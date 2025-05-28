Valute / NOTE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NOTE: FiscalNote Holdings Inc Class A
4.41 USD 0.12 (2.65%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NOTE ha avuto una variazione del -2.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.39 e ad un massimo di 4.70.
Segui le dinamiche di FiscalNote Holdings Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOTE News
- Down 29.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Revisiting 5 Small Cap AI Stocks: Still Buys?
- FiscalNote upgrades PolicyNote reporting capabilities, doubles user activity
- FiscalNote explores adding cryptocurrencies to corporate treasury
- FiscalNote Holdings sets 1-for-12 reverse stock split effective Friday
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Explode This Month - FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE), CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)
- FiscalNote announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split effective August 29
- FiscalNote completes debt refinancing, delays Q2 filing
- FiscalNote at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Shift to Growth
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOTE)
- FiscalNote Q2 2025 presentation: AI platform drives future growth amid revenue challenges
- FiscalNote (NOTE) Q2 Revenue Falls 20%
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- FiscalNote secures $75 million refinancing deal to extend debt maturities
- FiscalNote expands global footprint as demand for policy intelligence grows
- FiscalNote stock tumbles after reverse stock split announcement
- FiscalNote authorizes potential reverse stock split to maintain NYSE listing
- Earnings call transcript: NOTE AB Q2 2025 shows growth and stock surge
- Fiscalnote director Hwang sells shares worth $24k
- FiscalNote sells Australian subsidiary TimeBase to Thomson Reuters for $6.5m
- FiscalNote’s PolicyNote platform surpasses legacy system in usage
- FiscalNote to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
- 10 Tech Stocks to Join Russell 3000 in June
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.39 4.70
Intervallo Annuale
0.40 5.59
- Chiusura Precedente
- 4.53
- Apertura
- 4.70
- Bid
- 4.41
- Ask
- 4.71
- Minimo
- 4.39
- Massimo
- 4.70
- Volume
- 354
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.82%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 444.44%
- Variazione Annuale
- 252.80%
20 settembre, sabato