PLL: Piedmont Lithium Inc
7.25 USD 0.71 (8.92%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PLL para hoje mudou para -8.92%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.02 e o mais alto foi 8.07.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Piedmont Lithium Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLL Notícias
Faixa diária
7.02 8.07
Faixa anual
5.15 15.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.96
- Open
- 8.02
- Bid
- 7.25
- Ask
- 7.55
- Low
- 7.02
- High
- 8.07
- Volume
- 4.575 K
- Mudança diária
- -8.92%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.42%
- Mudança anual
- -9.60%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh