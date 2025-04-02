Valute / ORLA
ORLA: Orla Mining Ltd
10.48 USD 0.58 (5.24%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ORLA ha avuto una variazione del -5.24% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.11 e ad un massimo di 10.58.
Segui le dinamiche di Orla Mining Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.11 10.58
Intervallo Annuale
3.81 12.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.06
- Apertura
- 10.50
- Bid
- 10.48
- Ask
- 10.78
- Minimo
- 10.11
- Massimo
- 10.58
- Volume
- 20.543 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.24%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.31%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 12.57%
- Variazione Annuale
- 160.05%
20 settembre, sabato