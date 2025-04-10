Valute / PLL
PLL: Piedmont Lithium Inc
7.25 USD 0.71 (8.92%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PLL ha avuto una variazione del -8.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.02 e ad un massimo di 8.07.
Segui le dinamiche di Piedmont Lithium Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
PLL News
- Canaccord Genuity upgrades Sayona Mining stock to Buy on merger benefits
- PLL Closes Merger Deal With Sayona to Form Leading Lithium Producer
- Sayona Mining receives shareholder approval for Piedmont Lithium merger
- Piedmont Lithium reschedules Sayona Mining merger vote, RCF extends agreement
- Is Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Sayona Mining extends RCF agreement and provides merger update with Piedmont
- Tesla Supplier Idles Mine, Lighting Up Lithium Stocks — For Now
- These lithium stocks are surging as a mine in China goes offline. Can the rally continue?
- Albemarle Stock Surges Nearly 11%, Other Lithium Stocks Gain In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On? - General Motors (NYSE:GM), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Lithium stocks surge after CATL suspends production at major mine
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Silvercorp (SVM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- ICL Group (ICL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Ur Energy (URG) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Piedmont Lithium ADR earnings beat by $0.18, revenue fell short of estimates
- Carpenter Technology (CRS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Soars 11.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Piedmont Lithium: Trump Dropping EVs Creates Additional Risks
- Vinland Lithium Inc. Commences Summer Exploration Program and Launches Website
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Sayona-Piedmont merger forms Elevra Lithium with equal board representation
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.02 8.07
Intervallo Annuale
5.15 15.45
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.96
- Apertura
- 8.02
- Bid
- 7.25
- Ask
- 7.55
- Minimo
- 7.02
- Massimo
- 8.07
- Volume
- 4.575 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -8.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.28%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.42%
- Variazione Annuale
- -9.60%
21 settembre, domenica