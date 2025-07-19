Moedas / VDC
VDC: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
217.70 USD 1.75 (0.80%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do VDC para hoje mudou para -0.80%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 217.48 e o mais alto foi 218.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
VDC Notícias
Faixa diária
217.48 218.79
Faixa anual
202.95 226.72
- Fechamento anterior
- 219.45
- Open
- 218.06
- Bid
- 217.70
- Ask
- 218.00
- Low
- 217.48
- High
- 218.79
- Volume
- 262
- Mudança diária
- -0.80%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.85%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.44%
- Mudança anual
- -0.19%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh