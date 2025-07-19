Divisas / VDC
VDC: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
219.45 USD 1.32 (0.61%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VDC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 219.09, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 220.73.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
219.09 220.73
Rango anual
202.95 226.72
- Cierres anteriores
- 218.13
- Open
- 219.09
- Bid
- 219.45
- Ask
- 219.75
- Low
- 219.09
- High
- 220.73
- Volumen
- 155
- Cambio diario
- 0.61%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.05%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.36%
- Cambio anual
- 0.61%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B