4.41 USD 0.12 (2.65%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NOTE ha avuto una variazione del -2.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.39 e ad un massimo di 4.70.

Segui le dinamiche di FiscalNote Holdings Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.39 4.70
Intervallo Annuale
0.40 5.59
Chiusura Precedente
4.53
Apertura
4.70
Bid
4.41
Ask
4.71
Minimo
4.39
Massimo
4.70
Volume
354
Variazione giornaliera
-2.65%
Variazione Mensile
-9.82%
Variazione Semestrale
444.44%
Variazione Annuale
252.80%
