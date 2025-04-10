통화 / PLL
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
PLL: Piedmont Lithium Inc
7.25 USD 0.71 (8.92%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
PLL 환율이 오늘 -8.92%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.02이고 고가는 8.07이었습니다.
Piedmont Lithium Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLL News
- Canaccord Genuity upgrades Sayona Mining stock to Buy on merger benefits
- PLL Closes Merger Deal With Sayona to Form Leading Lithium Producer
- Sayona Mining receives shareholder approval for Piedmont Lithium merger
- Piedmont Lithium reschedules Sayona Mining merger vote, RCF extends agreement
- Is Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Sayona Mining extends RCF agreement and provides merger update with Piedmont
- Tesla Supplier Idles Mine, Lighting Up Lithium Stocks — For Now
- These lithium stocks are surging as a mine in China goes offline. Can the rally continue?
- Albemarle Stock Surges Nearly 11%, Other Lithium Stocks Gain In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On? - General Motors (NYSE:GM), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Lithium stocks surge after CATL suspends production at major mine
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Silvercorp (SVM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- ICL Group (ICL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Ur Energy (URG) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Piedmont Lithium ADR earnings beat by $0.18, revenue fell short of estimates
- Carpenter Technology (CRS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Soars 11.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Piedmont Lithium: Trump Dropping EVs Creates Additional Risks
- Vinland Lithium Inc. Commences Summer Exploration Program and Launches Website
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Sayona-Piedmont merger forms Elevra Lithium with equal board representation
일일 변동 비율
7.02 8.07
년간 변동
5.15 15.45
- 이전 종가
- 7.96
- 시가
- 8.02
- Bid
- 7.25
- Ask
- 7.55
- 저가
- 7.02
- 고가
- 8.07
- 볼륨
- 4.575 K
- 일일 변동
- -8.92%
- 월 변동
- -0.28%
- 6개월 변동
- 0.42%
- 년간 변동율
- -9.60%
20 9월, 토요일