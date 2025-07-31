Divisas / WM
WM: Waste Management Inc
215.61 USD 1.71 (0.80%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WM de hoy ha cambiado un 0.80%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 214.18, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 217.15.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Waste Management Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
214.18 217.15
Rango anual
199.69 242.57
- Cierres anteriores
- 213.90
- Open
- 214.20
- Bid
- 215.61
- Ask
- 215.91
- Low
- 214.18
- High
- 217.15
- Volumen
- 2.862 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.80%
- Cambio mensual
- -4.77%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -7.02%
- Cambio anual
- 4.01%
