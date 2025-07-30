Currencies / WM
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WM: Waste Management Inc
214.83 USD 1.35 (0.62%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WM exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 214.28 and at a high of 215.43.
Follow Waste Management Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WM News
- Mizuho maintains Palantir stock rating at Neutral with $165 price target
- Battle of Top Dividend Stocks: Waste Management vs. McDonald's
- Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Erste Group downgrades Waste Management stock rating to Hold from Buy
- Waste Management: A Strong Score but Mediocre Returns Ahead?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock Thursday? - Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- QXO stock rating initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley with $35 target
- Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Morgan Stanley & ServiceNow
- Waste Management approves $2.1 million retention award for senior executive
- 5 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Buys From Bloomberg’s August Watch List
- WM declares quarterly dividend of $0.825 per share
- WM CFO Devina Rankin to retire after 23 years with company
- Waste Management Stock: An Overvalued Giant (Ratings Downgrade) (NYSE:WM)
- Bill Gates Leans Heavily On Warren Buffett's Playbook, Pumps More Into Berkshire — 67% Of His Foundation's Portfolio Sits In Just These 3 Stocks - Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)
- Macquarie Climate Solutions Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IVEIX)
- 4 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term -- Including, Yes, Nvidia
- Billionaire Bill Gates Has 67% of His Foundation's $45 Billion Portfolio Invested in 3 Marvelous Stocks
- 3 Dividend-Paying Growth Stocks to Double Up on and Buy in August
- Waste Management (WM) Q2 2025 Earnings Transcript
- Waste Management Q2: Expanding Into Healthcare And Renewable Energy, Initiate At Buy (WM)
- Waste Management stock price target raised to $275 by Scotiabank
- Waste Management Analysts Increase Their Forecasts After Strong Q2 Earnings - Waste Management (NYSE:WM)
- Republic Services Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Revenues Miss
Daily Range
214.28 215.43
Year Range
199.69 242.57
- Previous Close
- 216.18
- Open
- 215.03
- Bid
- 214.83
- Ask
- 215.13
- Low
- 214.28
- High
- 215.43
- Volume
- 791
- Daily Change
- -0.62%
- Month Change
- -5.11%
- 6 Months Change
- -7.36%
- Year Change
- 3.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%