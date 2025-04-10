货币 / PLL
PLL: Piedmont Lithium Inc
7.25 USD 0.71 (8.92%)
版块: 基础材料 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PLL汇率已更改-8.92%。当日，交易品种以低点7.02和高点8.07进行交易。
关注Piedmont Lithium Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PLL新闻
- Canaccord Genuity upgrades Sayona Mining stock to Buy on merger benefits
- PLL Closes Merger Deal With Sayona to Form Leading Lithium Producer
- Sayona Mining receives shareholder approval for Piedmont Lithium merger
- Piedmont Lithium reschedules Sayona Mining merger vote, RCF extends agreement
- Is Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Sayona Mining extends RCF agreement and provides merger update with Piedmont
- Tesla Supplier Idles Mine, Lighting Up Lithium Stocks — For Now
- These lithium stocks are surging as a mine in China goes offline. Can the rally continue?
- Albemarle Stock Surges Nearly 11%, Other Lithium Stocks Gain In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On? - General Motors (NYSE:GM), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Lithium stocks surge after CATL suspends production at major mine
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Silvercorp (SVM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- ICL Group (ICL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Ur Energy (URG) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Piedmont Lithium ADR earnings beat by $0.18, revenue fell short of estimates
- Carpenter Technology (CRS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Soars 11.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Piedmont Lithium: Trump Dropping EVs Creates Additional Risks
- Vinland Lithium Inc. Commences Summer Exploration Program and Launches Website
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Sayona-Piedmont merger forms Elevra Lithium with equal board representation
日范围
7.02 8.07
年范围
5.15 15.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 7.96
- 开盘价
- 8.02
- 卖价
- 7.25
- 买价
- 7.55
- 最低价
- 7.02
- 最高价
- 8.07
- 交易量
- 4.575 K
- 日变化
- -8.92%
- 月变化
- -0.28%
- 6个月变化
- 0.42%
- 年变化
- -9.60%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值