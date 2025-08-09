Valute / WM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
WM: Waste Management Inc
216.47 USD 0.60 (0.28%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WM ha avuto una variazione del 0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 216.00 e ad un massimo di 217.66.
Segui le dinamiche di Waste Management Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WM News
- Bloomberg Dividend Watchlist's 4 Ideal 'Safer' September Sizzlers
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 21
- Barclays avvia copertura su Waste Management con rating Overweight e target di $272
- Barclays initiates Waste Management stock with Overweight rating, $272 target
- 3 Top Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- Mizuho maintains Palantir stock rating at Neutral with $165 price target
- Battle of Top Dividend Stocks: Waste Management vs. McDonald's
- Waste Management (WM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Erste Group downgrades Waste Management stock rating to Hold from Buy
- Waste Management: A Strong Score but Mediocre Returns Ahead?
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- What's Going On With Palantir Technologies Stock Thursday? - Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- QXO stock rating initiated at Overweight by Morgan Stanley with $35 target
- Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Morgan Stanley & ServiceNow
- Waste Management approves $2.1 million retention award for senior executive
- 5 Ideal 'Safer' Dividend Buys From Bloomberg’s August Watch List
- WM declares quarterly dividend of $0.825 per share
- WM CFO Devina Rankin to retire after 23 years with company
- Waste Management Stock: An Overvalued Giant (Ratings Downgrade) (NYSE:WM)
- Bill Gates Leans Heavily On Warren Buffett's Playbook, Pumps More Into Berkshire — 67% Of His Foundation's Portfolio Sits In Just These 3 Stocks - Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), Coupang (NYSE:CPNG)
- Macquarie Climate Solutions Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:IVEIX)
- 4 Brilliant Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Long Term -- Including, Yes, Nvidia
- Billionaire Bill Gates Has 67% of His Foundation's $45 Billion Portfolio Invested in 3 Marvelous Stocks
- 3 Dividend-Paying Growth Stocks to Double Up on and Buy in August
Intervallo Giornaliero
216.00 217.66
Intervallo Annuale
199.69 242.57
- Chiusura Precedente
- 215.87
- Apertura
- 216.84
- Bid
- 216.47
- Ask
- 216.77
- Minimo
- 216.00
- Massimo
- 217.66
- Volume
- 1.801 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.28%
- Variazione Mensile
- -4.39%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.65%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.42%
20 settembre, sabato