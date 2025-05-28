Moedas / NOTE
NOTE: FiscalNote Holdings Inc Class A
4.60 USD 0.19 (4.31%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NOTE para hoje mudou para 4.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 4.55 e o mais alto foi 4.75.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas FiscalNote Holdings Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
4.55 4.75
Faixa anual
0.40 5.59
- Fechamento anterior
- 4.41
- Open
- 4.55
- Bid
- 4.60
- Ask
- 4.90
- Low
- 4.55
- High
- 4.75
- Volume
- 194
- Mudança diária
- 4.31%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 467.90%
- Mudança anual
- 268.00%
