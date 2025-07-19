CotizacionesSecciones
VDC: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

219.45 USD 1.32 (0.61%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VDC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.61%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 219.09, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 220.73.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
219.09 220.73
Rango anual
202.95 226.72
Cierres anteriores
218.13
Open
219.09
Bid
219.45
Ask
219.75
Low
219.09
High
220.73
Volumen
155
Cambio diario
0.61%
Cambio mensual
-0.05%
Cambio a 6 meses
0.36%
Cambio anual
0.61%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B