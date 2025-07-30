Moedas / WM
WM: Waste Management Inc
215.61 USD 1.71 (0.80%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WM para hoje mudou para 0.80%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 214.18 e o mais alto foi 217.15.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Waste Management Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WM Notícias
Faixa diária
214.18 217.15
Faixa anual
199.69 242.57
- Fechamento anterior
- 213.90
- Open
- 214.20
- Bid
- 215.61
- Ask
- 215.91
- Low
- 214.18
- High
- 217.15
- Volume
- 2.862 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.80%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.77%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.02%
- Mudança anual
- 4.01%
