. Keep up the great work!
Amazing signal with great and consistent profits, also low risk