货币 / NOTE
NOTE: FiscalNote Holdings Inc Class A
4.40 USD 0.01 (0.23%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NOTE汇率已更改0.23%。当日，交易品种以低点4.19和高点4.42进行交易。
关注FiscalNote Holdings Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- Down 29.3% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround
- Revisiting 5 Small Cap AI Stocks: Still Buys?
- FiscalNote upgrades PolicyNote reporting capabilities, doubles user activity
- FiscalNote explores adding cryptocurrencies to corporate treasury
- FiscalNote Holdings sets 1-for-12 reverse stock split effective Friday
- Top 3 Industrials Stocks That May Explode This Month - FiscalNote Holdings (NYSE:NOTE), CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)
- FiscalNote announces 1-for-12 reverse stock split effective August 29
- FiscalNote completes debt refinancing, delays Q2 filing
- FiscalNote at Oppenheimer Conference: Strategic Shift to Growth
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:NOTE)
- FiscalNote Q2 2025 presentation: AI platform drives future growth amid revenue challenges
- FiscalNote (NOTE) Q2 Revenue Falls 20%
- FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NOTE) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- FiscalNote secures $75 million refinancing deal to extend debt maturities
- FiscalNote expands global footprint as demand for policy intelligence grows
- FiscalNote stock tumbles after reverse stock split announcement
- FiscalNote authorizes potential reverse stock split to maintain NYSE listing
- Earnings call transcript: NOTE AB Q2 2025 shows growth and stock surge
- Fiscalnote director Hwang sells shares worth $24k
- FiscalNote sells Australian subsidiary TimeBase to Thomson Reuters for $6.5m
- FiscalNote’s PolicyNote platform surpasses legacy system in usage
- FiscalNote to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences
- 10 Tech Stocks to Join Russell 3000 in June
日范围
4.19 4.42
年范围
0.40 5.59
- 前一天收盘价
- 4.39
- 开盘价
- 4.35
- 卖价
- 4.40
- 买价
- 4.70
- 最低价
- 4.19
- 最高价
- 4.42
- 交易量
- 186
- 日变化
- 0.23%
- 月变化
- -10.02%
- 6个月变化
- 443.21%
- 年变化
- 252.00%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值