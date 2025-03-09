Währungen / ORLA
ORLA: Orla Mining Ltd
11.06 USD 0.39 (3.41%)
Sektor: Grundstoffe Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von ORLA hat sich für heute um -3.41% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 10.99 bis zu einem Hoch von 11.45 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Orla Mining Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
10.99 11.45
Jahresspanne
3.81 12.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 11.45
- Eröffnung
- 11.45
- Bid
- 11.06
- Ask
- 11.36
- Tief
- 10.99
- Hoch
- 11.45
- Volumen
- 3.626 K
- Tagesänderung
- -3.41%
- Monatsänderung
- -3.24%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 18.80%
- Jahresänderung
- 174.44%
