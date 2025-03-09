Moedas / ORLA
ORLA: Orla Mining Ltd
11.16 USD 0.29 (2.53%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ORLA para hoje mudou para -2.53%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 11.02 e o mais alto foi 11.45.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Orla Mining Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
11.02 11.45
Faixa anual
3.81 12.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 11.45
- Open
- 11.45
- Bid
- 11.16
- Ask
- 11.46
- Low
- 11.02
- High
- 11.45
- Volume
- 423
- Mudança diária
- -2.53%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.36%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.87%
- Mudança anual
- 176.92%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh