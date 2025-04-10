QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / PLL
PLL: Piedmont Lithium Inc

7.25 USD 0.71 (8.92%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio PLL ha avuto una variazione del -8.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.02 e ad un massimo di 8.07.

Segui le dinamiche di Piedmont Lithium Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.02 8.07
Intervallo Annuale
5.15 15.45
Chiusura Precedente
7.96
Apertura
8.02
Bid
7.25
Ask
7.55
Minimo
7.02
Massimo
8.07
Volume
4.575 K
Variazione giornaliera
-8.92%
Variazione Mensile
-0.28%
Variazione Semestrale
0.42%
Variazione Annuale
-9.60%
