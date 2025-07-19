QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / VDC
Tornare a Azioni

VDC: Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

216.58 USD 1.12 (0.51%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VDC ha avuto una variazione del -0.51% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 216.58 e ad un massimo di 217.84.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VDC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
216.58 217.84
Intervallo Annuale
202.95 226.72
Chiusura Precedente
217.70
Apertura
217.71
Bid
216.58
Ask
216.88
Minimo
216.58
Massimo
217.84
Volume
147
Variazione giornaliera
-0.51%
Variazione Mensile
-1.36%
Variazione Semestrale
-0.95%
Variazione Annuale
-0.70%
21 settembre, domenica