PLL: Piedmont Lithium Inc
7.25 USD 0.71 (8.92%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PLLの今日の為替レートは、-8.92%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり7.02の安値と8.07の高値で取引されました。
Piedmont Lithium Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
PLL News
- Canaccord Genuity upgrades Sayona Mining stock to Buy on merger benefits
- PLL Closes Merger Deal With Sayona to Form Leading Lithium Producer
- Sayona Mining receives shareholder approval for Piedmont Lithium merger
- Piedmont Lithium reschedules Sayona Mining merger vote, RCF extends agreement
- Is Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
- Sayona Mining extends RCF agreement and provides merger update with Piedmont
- Tesla Supplier Idles Mine, Lighting Up Lithium Stocks — For Now
- These lithium stocks are surging as a mine in China goes offline. Can the rally continue?
- Albemarle Stock Surges Nearly 11%, Other Lithium Stocks Gain In Monday Pre-Market: What's Going On? - General Motors (NYSE:GM), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)
- Lithium stocks surge after CATL suspends production at major mine
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Silvercorp (SVM) Beats Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- ICL Group (ICL) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Ur Energy (URG) Reports Q2 Loss, Beats Revenue Estimates
- Piedmont Lithium ADR earnings beat by $0.18, revenue fell short of estimates
- Carpenter Technology (CRS) Tops Q4 Earnings Estimates
- Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates
- Piedmont Lithium Inc. - Sponsored ADR (PLL) Soars 11.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of June 2025
- Piedmont Lithium: Trump Dropping EVs Creates Additional Risks
- Vinland Lithium Inc. Commences Summer Exploration Program and Launches Website
- Lithium Miners News For The Month Of May 2025
- Sayona-Piedmont merger forms Elevra Lithium with equal board representation
1日のレンジ
7.02 8.07
1年のレンジ
5.15 15.45
- 以前の終値
- 7.96
- 始値
- 8.02
- 買値
- 7.25
- 買値
- 7.55
- 安値
- 7.02
- 高値
- 8.07
- 出来高
- 4.575 K
- 1日の変化
- -8.92%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.28%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.42%
- 1年の変化
- -9.60%
