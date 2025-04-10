クォートセクション
通貨 / PLL
PLL: Piedmont Lithium Inc

7.25 USD 0.71 (8.92%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PLLの今日の為替レートは、-8.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.02の安値と8.07の高値で取引されました。

Piedmont Lithium Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
7.02 8.07
1年のレンジ
5.15 15.45
以前の終値
7.96
始値
8.02
買値
7.25
買値
7.55
安値
7.02
高値
8.07
出来高
4.575 K
1日の変化
-8.92%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.28%
6ヶ月の変化
0.42%
1年の変化
-9.60%
