Divisas / ORLA
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ORLA: Orla Mining Ltd
11.45 USD 0.05 (0.43%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ORLA de hoy ha cambiado un -0.43%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 11.33, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 11.85.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Orla Mining Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ORLA News
- Orla Mining stock hits all-time high at 12.84 USD
- This Gold Stock Is Rising As The Shiny Metal Holds Above $3,600
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Royalty And Streaming Giants Report Blockbuster Results
- Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
- Amphenol Shines Brightly, Closes At Record High: Check Out IBD 50, Big Cap 20, Stock Spotlight
- Orla Mining stock hits all-time high at 12.44 USD
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies - June 2025 Report
- This Leading Gold Stock Sets Up For Its Next Move
- Gold Mining Stocks: Winners And Losers At The Start Of H2 2025
- Gold Stock Soars 58% And Now Sits In A Buy Zone Amid Tariff Talks
- Agnico Stock Follows Gold Back Near Highs
- Tracking Prem Watsa's Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio - Q1 2025 Update (FRFHF)
- Gold Stock Touches Highs, Then Dives, With Production Set To Double
- When Analyzing Stock Market Leaders, Make Sure Leadership Is Broad In The Group
- Orla Mining stock soars to all-time high of $11.95 amid robust growth
- Asset Entities Inc. And 2 Other New Model Portfolio Picks (May 2025)
- NRG Energy Near Record High, Rises Onto Big Cap List: Check Out IBD 50, Sector Leaders, More
- Boston Scientific, A Whisker Away From Record High, Joins IBD 50: See New Names On Stock Spotlight, Big Cap 20 And More
- Fortinet Battles Evildoers With AI, Joins Big Cap 20: Check Out Stocks Just Added To Sector Leader, Other IBD Best Stocks Lists
- Precious Metals Royalty And Streaming Companies: The March Report
- Orla: Growth Turns To Medium-Tier Gold Mining, Steady Progress Amidst Gold Rush (ORLA)
- Tracking Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Portfolio Q4 2024 Update (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)
Rango diario
11.33 11.85
Rango anual
3.81 12.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 11.50
- Open
- 11.42
- Bid
- 11.45
- Ask
- 11.75
- Low
- 11.33
- High
- 11.85
- Volumen
- 4.186 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.43%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.17%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 22.99%
- Cambio anual
- 184.12%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B