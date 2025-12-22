The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

easyMarkets-Live 0.00 × 1 BlueberryMarkets-Demo 0.00 × 4 EverestCM-Live 0.00 × 1 XBTFX-MetaTrader5 0.00 × 1 Earnex-Trade 0.00 × 5 Exness-MT5Real10 0.00 × 3 Exness-MT5Real29 0.00 × 1 VantageInternational-Live 6 0.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-2 0.35 × 31 Eightcap-Live 0.89 × 55 Exness-MT5Real2 0.90 × 10 FusionMarkets-Demo 1.00 × 1 ICMarketsEU-MT5-4 1.00 × 2 PrimeCodex-MT5 1.05 × 20 ICMarketsSC-MT5 1.10 × 3552 PacificUnionLLC-Live 1.33 × 3 ICMarketsEU-MT5-5 1.35 × 31 Exness-MT5Real8 1.36 × 479 ICMarketsAU-Live 1.46 × 224 BlueberryMarkets-Live 1.75 × 226 VantageInternational-Live 3 1.78 × 23 Exness-MT5Real9 1.79 × 39 FXPIG-Server 1.87 × 47 ThreeTrader-Live 2.00 × 1 itexsys-Platform 2.04 × 24 108 more... To see trades in realtime, please log in or register To see trades in realtime, pleaseor