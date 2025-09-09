QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / NEE
Tornare a Azioni

NEE: NextEra Energy Inc

71.06 USD 0.28 (0.40%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NEE ha avuto una variazione del 0.40% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.37 e ad un massimo di 71.39.

Segui le dinamiche di NextEra Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NEE News

Intervallo Giornaliero
70.37 71.39
Intervallo Annuale
61.72 86.11
Chiusura Precedente
70.78
Apertura
70.93
Bid
71.06
Ask
71.36
Minimo
70.37
Massimo
71.39
Volume
12.851 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.40%
Variazione Mensile
-1.67%
Variazione Semestrale
0.08%
Variazione Annuale
-15.49%
20 settembre, sabato