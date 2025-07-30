QuotesSections
Currencies / WM
Back to US Stock Market

WM: Waste Management Inc

214.83 USD 1.35 (0.62%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WM exchange rate has changed by -0.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 214.28 and at a high of 215.43.

Follow Waste Management Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WM News

Daily Range
214.28 215.43
Year Range
199.69 242.57
Previous Close
216.18
Open
215.03
Bid
214.83
Ask
215.13
Low
214.28
High
215.43
Volume
791
Daily Change
-0.62%
Month Change
-5.11%
6 Months Change
-7.36%
Year Change
3.63%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%