ORLA: Orla Mining Ltd
11.06 USD 0.39 (3.41%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ORLAの今日の為替レートは、-3.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.99の安値と11.45の高値で取引されました。
Orla Mining Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
10.99 11.45
1年のレンジ
3.81 12.90
- 以前の終値
- 11.45
- 始値
- 11.45
- 買値
- 11.06
- 買値
- 11.36
- 安値
- 10.99
- 高値
- 11.45
- 出来高
- 3.626 K
- 1日の変化
- -3.41%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.24%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 18.80%
- 1年の変化
- 174.44%
