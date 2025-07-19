Valute / VDC
VDC: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF
216.58 USD 1.12 (0.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VDC ha avuto una variazione del -0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 216.58 e ad un massimo di 217.84.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
VDC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
216.58 217.84
Intervallo Annuale
202.95 226.72
- Chiusura Precedente
- 217.70
- Apertura
- 217.71
- Bid
- 216.58
- Ask
- 216.88
- Minimo
- 216.58
- Massimo
- 217.84
- Volume
- 147
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.51%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -0.95%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.70%
21 settembre, domenica