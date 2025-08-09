QuotazioniSezioni
WM: Waste Management Inc

216.47 USD 0.60 (0.28%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WM ha avuto una variazione del 0.28% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 216.00 e ad un massimo di 217.66.

Segui le dinamiche di Waste Management Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
216.00 217.66
Intervallo Annuale
199.69 242.57
Chiusura Precedente
215.87
Apertura
216.84
Bid
216.47
Ask
216.77
Minimo
216.00
Massimo
217.66
Volume
1.801 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.28%
Variazione Mensile
-4.39%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.65%
Variazione Annuale
4.42%
