NOTE: FiscalNote Holdings Inc Class A
4.53 USD 0.12 (2.72%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NOTEの今日の為替レートは、2.72%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり4.50の安値と4.75の高値で取引されました。
FiscalNote Holdings Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
4.50 4.75
1年のレンジ
0.40 5.59
- 以前の終値
- 4.41
- 始値
- 4.55
- 買値
- 4.53
- 買値
- 4.83
- 安値
- 4.50
- 高値
- 4.75
- 出来高
- 382
- 1日の変化
- 2.72%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.36%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 459.26%
- 1年の変化
- 262.40%
