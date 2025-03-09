クォートセクション
通貨 / ORLA
ORLA: Orla Mining Ltd

11.06 USD 0.39 (3.41%)
セクター: 基本資料 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ORLAの今日の為替レートは、-3.41%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり10.99の安値と11.45の高値で取引されました。

Orla Mining Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

1日のレンジ
10.99 11.45
1年のレンジ
3.81 12.90
以前の終値
11.45
始値
11.45
買値
11.06
買値
11.36
安値
10.99
高値
11.45
出来高
3.626 K
1日の変化
-3.41%
1ヶ月の変化
-3.24%
6ヶ月の変化
18.80%
1年の変化
174.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K