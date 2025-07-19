Currencies / VDC
VDC: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
218.13 USD 0.81 (0.37%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VDC exchange rate has changed by 0.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 217.01 and at a high of 218.37.
Follow Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
217.01 218.37
Year Range
202.95 226.72
- Previous Close
- 217.32
- Open
- 217.82
- Bid
- 218.13
- Ask
- 218.43
- Low
- 217.01
- High
- 218.37
- Volume
- 117
- Daily Change
- 0.37%
- Month Change
- -0.66%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.24%
- Year Change
- 0.01%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev