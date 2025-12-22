SignalsSections
Ifeanyi Obi

DAN

Ifeanyi Obi
2 reviews
Reliability
15 weeks
2 / 11K USD
Copy for 150 USD per month
growth since 2025 577%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
285
Profit Trades:
240 (84.21%)
Loss Trades:
45 (15.79%)
Best trade:
254.49 USD
Worst trade:
-167.55 USD
Gross Profit:
3 371.47 USD (75 233 pips)
Gross Loss:
-495.11 USD (7 926 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
24 (62.92 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
675.21 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.44
Trading activity:
6.25%
Max deposit load:
6.86%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
43 minutes
Recovery Factor:
17.17
Long Trades:
245 (85.96%)
Short Trades:
40 (14.04%)
Profit Factor:
6.81
Expected Payoff:
10.09 USD
Average Profit:
14.05 USD
Average Loss:
-11.00 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-20.63 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-167.55 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
100.56%
Annual Forecast:
1 220.18%
Algo trading:
81%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.16 USD
Maximal:
167.55 USD (6.97%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.27% (175.25 USD)
By Equity:
1.31% (39.65 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 246
ETHUSD 20
AUDCAD 18
GBPJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 1K
ETHUSD 616
AUDCAD 1.2K
GBPJPY 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 44K
ETHUSD 21K
AUDCAD 1.4K
GBPJPY 44
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
20K 40K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +254.49 USD
Worst trade: -168 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.92 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -20.63 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

easyMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 4
EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
XBTFX-MetaTrader5
0.00 × 1
Earnex-Trade
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real29
0.00 × 1
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.35 × 31
Eightcap-Live
0.89 × 55
Exness-MT5Real2
0.90 × 10
FusionMarkets-Demo
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
1.00 × 2
PrimeCodex-MT5
1.05 × 20
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.10 × 3552
PacificUnionLLC-Live
1.33 × 3
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1.35 × 31
Exness-MT5Real8
1.36 × 479
ICMarketsAU-Live
1.46 × 224
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.75 × 226
VantageInternational-Live 3
1.78 × 23
Exness-MT5Real9
1.79 × 39
FXPIG-Server
1.87 × 47
ThreeTrader-Live
2.00 × 1
itexsys-Platform
2.04 × 24
108 more...
Monthly Profit Target: 30% to 50% profit at controlled risk. PAMM service also available-See my Profile.

Average rating:
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha
1254
Bernardo Henrique Couto Rocha 2025.12.22 20:44 
 

DAN is a very skilled trader. I love how he generates significant profits while keeping a low DD (below 8% so far). This is a rare combination. Keep up the great work!

Zacky
48
Zacky 2025.12.17 02:47 
 

Amazing signal with great and consistent profits, also low risk

2025.12.15 04:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
