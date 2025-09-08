Moedas / NEE
NEE: NextEra Energy Inc
70.30 USD 0.47 (0.67%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NEE para hoje mudou para 0.67%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 70.10 e o mais alto foi 71.01.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas NextEra Energy Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEE Notícias
Faixa diária
70.10 71.01
Faixa anual
61.72 86.11
- Fechamento anterior
- 69.83
- Open
- 70.36
- Bid
- 70.30
- Ask
- 70.60
- Low
- 70.10
- High
- 71.01
- Volume
- 11.792 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.67%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.99%
- Mudança anual
- -16.39%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh