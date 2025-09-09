Valute / NEE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
NEE: NextEra Energy Inc
71.06 USD 0.28 (0.40%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NEE ha avuto una variazione del 0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.37 e ad un massimo di 71.39.
Segui le dinamiche di NextEra Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NEE News
- 1 Magnificent Dividend Stock Down 20% to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Dividend Stocks to Double Up on Right Now
- Brokers Suggest Investing in NextEra (NEE): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Struggling NextEra Energy Makes A Good Candidate For This Bearish Option Trade
- Infrastructure In The Rapidly Changing Policy Landscape
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Buy in September and Hold Forever
- Why Investing $10,000 in NextEra Energy Today Might Just Be a Brilliant Move
- Here's Why NextEra Energy (NEE) Fell More Than Broader Market
- Top Wind Energy Stocks to Consider For Solid Returns & Portfolio Growth
- These Are the Largest Utility Stocks by Market Cap, but the Best Buys May Not Be What You'd Expect
- Keep an Eye on These 3 Dividend Champion Stocks in 2025
- Vistra Trading at a Premium to Its Industry: How to Play the Stock?
- Can NextEra's Battery Storage Drive a Sustainable Clean Energy Future?
- Investors Heavily Search NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE): Here is What You Need to Know
- American Water Works' Arm Installs New Battery Energy Storage System
- The PPI Plot Twist: What It Means For High-Yield Investors
- 1 Excellent Energy Stock to Buy on the Dip
- 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Have Raised Their Payouts by Over 50% in 5 Years
- Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- A September Rate Cut Is a Lock, Unless….
- NextEra (NEE) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Morgan Stanley lists top value stocks to own for 2026
- Can PPL's Solar Share Program Drive Both Growth & Customer Loyalty?
- The 2 Income Engines I Would Trust To Fund Retirement
Intervallo Giornaliero
70.37 71.39
Intervallo Annuale
61.72 86.11
- Chiusura Precedente
- 70.78
- Apertura
- 70.93
- Bid
- 71.06
- Ask
- 71.36
- Minimo
- 70.37
- Massimo
- 71.39
- Volume
- 12.851 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.40%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 0.08%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.49%
20 settembre, sabato